Denny Hamlin Fans Just as Shocked as JGR Stars Pulls Off the Unthinkable at Chicago

NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race is a beast unlike any other. Tight corners, unforgiving walls, and a city buzzing with energy make it a driver’s ultimate test. On July 6, 2025, Shane van Gisbergen owned the day, sweeping the weekend with a commanding win in the Loop 110 and Grant Park 165. But while SVG’s victory grabbed headlines, another driver’s performance had fans buzzing with disbelief. Denny Hamlin turned a disastrous start into a jaw-dropping finish.

The 2025 Cup race at Chicago was chaos from the start. With 75 laps of high-stakes racing on a 2.2-mile, 12-turn course, drivers faced relentless pressure. SVG led 26 laps, but it was Hamlin who started in the shadows and stole the show. His journey from the back of the pack to the front was nothing short of miraculous, and it has spurred some optimistic reactions from his fans.

Well, Denny Hamlin’s day started with a nightmare. An engine failure during practice left his No. 11 Toyota smoking, forcing him to start 40th, dead last. “I blew an engine in practice,” Hamlin said. With Hamlin not being an elite road racer and this being just his third-ever Cup start at Chicago, a comeback seemed impossible. Then, on lap 4 of the first stage, a multi-car wreck shook the field. Hamlin was too far back to get involved in the chaos, keeping his car intact.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Facing a stacked field and a track notorious for punishing mistakes. Denny Hamlin leaned on strategy. He chose a one-stop pit plan, pitting on lap 31, a daring move that demanded perfect fuel and tire management. “I was really saving the entire run and still able to put down good lap times,” he said post-race. His car’s pace was undeniable, and by the race’s midpoint, he was charging through the field. Despite only one road course win in 58 starts, at Watkins Glen on August 7, 2016, by the final stage, he was battling for a top-five spot.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The result? A stunning fourth-place finish, behind SVG, Gibbs, and Reddick. Hamlin’s climb from 40th was a masterclass in resilience, and his epic drive lit up social media, with the man himself posting on X, “P40 -> P4 on a street course 🤷🏻.”

P40 -> P4 on a street course 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SqRnh9cy0V

His performance underscored Joe Gibbs Racing‘s dominance, with two drivers in the top four. Hamlin later pushed for Chicago to stay on the 2026 schedule, saying it’s a race that tests true talent. At 44, with 57 Cup Series wins, including three Daytona 500s, this run proved he’s still a force to be reckoned with. Let’s see what the fans had to say about Hamlin’s Chicago miracle.

“Hitting your prime” – Fans loved Denny Hamlin’s Chicago charge

“Rolex 24 next?” This fan’s dreaming big, wondering if Hamlin’s street course magic could translate to endurance racing like the Rolex 24 at Daytona. His Chicago performance, navigating tight corners like a pro, sparked the idea. Hamlin has never raced the Rolex 24, but it’s not uncommon for NASCAR drivers to do so. 7-time Cup Champion Jimmie Johnson took part multiple times and placed 2nd in 2008, 7th in 2009, 21st in 2010, and 15th in 2011. Could Hamlin follow suit? Fans think he’s got the skills.

Another fan added, “You might be shocked, but with the form you’re in now, we knew! Great drive, Denny 🙌🏻 Against the world.” This fan wasn’t entirely surprised, given Hamlin’s hot streak. His June 2025 Michigan win, his 57th career victory, showed he’s in top form. This performance really captured the “11 against the world” vibes that Hamlin brought to the track after his first win of the 2025 season. He defied the odds, engine failure, a brutal track, and a stacked field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan was simply shocked at Hamlin’s finish, writing, “Wait,… Not kidding when I say ‘I didn’t hear 10 words about you after the green and had no clue you finished 4th’ You finished 4th???” Hamlin’s charge really flew under the radar. With SVG dominating, Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman’s shoving match, as well as Joey Logano getting bumped by Ross Chastain, the spotlight was never on Hamlin.

Then, the Denny optimists arrived, writing, “Could it be that…you’re actually just hitting your prime?” At 44, Hamlin’s still delivering every week, and his 2025 season, with three wins and a top-5 spot in the standings, backs it up. Many NASCAR drivers, like Mark Martin, hit their stride in their 40s, with Martin finishing second in the 2009 standings at 50. Hamlin’s Chicago run suggests he’s not slowing down, and fans are starting to believe his best days might still be ahead.

“You might be the only one in a good mood after this race besides SVG 😂.” This fan’s quip nails the race’s brutal nature. SVG’s win was electric, and Hamlin battled all the way from the back for a P4. The rest of the grid? Some might have felt they were so close, yet so far, like Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick, who were certainly hoping for a caution to be called before the white flag. Meanwhile, Logano and Chastain were face-to-face on pit road as Logano ranted at him. Chicago was chaos, and it looks like Hamlin and SVG escaped on the bright side.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With another solid finish in the books, do you think Denny Hamlin has what it takes to win the 2025 Cup Series Championship? Let us know in the comments!