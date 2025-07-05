Denny Hamlin Earns Fans’ Backing as Wild Idea for NASCAR Track Brings Huge Excitement

As NASCAR continues to experiment with its future, one veteran driver’s bold idea is shifting the conversation into uncharted territory. Denny Hamlin, the 23XI Racing co-owner and Joe Gibbs Racing star, has maintained his status as one of NASCAR’s most influential voices. Be it demanding more horsepower from the Next Gen engines or even helping NASCAR with a script for the In-Season challenge, he has his hands full. And he has now chimed in on the discussion about the ovals vs. road racing.

Inaugurated in 2023, the Chicago Street Course, running 2.14 miles with 12 turns, hosted the first-ever Cup race outside traditional tracks. Both the 2023 and 2024 editions saw rain-timed drama and surprise winners, including the then-rookie Shane van Gisbergen and Alex Bowman, respectively, underscoring the unpredictability these courses bring. Complementing this, NASCAR has tested track innovations worldwide, like the inaugural Mexico City race in 2025, making it an international milestone. Right now, there are 6 road/street races on the Cup schedule, and that number might increase given NASCAR’s ambitious plans. This can lead to division within the racing community, but it seems like Hamlin has a plan in place already to tackle that issue.

Hamlin has floated the provocative idea of a NASCAR “street oval”, a rectangular circuit combining acceleration zones, heavy braking, and tight turns, mimicking the strategic demands of ovals on an urban grid. As Jeff Gluck from The Athletic noted, “Here’s one for ya: @dennyhamlin suggests NASCAR try a “street oval.” Basically a rectangular street course. “All we need is acceleration, heavy braking points and turns — and we’ll find a way to make a show out of that.” Thoughts?” This suggestion by Hamlin also hinted at the potential for races in cities like LA, Vegas, or Southern California. While it may be a disruptive proposal that blurs race formats and challenges the sport’s traditional boundaries, it has been met with support from the NASCAR fanbase itself.

We saw how Richard Petty reacted to SVG’s win in Mexico, even claiming road racing is not NASCAR. His criticism was aimed at NASCAR’s sketchy and controversial system rather than the Kiwi driver. But, given that NASCAR isn’t willing to invest in building new tracks or venues, street racing and international partnerships are presenting them with an opportunity. One that aligns with their broader objective of promoting stock car racing well beyond their traditional borders. Although Hamlin has been a polarizing figure in NASCAR, his suggestion sparked a positive conversation.

Social media has erupted with reactions, with many fans championing Denny Hamlin‘s idea as next-level racing innovation. Some even suggest the pandemic-era analogs like L.A.’s Coliseum course as a potential testbed. For many fans, Hamlin’s vision isn’t just wishful, but a game-changing roadmap for NASCAR’s future.

NASCAR fans speak up as Hamlin’s idea hits top speed

“I don’t care what shape it is.. seeing NASCAR racecars drive down city streets is incredible. I love this street course and I hope they keep it. A street “oval” would be pretty cool IMO,” one fan weighed in. Many fans have embraced the Chicago street course regardless of its shape or layout, expressing excitement over seeing their favorites tear through the urban environment. The dramatic transformation of downtown with 2,000 concrete barriers and cars topping 100 mph on fast straights made the spectacle even more incredible and entertaining.

But there are other options as well that fans think would step up the game for NASCAR, as one fan suggested, “Yeah, they could run a short track in Southern California somewhere near Fontana. I think NASCAR still on some property there.” The Auto Club Speedway near Fontana, which closed in 2023 and was partly demolished, became the subject of the “Next Gen California” project, aiming to repurpose the land into a half-mile oval, short track. NASCAR President Steve Phelps confirmed that while the market remains crucial, the estimated $300 million price tag has put the project’s future on hold. While fans in SoCal are eager for fresh racing venues, the Fontana site may remain in limbo until NASCAR secures both the capital and approvals to bring the action back to the region.

Other fans let curiosity get the best of them with questions lingering in their minds, as one said, “I’d be curious to see that, but an oval is much faster than a road course, and there wouldn’t be any safer walls. Unless you made it a short track, i can’t see this working.” Even on traditional ovals, top speeds often exceed 180 mph, but these tracks are lined with SAFER barriers to reduce driver injury risk. Now, installing SAFER barriers across the course could be tricky, and unlike the ovals, the surface of the city street could backfire at high speeds, leading to wrecks or injuries.

Some added that shifting between cities might be an interesting option for NASCAR with multiple choices already at its fingertips. “Honestly it’s a cool idea because that way they can alternate cities. With a layout like that , every big city in the country can have a race at some point. Pretty cool idea tbh,” wrote the fan. Fans also advocate rotating events to cities like Seattle, Denver, Pittsburgh, and New York, turning each street race into a marquee attraction. With proven fan support and media turnout, Chicago drew over 100,000 fans from 23 countries in 2023, and NASCAR hopes for the same turnout this year as well.

NASCAR fans and pundits also suggested leveraging the Formula 1 street circuit in Las Vegas for their own races, ideally timed on the weekend of the F1 event to capitalize on infrastructure already in place, like they did with the Mexico City race. “Come to Vegas and use the street course that formula 1 uses. Use it the day before the day after. Just sometime during that weekend. It’s already paid for. Just give F1 a few bucks and put on a show,” one fan suggested. With permanent pit complexes, grandstands, and city barricades already constructed, it would simply require NASCAR to strike a deal with F1 and slot a race onto the calendar. This seems more practical than having a purpose-made oval on the street course.

Therefore, Hamlin’s advice might just be fruitful for NASCAR. A street oval concept opens the door to a new frontier in NASCAR’s ongoing evolution. It challenges the traditional formats while encouraging creative use of or band landscapes already primed for motorsport. Whether it is logistically feasible or just an ambitious dream, the conversation signals NASCAR’s appetite for bold experimentation, and fans and drivers alike are up for it.