Denny Hamlin Doubles Down on Explosive NASCAR Schedule Take With Bold Dover Message

The release of NASCAR’s 2025 schedule reignited heated debates across the sport, with drivers, fans, and insiders weighing in on the changes. Among the chorus of voices, Denny Hamlin’s remarks stood out, drawing sharp attention to the impact of the schedule shake-up on iconic tracks like Dover.

As the sport pushes for growth and market expansion, the tension between innovation and tradition has never been more palpable. Hamlin’s candid take has sparked deep discussions about how NASCAR balances its roots with the demands of a modern racing calendar, setting the stage for questions about what fans and drivers can expect moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin’s unfiltered reaction as Dover takes the heat

When a reporter pressed Denny Hamlin on his earlier comments dubbing the NASCAR schedule “kind of a distraction,” Hamlin first opted for restraint, offering, “No… I don’t… I don’t…” before conceding a bit more insight. The context for this exchange is the unveiling of NASCAR’s latest schedule. This process has been especially contentious this year, coming against a backdrop of ongoing legal disputes and concerns among drivers and teams about the rationales behind certain venue decisions and date movements.

Prodded for his overall impression, Denny Hamlin didn’t try to sugarcoat things. “Work together… B plus… I don’t know…” he began, referencing efforts by NASCAR and stakeholders to achieve the best possible calendar amid conflicting interests. Yet, Hamlin quickly pivoted to the fate of Dover, a track he knows intimately, having recently claimed victory there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His win should have represented another high point in Dover’s rich tradition, but instead, Hamlin expressed real concern about what losing a race date means for a venue so closely tied to NASCAR’s identity. “Yeah… definitely taking away from Dover… right?… Yeah… Don’t necessarily move down… I don’t know what kind of tricks… You know… You make to kinda make that race compelling, but certainly think that… uh… Dover fans can endure a lot of heat… for a lot of time… uh… to have some race taken away… Unfortunate for them…”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This sharp, personal observation gets to the heart of what’s at stake: Dover’s fans are among the sport’s most devoted, braving extreme weather and making each race day a community event. For Hamlin, who has experienced their support firsthand in victory lane, the reduction of Dover’s race profile is a blow not just to the event’s status, but to the sense of connection between track and community.

Beyond Dover, Hamlin alluded to dissatisfaction with other schedule changes: “Then… you know… there’s just some other ones that… you know… kinda had scratched… I don’t think it was a… deceiver… better for sure…” His comments reflect the mood of many in the garage, who feel that recent changes, no matter how well-intended, risk undermining the deep regional loyalties and traditions that distinguish NASCAR from other sports.

Hamlin’s candor underscores a broader uncertainty: Is NASCAR’s evolving schedule enhancing the sport, or diluting the bonds that have sustained it for generations? His remarks at Dover served not only as a defense of the track and its fans, but as a call for decision-makers to weigh future changes with care and context. The central message: NASCAR’s power lies in its connections to its tracks, drivers, and fans, and these should never be treated as mere logistical details.

Bubba Wallace’s loyalty: Jordan’s guidance over Hamlin’s critique

While Denny Hamlin’s comments cast a spotlight on NASCAR’s shifting schedule and the implications for historic venues like Dover, the dynamics within 23XI Racing provide another angle on leadership and mentorship in the sport. Bubba Wallace, driver for 23XI, has made headlines not just for his dramatic Brickyard 400 victory, snapping a 100-race winless streak and securing a playoff berth, but also for publicly expressing where his loyalty lies in the ongoing fan debate over team owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

After his emotional win, Wallace praised Michael Jordan’s mentorship, sharing details of their post-race communication and emphasizing Jordan’s constant, positive influence. “I said I wish you were here for it, he was like, he’s going to have a drink or two for me tonight. So we’ll be celebrating together in spirit,” Wallace recounted. Jordan’s advice during tough times, such as after Wallace’s 2023 incident at Las Vegas, was to “beat them at the racetrack” rather than retaliate, a philosophy that helped Wallace channel frustration into performance, culminating in playoff appearances and consistent top finishes.

The regular communication and encouragement that Bubba Wallace receives from Jordan—multiple weekly conversations and race-day texts stand in contrast to Hamlin’s more pointed expectations. For instance, Hamlin targeted Wallace in early July: “Putting himself in a playoff position year after year is good, but winning makes it better.” And when asked by a fan, “Who is cooler, Denny or MJ?” Wallace responded with a picture of himself and Jordan, a sign of who inspires him most.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This unwavering support has been critical as 23XI navigates organizational challenges, including losing their charters and competing as open teams due to a NASCAR lawsuit. Through it all, Jordan remains a steadying, motivating force behind Wallace’s rise, while Denny Hamlin continues to drive the team’s competitive ambitions off track.

In the current climate, Wallace’s visible alignment with Jordan underscores the value of personal guidance and stability, both crucial assets as the team and its drivers confront the broader turbulence shaking up NASCAR.