Denny Hamlin Defies Early Nashville Sabotage to Fulfil Desperate Cup Series Wish

“Denny Hamlin penalized” was not exactly the headline the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran wanted attached to his Nashville weekend right away as the main event started. After earning the pole for the Cracker Barrel 400, Hamlin’s race immediately went sideways when NASCAR hit him with a pass-through penalty for jumping the start, dropping him from the front of the field to the very back. For most drivers, that would have been enough to ruin the night. Instead, Hamlin turned the setback into a determined chase toward a goal he had desperately wanted all weekend.

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Sabotage turns into success for Denny Hamlin

“Well I think the 20 and the 19 were battling so hard in that first corner, just let me get to the inside of the 20 in the first corner there after the restart. They were side by side, and the 20 drove in so deep on that last lap into one that it just allowed me to barely clear off of two. But man, what an unbelievable day starting first, going to last, and back to first.”

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Denny Hamlin could barely hide the satisfaction in his post-race interview. After all, very few NASCAR victories follow the perfect script that unfolded today at Nashville Superspeedway. Here’s what you might have missed:

The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran began the Cracker Barrel 400 from pole position but immediately found himself in trouble. NASCAR ruled that Hamlin had jumped the start by several car lengths entering the restart zone, issuing a pass-through penalty before the race had even settled into rhythm. The punishment dropped him from first to 38th, effectively forcing him to restart his race from scratch.

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For most drivers, that kind of setback would have ended any realistic shot at victory. Hamlin, as you know, isn’t like most drivers, and thus he spent the next 299 laps methodically proving otherwise. The climb through the field wasn’t flashy. Instead, it was the kind of patient, calculated charge that has defined much of Hamlin’s Hall of Fame-worthy career. He steadily picked off positions while avoiding unnecessary risks, slowly working his way back into contention.

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By lap 103, the recovery had already become one of the stories of the race. The No. 11 Toyota had climbed from dead last into the top 10. From there, Hamlin continued his march toward the front. By the conclusion of Stage 2, he had firmly reestablished himself as a contender, sitting inside the top five and putting pressure on the race leaders.

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What had looked like a disastrous afternoon less than halfway through the opening stage was suddenly turning into a legitimate opportunity. From there, the momentum only continued. On lap 192, Hamlin grabbed the race lead for the first time. From that point onward, Hamlin was pretty much in the front for the remaining part of the race.

Eventually, thanks to a late caution and restart, it came down to a showdown between three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers – Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, and Christopher Bell. On lap 297, Bell restarted from the inside lane with Briscoe alongside him. Hamlin lined up directly behind Bell and immediately provided a push entering Turn 1. Bell initially cleared for the lead, but Hamlin wasn’t interested in settling for second.

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The No. 11 dove underneath Bell almost instantly. What followed was a tense battle between teammates that lasted right up to the finish. On lap 299, Bell and Hamlin continued trading the lead while Briscoe remained within striking distance. As the field came to the white flag, all three Joe Gibbs Racing cars were effectively fighting for the win.

Bell entered the final corner aggressively, attempting to defend the lead. But the move ultimately opened the door and boy did Denny Hamlin capitalize! Bell drove in too deep entering Turn 1 on the final lap, while Briscoe gave up ground on the outside line. That was all Hamlin needed. He edged ahead coming off Turn 2 and never relinquished the advantage. When the checkered flag flew on lap 300, Hamlin crossed the line 0.115 seconds ahead of Bell to secure his 62nd career NASCAR Cup Series victory.

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The win carried extra significance because it fulfilled a goal Hamlin had openly discussed before the race weekend even began.

“I really, really want to win here pretty badly,” Hamlin had made his wish clear in a pre-race press conference. Why, you may ask. Well, turns out, for years, Nashville remained one of the notable tracks missing from Hamlin’s résumé. Despite collecting victories at nearly every major venue on the schedule, the Tennessee oval had continued to elude him.

But, not anymore!!

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And perhaps fittingly, Denny Hamlin didn’t simply win his first Nashville race. He earned it the hard way by overcoming a penalty that sent him from first to last before the race truly began, then driving all the way back to Victory Lane.