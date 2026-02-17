Denny Hamlin Forced To Withdraw From NASCAR Series After Being Left Sponsorless in 2026

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 11: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing National Debt Relief Toyota is being interviewed during Media Day for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 11, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 11 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Media Day EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602111262500

“Joe Gibbs Racing, if you’re hearing this, sign me up for an Xfinity Superspeedway race. That is how racing used to be. That’s how good we used to have it,” Denny Hamlin said last summer (half joking, maybe), but fully wishing it were possible. But now, in 2026, that lighthearted plea has taken a much more painful turn. Hamlin desperately wanted to return to the Xfinity Series, and for a moment, it looked like he would. Then everything collapsed. A lost sponsor, a lost ride, and a brutally honest confession later, Hamlin finds himself sidelined in a way he never expected.

Denny Hamlin’s push for the O’Reilly seat

Denny Hamlin didn’t just want an O’Reilly ride. He needed it. Not for his résumé, not for legacy padding, but because the series represents something the Cup Series rarely delivers anymore: unfiltered, high-risk, high-reward racing. And he came painfully close to making it happen.

“You know, I was really close to getting an Xfinity. They text me in the offseason. They say, ” Are you sure you want to run it?” Yes. Okay. We’re working on a sponsor. Two weeks later, no. The sponsor fell through. Can’t get a ride. I can’t get a ride.”

For Hamlin, the heartbreak isn’t about missing a race but about missing the kind of racing he loves most. The modern O’Reilly Series has evolved far beyond its former identity as a developmental playground for up-and-comers. Today, it’s arguably the most chaotic and entertaining product NASCAR puts on track. With pack dynamics, draft manipulation, and razor-thin margins of error, it’s become a haven for unpredictability.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 07: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Mavis Tire Toyota talks with team owner Joe Gibbs on pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on September 17, 2024 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409074050400

And that unpredictability is exactly what Hamlin craves.

He’s spoken openly about the series’ unique “bubble effect,” where aerodynamic spacing naturally stretches the field just enough to encourage daring, instinct-based moves. It’s a refreshing contrast to the Cup Series environment, where precision engineering, strategy, and fuel conservation can dominate the show. Just look back at the recent Daytona 500. Drivers frequently ran at half throttle, saving fuel and playing defense instead of attacking.

The O’Reilly Series, meanwhile, remains raw. Imperfect. Wildly unpredictable. In other words, it still feels like racing used to feel.

but admits the obvious

If there’s one thing Denny Hamlin never shies away from, it’s calling greatness when he sees it. And right now, that greatness belongs to Austin Hill. The Richard Childress Racing standout didn’t just win the season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona; he owned it. Saturday’s victory marked his 11th drafting-track win, further cementing his reputation as the series’ modern superspeedway specialist.

Hamlin couldn’t hold back his admiration. Not just for Hill’s skill, but for the terrifying speed advantage built into his RCR machinery. “Their cars are the fastest. There’s no disputing that they’ve got less drag. They certainly have more horsepower. I’ve heard that the horsepower numbers they’ve done from O’Reilly’s testing engine dynos are crushing everyone on the superspeedways. So, it’s going to be hard to pass the fastest car with the least amount of drag, and a driver who is really good at his craft.”

Hill’s final-lap execution only made Hamlin’s respect grow deeper. The last-second blocks, the air control, the precise positioning. Hamlin believes Hill didn’t just win. He defended the win like a driver who knew exactly what was coming and exactly how to kill it.

And that’s the point Hamlin keeps stressing: nobody else in the series has the combination of experience, instinct, and equipment to reliably stop Hill right now. Not even him. So, if Hamlin ever does land that elusive Xfinity superspeedway ride? All eyes will be on the showdown.

It will be NASCAR’s savvy veteran versus its superspeedway juggernaut. And Hamlin knows he’d be coming in as the underdog. Whose side will you be on?