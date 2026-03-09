Denny Hamlin Echoes JGR Teammate’s Blunt Claim as Goodyear Ends NASCAR Next-Gen Discrimination

Many NASCAR insiders believed that the Next Gen vehicle had somewhat levelled the playing field a little too much! Some felt that raw driver skill was no longer as important as it previously was because of simpler handling and less tire falloff. To put it another way, the “cream” wasn’t always at the top. However, drivers like Denny Hamlin think the balance is finally swinging back toward skill now that Goodyear has added a more challenging tire to the mix.

Denny Hamlin explains the Phoenix chaos

“This tire here is just great. It really allows the driver to be in control and the team in control of their destiny. It’s always going to be a battle of how hard you can push it, but I thought the racing was great and overall just a lot of cautions because you know restarts and you know, guys getting into each other.”

That was Denny Hamlin’s assessment after a chaotic day at Phoenix Raceway, echoing Chase Briscoe’s statement, “We were slipping and sliding. It was only 80 more horsepower, but it felt like a lot more.” As you know, during yesterday’s race, Goodyear’s latest tire compound sparked both praise and problems throughout the field.

Goodyear had made it known that teams were expected to adhere to certain guidelines before the race even started. The company shared a graphic detailing the setups teams were urged to run along with the statement, “The recommended tire pressures weren’t guesses.” The data indicated that the minimum cold pressures for the Phoenix weekend were 14 psi for the left-side tires, 30 psi for the right front, and 26 psi for the right rear.

Yet once the race unfolded, things quickly turned messy.

Multiple drivers suddenly began reporting flat tires during the same caution period. Michael McDowell suggested debris might have been the culprit after the No. 4 car brushed the outside wall, potentially scattering pieces across the racing surface. Others had similar concerns.

William Byron mentioned feeling something unusual with his tire before it failed a lap later. Cole Custer, meanwhile, was forced to the garage after debris reportedly punched through his radiator. The list kept growing. Noah Gragson, Byron, and Connor Zilisch all dealt with flats at different points in the race. Part of the issue may have also come from the new power package, as teams later reported brake rotors scattered across the track.

By the end of the race, it became clear that the new tire and the debris-filled track had created a perfect storm. But as Denny Hamlin suggested, the upside may still be worth it: drivers once again had to manage the edge, proving that talent and decision-making still matter when the limits get pushed.

Denny Hamlin admits No. 11 team “Just didn’t have it”

“Yeah, not enough, it’s a good overall summary. You know, just didn’t have it.”

That was Denny Hamlin’s blunt assessment after the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway, even though the veteran driver walked away with his best result of the young 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. After piloting the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to a fifth-place finish, Hamlin achieved his first top-five finish in the first four races.

After a patchy start to the year, it appeared to be a solid comeback on paper. For the most of the 312-lap race, Hamlin stayed close to the top group and discreetly earned important stage points. The early portion of the race was especially fast for the three-time Daytona 500 winner.

In Stage 1, he finished sixth, but in Stage 2, he moved to second, trailing only colleague Christopher Bell. The No. 11 squad looked to be in a strong position to contend for the victory in the final leg at that point. But as the final laps approached, Hamlin sensed the difference.

According to the veteran driver, the car had solid balance and consistency. However, it lacked the outright speed needed to battle the frontrunners when the race tightened up. Those frontrunners included Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Ford and Bell in the No. 20 Toyota, both of whom spent much of the afternoon battling near the front of the field.

Blaney ultimately seized control in the closing laps, passing Ty Gibbs with nine laps remaining to secure his first victory of the 2026 season. For Denny Hamlin, the result still represented a step forward in what has been a challenging start to the season. But the veteran made it clear that the No. 11 team is still chasing that final piece of speed needed to turn strong runs into victories.