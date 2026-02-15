Denny Hamlin Fails to Trust Fellow Drivers Ahead of Daytona 500 Despite Jim France & Co. Rescinding Controversial Rule

NASCAR surprised its fans after the stock car racing body changed the playoff system and brought back the Chase format earlier this year. With the change, NASCAR put an end to the ‘win-and-you’re-in’ system and decided to reward consistency. Despite this, Denny Hamlin is of the opinion that drivers can go to any extent to win a race, and when it comes to the Daytona 500, the Great American Race, that desperation can increase.

Hamlin breaks down drivers’ desperation amid major change

In a recent interview with PRN Live, Hamlin opened up about how desperate the drivers can get to win the Daytona 500. Given how the gaps between them are minuscule at such a track, the JGR star emphasized the lack of room for error.

“The drivers are trying to do desperate moves because they know that this is the biggest race win that they can have, and I can just tell you from inside the race car. The gaps just get smaller like we start out at the beginning of the race,” Hamlin said.

Racing at superspeedways, such as Daytona, is generally considered extremely difficult due to its high-speed ‘pack racing’ environment. The cars run at over 200 miles an hour, and often risk high-speed crashes at the slightest of movements.

“We’re going to give ourselves two foot side to side between the cars, and then as the race goes on, it just gets smaller and smaller and smaller and eventually you’re leaving no room for error for anyone anymore,” Hamlin further added.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Daytona 500 Media Day Feb 11, 2026 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin 11 speaks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin’s statement comes after NASCAR CEO Jim France and Co.’s shift from the playoff system and the reintroduction of the Chase format. Under this format, the drivers will have to perform rigorously throughout the season, a big part of which is the superspeedway races like the Daytona 500.

On the other hand, the desperation comes from the track’s reputation of having “The Big One”, a type of wreck that involves 15-20 car crashes and a pile-up. The recently concluded O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, the United Rentals 300, can be taken as an example where as many as five wrecks and at least three Big Ones.

Along with this, running at 31-degree turns, the cars feel immense G-forces, and any loss of traction can send them airborne, something Ryan Preece experienced at the 2025 edition of the Daytona 500. Considering all of these, there is just one driver who is ready to go all-in on Sunday.

HMS star aims to go all out for Daytona three-peat

Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron is all set to hunt for his third consecutive Daytona 500 win. Having won the last two editions of the Great American Race in 2024 and 2025, Byron would want to establish himself as the only driver to win a three-peat here at the Daytona International Speedway.

“Obviously that’s the goal,” Byron said during Wednesday’s Daytona 500 Media Day. “I get reminders of the previous races, whether I see just the videos or whatnot. Yeah, it’s great career-defining moments that we’ve had. It’s awesome. It’s special. But I don’t really think ahead too much. I just think about what it’s going to take in these next couple days leading up to it.”

Earlier, Richard Petty in 1975, Cale Yarborough in 1985, Sterling Marlin in 1996, and Denny Hamlin in 2021 have all tried and failed to pick up three back-to-back wins. As things stand, achieving the feat is also set to be tough given how Byron will start the race from the third-last position.

The #24 driver opted for the backup car post-Duel crash, and it sent him to the back of the field. With that said, it will be interesting to see how Byron, who starts the race, performs when the race gets underway.