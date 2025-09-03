Denny Hamlin Gets Real on Handling Courtroom Stress While Chasing Title Dream

Amidst the high-profile charter lawsuit between NASCAR and teams, Denny Hamlin faces a lot of legal trouble off the track as he faces the competition on it. The legal drama has become a backdrop to his playoff push, raising questions about how one of NASCAR’s most seasoned drivers balances such crucial jobs off the track. Yet, when the weekend arrives, Hamlin reveals that he has a way of handling it all.

The charter battle is heating up. This week, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports laid their case before a federal judge, arguing why they should receive a preliminary injunction to be recognized as chartered teams. Just days ago, NASCAR told the court it wouldn’t redistribute charters to new entrants while the case pushes toward a December 1 trial date. This was a sharp reversal after an explosive hearing filled with colorful, expletive-laced emails and text exchanges from Michael Jordan and other big-name figures in the fight. But amid all the legal fireworks, Denny Hamlin faces his own balancing act.

Denny Hamlin balances legal turmoil with playoff focus

For Denny Hamlin, the courtroom and the racetrack are colliding in ways that could define his legacy. On the lawsuit front, the stakes are enormous. “It is a big thing. No doubt about it,” Hamlin admitted when pressed about the ongoing charter battle. And indeed it is. If 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports fail in their antitrust suit, both could lose charter security. This will be a devastating blow, given that the system guarantees race entries and millions in annual value.

Yet despite the distractions, Hamlin reminded everyone why he’s still a title contender. “I got on track after we were in court on Thursday was practice and qualifying, and look how that turned out,” he said. What followed was a statement performance. Hamlin grabbed the pole at Darlington, his second of the season and only the second of his career at the historic track. He edged teammate Chase Briscoe to lead the Joe Gibbs Racing charge into the playoffs.

Hamlin credits his mental ability to compartmentalize. “I’ve always had a different switch that can turn on and turn off when I need it. And when it comes to the weekends and I’ve got to be a race car driver for that 11 team, that is my focus,” he explained. Over 21 Cup seasons, Denny Hamlin has piled up 58 victories, three Daytona 500 crowns, and a reputation as one of NASCAR’s sharpest racers. However, that elusive championship remains the glaring omission.

Having a long experience also helps him, as it just aids in perfecting the process with time. “I enjoy being at the track in that mode of like, well, this is all I’ve done for the last 21 years, right? Is is, you know, NASCAR racing. So now I know my process, know what I got to do. I know how to prepare. This is my time. Now during the week, all hell breaks loose. But it does for everyone. I just I know how to turn that switch on when I get to the track.” The way the charter battle keeps him busy during the week, Hamlin says the same way everyone has their own set of issues to battle. But it’s all about flipping the switch at the right time.

For Denny Hamlin, court battles and controversies may rage from Monday to Friday, but when Sunday arrives, the focus sharpens. As Hamlin put it succinctly, “Loved the way it just always works itself out that way, right?” The bigger question now: can that “switch” carry him past the noise and into the one milestone his career still lacks: A championship?

Denny Hamlin endorses Briscoe as a serious championship threat

Denny Hamlin left no doubt on his Actions Detrimental podcast: Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team are “not a sleeper team anymore.” Their second consecutive Southern 500 victory, supported by a dominant performance that included leading an overwhelming 309 of 367 laps, showcased Briscoe’s execution and resolve under pressure.

“He has all the tools available to him. Chase is certainly capable enough,” Denny Hamlin said, placing Briscoe squarely in the conversation for the Championship 4. He added that the No. 19 outfit has firmly established itself as “one of the upper echelon teams,” reinforcing their status alongside NASCAR’s most consistent frontrunners.

Briscoe’s own reflection echoes that sentiment. He described a turning point midseason when his crew chief, James Small, shifted from critiques of his driving to affirming support: “The car’s not capable of doing what you need it to do. We’ve got to get it better for you, and we will get it better… We’re going to bat for you. We think you’re the best guy for the job.”

This renewed team confidence has translated into results. Back-to-back wins at Darlington, multiple playoff points, and a locked-in spot in the Round of 12. And with Briscoe emphasizing consistency across the postseason, not just single-race brilliance, he’s signaling readiness for the final stretch.

The bottom line is, Denny Hamlin’s praise isn’t just teammate respect. Rather, it’s an acknowledgment of a JGR pairing operating at championship caliber. For Briscoe, the only question now is how deep he can take that momentum before the season closes.