Denny Hamlin Discloses His Health Scare on Dover’s Scorching Track Weather

When the checkered flag waved at Dover Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin took little time climbing out of his No. 11 Toyota. Rain had delayed the final laps, but it wasn’t just Mother Nature adding difficulty; inside the car, the heat had risen to almost unbearable levels. Moments after stopping on pit road under the red flag mid-downpour, fans and reporters noticed Hamlin making a beeline from his car, seemingly unfazed by the soaked conditions around him.

What was driving this urgency, even more than the will to win, was a test that extended far beyond strategy or speed. For Hamlin, Dover had become a race not just against his competitors, but against the grueling, suffocating heat inside his car, an ordeal amplified by a daring equipment decision on a day when track temperatures soared.

Hamlin pulls back the curtain

Dover Motor Speedway reached fiery temperatures during Sunday’s Cup Series race. As the race progressed, the #11 started sweating profusely, and as you all know, Hamlin normally opts against a cool suit. So, when cars were covered up during the red flag for rain, Denny couldn’t handle the heat anymore. While he eventually changed his firesuit and won the race, Hamlin opened up about his scorching experience inside his Toyota.

Hamlin felt every degree of mounting heat as he explained on his Actions Detrimental podcast. “When you come to a stop, all the brake heat, all the engine heat, everything just sits there, and it just sits in this bubble… when you go and you cover the car up, then you just… You insulate all that heat. So it is really, really, really hot usually in that instance,” he described. The tipping point came when the car was covered during the rain delay, sealing the heat inside and quickly making conditions unbearable.

Denny Hamlin provided candid details on the physical challenge he faced, one rarely visible to the public, but impossible for drivers to ignore. “The car was so hot… I was the hottest that I was all day was those last thirteen laps, because the car heat-soaks so much, and then they throw a cover over it. So it just keeps it… It’s like a thermos, right?” he explained on the post-race podcast, referencing the way heat lingers and intensifies inside a sealed race car when movement and airflow stop—even as rain fell outside.

It was then, as the rain hammered down on pit road, that fans saw Denny Hamlin leap from his cockpit and run, choosing a thorough soaking over another minute inside what he compared to a giant radiator. “I wanted to get out because they threw the cover on, and I was like, whoa, this thing’s getting hot in a hurry, and I didn’t care at that point if I was getting soaked. I just wanted out of there,” Hamlin said.

via Imago Denny Hamlin Dover win 2025

In the ensuing moments, Hamlin swapped out his drenched suit for a dry one, catching his breath and regaining alertness before the intense sprint to the finish. “We’ll definitely go back and change the suit because I know that I want to feel like I’ve got fresh tires when I go out there for the last 15 laps,” he told the media while prepping for the post-red-flag run.

Well, his tires certainly weren’t fresh, but his driving ability was second to none, as he precisely aero-blocked Chase Briscoe on the final restarts to maintain his lead. Briscoe raced him hard and even managed to go half a car length ahead, but Denny at Dover is just too good. There’s a reason Hamlin has three wins at this track in the last 6 years. A true master of the sport that seems to age like fine wine.

“I just love that I’m able to still do it at a high level… Every morning when I wake up, I just hope I still got what I had yesterday,” he reflected post-race, speaking to the ongoing physical demands. These moments, marked by urgency and caution, highlighted a crucial but often unseen side of elite motorsport: the risk from environmental extremes, and the split-second decisions required to manage driver health under such pressures.

Perseverance fuels Hamlin’s victory

While Denny Hamlin’s post-race comments spotlighted NASCAR’s safety concerns, his weekend at Dover was also defined by a series-leading fourth win of the season. Navigating a chaotic, rain-interrupted race, Hamlin demonstrated the focus and skill he’s honed over decades, capitalizing on every opportunity even as conditions shifted lap to lap.

As the race entered its final segment, he was locked in a fierce battle with teammate Christopher Bell, while Chase Elliott dominated from the front, leading 238 laps and taking Stage 1. A jack issue during a green flag pitstop took away Elliott’s advantage, as the #9 sunk to mid-pack. The complexion of the race changed dramatically after a late incident brought out a caution, followed by a lengthy 56-minute red flag for heavy rain.

On the ensuing restart, Hamlin was battling with Christopher Bell until the latter decided to spin into oncoming traffic to bring out another caution and another restart. This is where Hamlin’s mastery of restarts proved decisive, executing perfectly under pressure as he held off Chase Briscoe by just 0.31 seconds, even after contact in the closing moments. “It was a tough battle. I had to endure a few restarts there. Those guys gave me a run for it. Winning here in Dover is super special to me. To go back-to-back here is amazing,” Hamlin said, reflecting on the gauntlet he survived.

His win at Dover broke him free atop the series win leaderboard for 2025, marking his 58th career victory. In a field dominated by powerhouse teams, Hamlin led a top six made up entirely of Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports cars, further underscoring the rivalry shaping this year’s championship picture.

His ability to manage tire wear, maintain composure after delays, and fend off younger challengers underscored his enduring competitiveness at age 44, while hinting at his ambitions as he nears 60 career wins. The Monster Mile has become a place where Hamlin’s strategic evolution and physical endurance combine to produce race-winning results, further enhancing his legacy among NASCAR’s elite. Do you think Denny Hamlin has a shot at the championship this year? Let us know in the comments!