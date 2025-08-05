Denny Hamlin Frames $3 B Giant as the ‘Culprit’ After Iowa Becomes Worst Race

On Sunday, at the NASCAR Cup Series, the Iowa Corn 350 devolved into a test of endurance on a surface. A fact that caught nearly every team off guard. The race was run on a partially repaved track. This approach left only the lower lanes resurfaced while the higher grooves remained worn and abrasive. This uneven layout contributed to inconsistent grip and amplified tire wear across the field. For Denny Hamlin, it ended in frustration as he limped home in 24th after his car sustained damage and lost pace. Culminating in a result far below expectations. But more than his own result, he was concerned with what caused the racing to deteriorate. In the aftermath of the event, Hamlin pulled no punches in identifying who was most responsible for what he dubbed the “worst race”.

Coming into Iowa, few drivers had as much momentum as Denny Hamlin. Many expected him to be a threat at the 0.875-mile short track. Especially with his history of success at similar venues. But by the time the checkered flag fell, it was clear that tire degradation would be the defining narrative of the night. And Hamlin was far from the only one struggling. Numerous drivers reported unpredictable tire wear, and fans observed a noticeable lack of side-by-side racing. Recently, Hamlin offered a brutally honest assessment, not just of the racing, but of the entity he believes is responsible for this downfall.

Denny Hamlin identifies the culprit post-race

Hamlin was not simply frustrated by the compound’s performance. He was alarmed that a better tire option had been tested and then passed over. “They had a tire that dropped off 2.5 seconds in 25 laps… this one corded in 60 laps.” In simpler terms, the chosen tire provided no warning signs before its sudden failure. And, no performance curve for teams to strategize around. The result? A processional, tire-limited slog that few drivers enjoyed and many fans criticized. The implications of his comments were unmistakable. A $3 billion corporate partner, tasked with improving the on-track product, had instead contributed to its worst moment of the season.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin pulled back the curtain. He pointed squarely at tire manufacturer Goodyear, NASCAR’s long-time partner and supplier. According to Hamlin, the tire compound used at Iowa was fundamentally flawed. “When you look at the lap times, it was just flat level. No drop-off in 50 laps,” he said. In essence, the tire behaved as though it were made of stone. Refusing to degrade over long runs, thereby eliminating strategic variability. “It means the tire is so hard that it takes a dramatic amount of downforce to push that tire into the racetrack and get it to grip. Nobody but the first few cars have enough air to do that.” Hamlin explained that such a tire demands immense downforce to be effective, something only the leading cars can generate in clean air.

NASCAR and Goodyear face a growing dilemma. Durable tires mean fewer blowouts and safer races. But they also take away what makes short tracks exciting. Strategy, throttle control, and late-race drama. The JGR driver made it clear that he is not asking for dangerous rubber. He wants tires that behave like real racing tires. For now, though, Iowa stands as a cautionary tale. Proof that even a new venue cannot shine if the rubber does not cooperate.

Hamlin relieved NASCAR will skip Mexico race

Denny Hamlin is not losing any sleep over NASCAR skipping a return trip to Mexico City next season. While the event at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez may have been a spectacle for fans, the logistics left teams reeling. And Hamlin, as both a driver and co-owner at 23XI Racing, has felt the brunt of it.

On the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin revealed how taxing the experience truly was for race teams. “Mexico was very, very challenging,” he said. “Logistically, very, very tough on our race teams to prepare the cars… just a tremendous task.” The 44-year-old detailed how haulers had to be loaded immediately after the Michigan race on June 8. Leaving virtually no room to breathe before shipping out south of the border.

But it was not just tight schedules that made things difficult. A wave of illness hit the paddock that weekend. Including names like Noah Gragson and eventual Cup winner Shane van Gisbergen. Hamlin said it swept through teams rapidly. “Man, there were a lot of sick people,” he said. “I know of five to six that were in really, really bad shape.”

The ordeal even began before they touched down. Flights carrying both Cup and Xfinity personnel out of Charlotte faced delays. This included one alarming incident where a blown engine forced an aborted takeoff. With all that behind them, Hamlin did not hesitate to admit the collective sigh of relief echoing through the garages now that Mexico is off the 2026 calendar.