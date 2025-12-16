Denny Hamlin Demands Immediate Apology From FOX Broadcaster After Michael Jordan’s Lawsuit Triumph

“While censorship is a big topic in today’s media world, Channel 90 might be the poster child. An interview didn’t go the way they hoped after our attorney continued to state fact after fact even tho they tried their best to refute, they have since edited/deleted that interview off of their channels because the narrative doesn’t fit their beliefs. If that doesn’t convince you of the bias then nothing will.”

Denny Hamlin posted this tweet last year, accusing the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio of bias after a tense on-air exchange involving the team’s attorney. Now, with the legal dust settled and Michael Jordan’s camp walking away with a major victory, Hamlin is back, this time demanding accountability. His latest tweets aren’t about defending a lawsuit anymore. They’re about calling out the voices who, in his view, rushed to judge and never walked it back.

Denny Hamlin calls out FOX broadcaster

Denny Hamlin wasted no time in letting the world know his feelings once the lawsuit dust settled. In a pointed morning tweet, the 23XI Racing co-owner asked the question he felt had been hanging in the air for months: “Now that the case is settled and the evidence is out will you or anyone on channel 90 be issuing an apology for what you all said about 23XI/FRM when the lawsuit was filed?”

Now, it wasn’t subtle. And it wasn’t meant to be. The frustration traces back to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s handling of the lawsuit coverage. And, if you zoom in, particularly to an interview featuring 23XI and Front Row Motorsports attorney Jeffrey Kessler by Dave Moody. Kessler appeared on the station to explain the antitrust case, but the conversation quickly turned combative. Hosts pushed back on his claims, often dismissing the arguments rather than engaging with them.

Denny Hamlin had back then accused Channel 90 of censoring key facts Kessler laid out, claiming the interview was edited or removed because it didn’t fit the network’s preferred (NASCAR’s) narrative. That tension reflected a broader trend during the lawsuit.

Many NASCAR broadcasters publicly aligned themselves with the sport, framing the legal action as reckless or unnecessary. Larry McReynolds and Dave Moody himself were among the most vocal. McReynolds questioned how 23XI and Front Row Motorsports even had the standing to challenge NASCAR, suggesting, “How dare them for trying to come in and change the sport. 23XI hasn’t been around long enough and FRM wasn’t good enough.” He also echoed the familiar refrain: “I don’t know what their problem is, 13 other teams signed it.”

Moody, in particular, leaned into the idea that the lawsuit was a massive gamble, one that could backfire spectacularly. Now that the case has been settled (mostly in the teams’ favor, as they have been permanent, or “evergreen” charters), Denny Hamlin clearly believes those takes deserve revisiting. He’s asking for accountability. And a public acknowledgment that the story may not have been as one-sided as it was originally told.

Kenny Wallace and NASCAR fans back Hamlin

If you remember, during day 1 of the trial, longtime NASCAR personality Kenny Wallace noticed something that deeply bothered him. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Wallace questioned why some of the sport’s most embedded media voices seemed to treat the day like business as usual.

He didn’t mince words. “So, here we are on December 1st, and this time it’s real, and nobody can ignore it,” Wallace said. “I think of Dave Moody today. I think of Larry McReynolds.” His frustration wasn’t rooted in hostility, but disbelief. How, he asked, could major NASCAR-focused platforms act like the trial wasn’t happening while the story carried worldwide implications?

Wallace framed it as a matter of responsibility. With the Daytona 500 approaching and the sport’s structure under legal scrutiny, ignoring the courtroom drama felt dishonest. “Can you act like today’s a normal day?” he asked. “Can you act like it’s none of our business while it’s worldwide?” For Wallace, the silence spoke louder than any commentary.

Fans echoed that sentiment days later, turning their frustration directly toward McReynolds and Moody. Some, similar to Denny Hamlin, demanded apologies for earlier criticism of 23XI and FRM, though few believed one would actually come. “Are we demanding an apology? Yes. Should he apologize? Absolutely. Will he apologize? Hell Naah,” one fan wrote bluntly. Another piled on with humor: “I have a better chance of getting a date with Sydney Sweeney than anyone getting an apology from Larry Mac or Dave Moody.”

Together, Wallace’s comments and the fan backlash reinforced Hamlin’s point. The issue wasn’t just the lawsuit. Instead, it was who chose to confront it, and who chose to look away (or in NASCAR’s direction).