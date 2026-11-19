A win at Indianapolis followed by a winless season might suggest a driver has gone backwards. However, Bubba Wallace’s numbers tell a more complicated story. He finished 11th in the Cup Series standings in both 2025 and 2026, but the details changed: he collected a Brickyard 400 victory and 14 top-10s in 2025, then went without a win in 2026 while raising his top-10 total to 17.

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For Denny Hamlin, that consistency is precisely why 23XI Racing believes a change is needed.

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On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the team co-owner explained why Davin Restivo is moving to Wallace’s No. 23 team while Charles Denike shifts to Corey Heim’s No. 67. 23XI, he said, could not keep repeating the same approach and expect a different outcome.

“I just think that the rinse-and-repeat, ‘let’s do it again—oh, you know, we’re right there and we’re close’ works sometimes, but sometimes you’ve got to put yourself over the hump by putting what we feel are the right people in the right place,” Hamlin said.

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Hamlin was not describing a driver whose progress had stalled completely. Wallace has become a regular contender for top-10 results; 23XI now wants him to turn that consistency into more.

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“From our perspective, Bubba’s been right on the edge of the top 10 the last couple of years,” Hamlin explained. “If you look at ’25 to ’26, they might not feel the same, but they were kind of the same. So we needed to figure out what’s going to take him to the next level.”

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The results explain why Hamlin sees the two seasons as broadly similar. Wallace’s 2025 campaign included his third career Cup win at Indianapolis, his first major crown-jewel victory, alongside six top-five finishes and 14 top-10s.

The following year, he did not visit Victory Lane, but recorded five top fives and 17 top tens, including two runner-up results. The extra top-10s did not bring the breakthrough win 23XI wanted.

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That gap stood out inside 23XI: Tyler Reddick won six times and Heim twice in 13 starts, while Wallace went winless. The team wants the No. 23 to match that winning standard.

Denike had been Wallace’s crew chief for the previous two seasons and was part of the 2025 Brickyard success. Across that partnership, he helped the No. 23 team collect one win, 11 top-five finishes and 31 top-10s. For 2027, however, he will work with Heim, who is stepping into his first full-time Cup season after winning twice in 13 starts this year.

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Restivo moves across from Riley Herbst’s No. 35 team. He enters his third season as a 23XI crew chief after two years with Herbst; before joining the organization, he earned three wins as an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series crew chief. Tyler Reddick and Billy Scott remain together in the No. 45.

Hamlin’s reasoning goes beyond the results sheet. He said 23XI deliberately matched the crew chiefs with drivers whose personalities could complement each other’s. Heim, in his view, is quiet, even-tempered and highly structured. Denike, who has a military background, brings a similarly structured approach.

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Restivo offers a different dynamic. Hamlin said he has “a lot to prove” and carries a chip on his shoulder, even though 23XI already knows what he can do. The team believes that attitude will suit Wallace, whom Hamlin described as a driver who has had a chip on his shoulder throughout his career.

“He’s going with a driver that’s had a chip on his shoulder his whole career,” Hamlin said. “And so I believe that those two are going to motivate each other and push each other.”

The switch is not simply a response to Wallace failing to deliver. His 17 top-10s in 2026 were a career high, and two runner-up results showed the No. 23 could still contend. But 23XI wants more than another season hovering around the top 10, especially with Heim joining full-time and the organization reshaping its personnel for 2027.

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Restivo’s arrival gives Wallace a fresh working relationship and a clear expectation: turn consistency into wins. 23XI believes the personality match can help him clear the plateau Hamlin has identified.