Denny Hamlin Drops 3-Word Verdict Backing Rival OEM’s Cup Series Struggle

Denny Hamlin started 2026 stronger than ever, but knows it won’t last. Toyota has been in a dominant state since the season kicked off, allowing Tyler Reddick to win five races within the first nine rounds and take the lead of the points table. Following him up closely with four wins now to his name, Hamlin is chasing down the championship in what is statistically his best career run so far. But even though Toyota’s dominant shape might aid him for a few more races, the JGR driver seems to know the upcoming threat, as a new face from a familiar rival might still be able to snatch away the title he has dreamed of.

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For the first time in years, Hendrick Motorsports failed to make an early impression in the season as the Chevrolet-led teams struggled with competitiveness on the field. All the while, Toyota capitalized on the opportunity, and its drivers made the most of it. As mentioned, Reddick was able to win five races early, and he managed to clinch three consecutive race wins, right from the season’s first race, becoming the only NASCAR driver to do so.

Chevy was struggling to get a hold of the season as their cars struggled with pace. The minor changes that were introduced to the ZL1 body before the start of the season were questioned for this reason. In fact, it took HMS a long time to win its first race. But they did.

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With Chase Elliott winning at Martinsville and then repeating the success at Texas, it seems apparent that Chevy is getting back to the top, or at least Hendrick Motorsports, and Denny Hamlin understands the threat now.

“Hendrick is coming,” Hamlin almost seemed to be warning during his conversation with Eric Estepp. “They’re leading more laps than they were before. I know how hard I was pushing at the end of stage three. William Byron still caught me. So, I definitely feel as though they’re really getting close. And so, it won’t be long before we’re going to talk about them winning races.”

Hamlin achieved his career’s first three-peat with his earlier win at the Pocono Raceway. Pole position helped, it wasn’t very easy for him to hold on to the competition. With less than 20 laps to go in the race, even with everything going right for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #11 team, William Byron had managed to reduce the gap between him and Hamlin to just 0.5 seconds, making it seem like a tough challenge for the 45-year-old. Somewhere, it seemed to be strong proof that Hendrick Motorsports is, in fact, catching up and could get back to race-winning contention soon. Although without wins, it wouldn’t be very difficult for Kyle Larson to make the cut for the Chase later this year, and it could bring back some bad memories for Hamlin, who lost the title to the #5 driver in the very final moments of the Phoenix race last year.

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However, Hamlin’s three-peat didn’t come as a surprise, considering Pocono is his strongest track, with nine Cup wins here in the past twenty years. But after all these years, only one goal remains: the Cup Series championship, and if he manages to clinch it this season, he might consider hanging up his helmet.

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Denny Hamlin’s retirement talks intensify.

The only thing that Hamlin has chased all of these years is the Cup Series championship, and despite coming close to clinching it multiple times, he has never managed to scale that mountain. Even with everything going his way this season, Denny Hamlin is still watching out for Hendrick Motorsports to re-emerge at the top, despite the Chase format benefiting him as it rewards consistency.

But age is catching up. Hamlin has raced two decades; his window is closing. He has been running in the Cup Series for the past two decades, and with the season he’s having currently, it is quite apparent that he is still performing at his peak. If this were to continue, he would become the champion this season. But what comes after that? His current contract takes him through the 2027 season, but his future beyond that seems to be in question.

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“We joked, we were like, ‘You’re a spring chicken, you have so many years left. Now we’re trying to think of how we can keep him longer,” Heather Gibbs, JGR’s co-owner, said earlier.

A Cup title might be his exit point. He could chase down Jimmie Johnson’s 83 race wins, but that could be a long time. Amidst all of this confusion, it seems that even Hamlin hasn’t decided what holds for his future, as he recently said, “If – and that’s a big if – I’m at this point and this fast at this point next year, it would be a tough, tough decision. Because, again, I’m planning for the downfall that I know will come.”

It is no secret that drivers begin losing competitiveness as age approaches, and Denny Hamlin is now preparing for that, as he mentioned. However, that does not make one ignore the fact that with an average finish of 7.8 so far this season, it is turning out to be his best season so far. But, as he warned, Hendrick Motorsports might soon be closing in on him.