Denny Hamlin Gets Rare Fan Support as Waiver Controversy Divides NASCAR Community

“We are happy to announce the birth of our son. Everyone is doing well. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family over the next few days when she is able to go home and we transition to life as a family of five,” Denny Hamlin posted on Instagram, capping off what should’ve been a weekend of nothing but joy.

While Hamlin was taking a well-earned step back to support his growing family, the racing world was already buzzing with questions. His absence from NASCAR sparked a new round of waiver debate. And this one’s been raging all season. But this time, something unexpected happened. Instead of the usual avalanche of criticism and negativity, a surprising number of fans were… supportive? Only last weekend, he dropped, “I beat your favorite driver,” after the win at Michigan, along with the OH sign to taunt the fans in the grandstands. Yet, this time around, the sentiment is a bit different when it comes to his decision about missing the Mexico race.

In a sport where public opinion can be ruthless, Hamlin’s paternity break may have done something rare: humanized him at just the right moment.

Denny Hamlin has made it clear – He’s a family man

Denny Hamlin’s 2025 NASCAR season has had a bit of everything. Wins, drama, and now, a baby boy! His fiancée, Jordan Fish, was well past her due date by early June, posting updates about being over 40… then 41 weeks pregnant. “Can’t believe in a few short weeks we will be welcoming a baby boy!” she joked on Instagram, capturing the anxious excitement that had been building in the Hamlin household.

Denny Hamlin, ever the racer, kept suiting up each weekend, hitting the track at Nashville, then Michigan. But you could tell his mind was also back home. “I can’t miss it. I certainly got to be there for her, and that’s obviously the biggest priority. I just wish she would hang on a little bit longer,” he told NASCAR reporter Dustin Long earlier this month.

Recently, Denny Hamlin quipped about the possibility of the baby arriving on June 11, which just so happens to be the number on his JGR car (11) and the number of Michael Jordan’s six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls (6). This was even a name he once considered for his own race team. But before the big day, the JGR driver made his stance clear: family came first.

“If she hasn’t had it by the time I need to leave for Mexico, then I’m not going to go to Mexico,” Hamlin told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Obviously, racing will come second this week,” he further added. No drama, no second thoughts. Just a veteran driver putting home life above horsepower. Joe Gibbs Racing, too, had Ryan Truex ready as backup for Nashville, Michigan, and, ultimately, the Mexico City race. Now, finally, with the birth of his son, Denny Hamlin just did that. He announced that he is missing the Mexico race, and fans can expect to see him now at Pocono.

But, at the center of it all, what really stood out, though, wasn’t the baby news or even the last-minute driver swap. Under the newly updated playoff waiver policy, NASCAR will grant Hamlin a waiver, thus securing his playoff eligibility. The reason this policy has become a talking point is because of the controversy last year with Kyle Larson missing the Coca-Cola 600 for his Indy 500 debut. And one fan tried to start a conversation questioning Hamlin’s decision to miss the international race on Reddit, “I’m a Denny fan. I just wanna know people’s opinions on if he should get the waiver. Bubba didn’t miss last season when his kid was born. Is this somehow a different circumstance? Does a child born mid week constitute a waiver?”

Denny Hamlin, a guy who’s usually in the middle of some on-track beef or social media squabble, suddenly found himself, surprisingly, supported? It’s not often you see the NASCAR community align like this, especially around a polarizing figure like Hamlin. But this time, fans got it. There was no backlash. No rants.

Overwhelming support for Denny Hamlin exercising his waiver right

NASCAR fans are rarely in agreement. But when it comes to Denny Hamlin’s decision to prioritize his family over racing, the community has spoken with near-unanimity. “Yes, he deserves it, and I am not a fan of his. At least he picked a good race to miss with all the crap going on trying to get there,” remarked one fan. They were referencing the logistical chaos that has marked NASCAR’s return to Mexico City. Travel disruptions, including aircraft issues that grounded multiple teams and forced schedule changes, added stress to an already complex international trip. This ultimately makes the race a particularly challenging one for drivers and crews alike.

Others echoed the sentiment, even from those who aren’t typically Hamlin supporters. “I’m no fan of Hamlin, but there’s nothing wrong with what he’s doing, and he should absolutely be granted a waiver. And that’s ignoring it’s in the rule book, clearly defined. Family comes first, period.” NASCAR’s rulebook allows for waivers in extenuating circumstances, ensuring drivers can miss races without jeopardizing their playoff eligibility. Hamlin isn’t racing in other series or leagues, rather prioritizing to be with his family, welcoming his baby boy.

This policy was most recently highlighted during the 2024 season. Remember Kyle Larson being granted a waiver despite missing the Coca-Cola 600, and he instead ran the Indianapolis 500? Another fan pointed out exactly that, stating, “This year, with the Larson updates to waivers, it was also specifically stated they would be granted for child birth. So yes he deserves it.”

Fans also drew parallels to broader workplace norms. “At a lot of companies new fathers get 6 to 8 weeks off after a kid is born. I think it’s ok if Denny gets 3 days,” one user wrote, highlighting the growing acceptance of paternal leave in society. Others simply stated, “I’m assuming whoever asks these questions have never had a child of their own. Absolutely yes he gets a waiver.” NASCAR drivers do not enjoy regular leaves and holidays; they are hard at work the entire week, preparing for the weekend. This is a 9-month grind, and Hamlin also has his own team to look out for apart from his driving duties. So, fans think he deserves a small break, especially when he has to be with his family in welcoming a new member.

However, it was one fan who summed up the fan sentiment succinctly: “Absolutely. Thread closed,” they stated. Hamlin’s choice has not only united fans but also underscored NASCAR’s evolving approach to family and personal priorities. It stands as a rare moment of harmony in a sport often divided by rivalries and debate.