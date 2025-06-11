Denny Hamlin Fires Warning as Carson Hocevar Mania Grips NASCAR

Denny Hamlin is no stranger to bold opinions. The three-time Daytona 500 winner, 57-time winner, and current team owner is as outspoken behind the mic as he is strategic behind the wheel. Whether it’s through a podcast or post-race debriefs, Hamlin rarely hesitates to call things exactly as he sees them, especially when it comes to sizing up the future of the sport. So when NASCAR’s elder statesman turned his attention to one of the Cup Series’ fastest rising names, people took notice.

Spire Motorsport’s Carson Hocevar, barely in his second full-time season, has been turning heads with his raw speed, aggressive instinct, and a string of eye-opening performances. Often being compared to the likes of Dale Earnhardt, this driver is yet to claim his first victory in the Cup Series. And Hamlin had plenty to say about this breakout star.

Denny Hamlin backs rising star Carson Hocevar

Denny Hamlin didn’t tiptoe around the topic. In a post-race interview, the #11 driver dove straight into Carson’s recent performances, calling out the consistency and competitiveness. The young driver has been showing in a car that many did not expect to run up front. NASCAR took to X to share Denny’s thoughts: “The sky’s the limit for @CarsonHocevar. Just ask @dennyhamlin.”

Denny Hamlin said, “You can’t run as fast as he’s running, being up front as much as he’s up front, without eventually winning. And I know that panic sometimes can set in. It’s like, ‘Gah, we lost this opportunity.” But he’s with a team that’s on the rise. He is on the rise. And so it’s just a matter of time.”

The panic Hamlin refers to is understandable. Hocevar has been in a position to contend multiple times over the past month. At Michigan, he led 32 laps in front of his home crowd. In Nashville, he was the runner-up, holding his own in a field stacked with former champions. These are not one-off flashes. This is form—and it’s come fast. And while the checkout flag remains elusive, Hamlin sees more than just hype in the 22-year-old’s performances.

Still, Hamlin wasn’t just handing out praise. He acknowledged that Hocevar’s greatest strength, his raw speed and unfiltered aggression, can also be his biggest obstacle. “I certainly give him his fair share of s— on Mondays on my podcast, but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect his talent. Absolutely, he’s just a superstar when it comes to actual raw talent. When he figures out how to harness that and pick and choose the moments where he is aggressive, he’s gonna put it all together and just, you know, be the next whoever. You know, there’s five to six elite drivers in this field. He can be one of those five or six very easily when he puts it all together.”

It’s a familiar story in NASCAR. The fastest guys often learn the hardest lessons early. However, Carson’s willingness to push the limit has earned him praise but cost him points, like this past weekend, where a risky fuel strategy saw him tumble from a potential top 10 to outside the top 15, accompanied by his left rear tire blowout. To be listed among NASCAR elite, Larson, Bell, Byron, and Blaney isn’t just lip service. It’s a statement of belief that Carson, with refinement, has the ceiling to become a perennial contender. And guess what? It’s not just Hamlin saying it.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. concurs with Hamlin’s take on Carson Hocevar

Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighed in on the same race strategy that cost Hocevar crucial playoff points. “If they ran long enough and a caution comes out, and everybody’s like, “Ah, not enough laps left, we all got to come get tires,” then maybe he’s got the track position and there’s a chance to win. But if the race goes green, he didn’t have the fuel, and he wasn’t driving like he had the fuel either.”

The Hall of Famer went on to add: ” Well, Hocevar lost 14 points to the bubble. That’s a tough one. Well, Hocevar lost 14 points to the bubble. So that’s a tough one to Yeah, I mean, I’m not sure where would they have where they might have ended up if they didn’t make that gamble, but, he’s 18 out of the playoffs- 18 points out of the playoffs, currently lost 14 to the bubble.”

Having lost 14 points to the play of the cutline that day, falling to 18 points below the bubble, Dale Jr.’s intention wasn’t to bash the kid; instead, he just pointed to the stakes. The speed is there. The talent is undeniable. But at this stage of the season, racecraft and decision-making matter just as much as lap time.