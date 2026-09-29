Denny Hamlin says Martinsville is spiraling out of control, and this time, he wants someone held accountable. The trigger was Saturday night, when his 23XI Racing driver Corey Heim was cornered by rival crew members near the famous hot dog stand after the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. But Hamlin’s frustration was not limited to the confrontation itself.

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The 23XI co-owner believes what happened points to a bigger problem with how NASCAR handles incidents at its regional level, and he is now demanding consequences strong enough to make sure the latest altercation becomes the last.

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“Those f****** cowards waited on Corey Heim to leave his car and leave his team and then jump him while he was on the way to his hauler. I don’t know who’s in charge of NASCAR regional, but there’s absolutely no way that any of those guys should be in a pit lane for the next year at least. I want them to say publicly what they do to them. And if it’s nothing, I will have a major problem,” Hamlin said on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast.

Tensions between Heim and Chad Bryant Racing driver Treyten Lapcevich had already boiled over on the track. The two had made hard contact through Turns 1 and 2 after the checkered flag at the iconic Speedway.

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That created an uncomfortable situation that could easily have carried over once the cars returned to pit road. For a brief moment, it appeared the confrontation had ended there. It hadn’t.

Later in the evening, Heim was making his way toward his hauler when members of the Chad Bryant Racing team confronted him. What followed was a physical altercation, with multiple team members throwing punches at the young driver. One member pinned Heim against the wall of the Hot Dog Stand building while another attempted to strike him.

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That sequence is what appears to have pushed Hamlin’s frustration beyond the usual complaints that follow a heated short-track race.

Hamlin made it clear that he believes NASCAR’s regional leadership needs to respond with meaningful consequences. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has previously spoken openly about the aggressive nature of short-track racing, but this situation struck a different nerve.

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He called for the people involved to be kept out of pit lane for at least a year and demanded that NASCAR publicly explain whatever punishment is handed down. For Hamlin, the lack of a clear response would create another problem.

His frustration had already surfaced publicly before the podcast discussion. When FloRacing broadcaster Matthew Dillner described the Martinsville confrontation as something that could eventually be viewed differently and called the whole ordeal “wonderful,” Hamlin was quick to push back.

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“Not sure what’s so wonderful about that,” Hamlin wrote on X.

The disagreement captures the divide surrounding the incident. What one observer might view as part of the unpredictable spectacle of short-track racing, Hamlin sees as something that requires a firm response before it becomes normalized.

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The connection is also personal for Hamlin, which helps explain why he has been particularly vocal. He is not simply an interested observer of Heim’s career. As a co-owner of 23XI Racing, Hamlin has watched Heim develop as part of the organization, with the young driver making part-time Cup Series starts for the team and winning two races in 2026. That relationship is set to become even more significant in 2027, when Heim is scheduled to take over a full-time Cup Series seat in the No. 35 Toyota.

Hamlin clearly does not believe that should be treated as just another colorful short-track moment. Heim, meanwhile, has offered a much lighter response to the chaos.

One of the punches thrown during the altercation missed Heim and struck a damaged menu sign instead. Rather than simply leave the bizarre souvenir behind, Heim turned it into office decor and posted a photograph of it hanging in his office on X.

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“New office piece. Poor thing took a beating this weekend,” Heim wrote.

No statement had been issued by NASCAR, Martinsville Speedway, or local police at the time of writing. It also remained unclear whether anyone involved would face criminal charges or NASCAR penalties.

For Hamlin, that uncertainty is precisely why the response matters. He wants Martinsville to send a clear message that while a hard-fought race can produce heated emotions, what happens after the cars stop should still have consequences.