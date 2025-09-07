Denny Hamlin Gets Real on Tyler Reddick’s Free Agency Rumors After Charter Setback

Tyler Reddick’s future in the NASCAR Cup Series could hinge on several pieces of paper, i.e., a charter. After all, his contract states that if NASCAR strips of its charters 23XI Racing amid its ongoing antitrust lawsuit, he can leave the team. The clause gained particular traction when the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied 23XI’s appeal to keep its charters through the season. And as the lawsuit continues, 23XI’s co-owner Denny Hamlin is balancing a lot of things. But can he ensure that, among those responsibilities, he doesn’t lose any of his drivers due to a lack of charters?

Without a secured charter for 2026, and considering the talent Reddick brings, other teams won’t hesitate to make a move. Even Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic highlighted the same possibility during the July 15 episode of The Teardown podcast: “There are numerous teams in the garage who have looked at this situation and said, ‘We would love to have Tyler Reddick in our race car.’” But when at Gateway earlier today, Denny Hamlin was asked directly about Reddick’s contractual status, he kept his response measured.

“Uh, well, we have him under contract, and I think he probably feels as confident as we are in December. So, I’m not sure,” the 44-year-old said. However, the charter dispute has become a critical backdrop. Earlier this week, the court denied a preliminary injunction that would have temporarily granted 23XI Racing a charter and blocked NASCAR from selling the team’s former charters while the case moves forward. Judge Kenneth Bell has cautioned that the trial’s outcome is unlikely to fully satisfy either side, emphasizing the highest stakes, not just for the team but for the structure of the sport itself.

Through every setback, Denny Hamlin has remained composed. His unwavering stance reflects a commitment to seeing the legal fight through. But despite the lawsuit troubles, Tyler Reddick’s performance at Darlington proves exactly why he is championship material.

A disastrous incident on the opening lap when he was sideswiped by Josh Berry, Reddick wrestled his wounded car back into contention. He closed the race with a frantic charge in the final corners, nearly snatching the win from Chase Briscoe and crossing the line a mere 0.408 seconds behind. That kind of comeback effort in one of NASCAR’s most unforgiving races solidifies his claim as a driver with the heart and skill to run and win a championship.

And now with a 35-point cushion, sitting 4th in the playoff standings, Reddick looks formidable, and other drivers should look out for him. Amid all the NASCAR lawsuit debate, a veteran driver believes that the lawsuit is what is distracting the drivers on the team.

Kevin Harvick believes the lawsuit is distracting the 23XI drivers

For Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, the grind of racing has come with a side dish they never ordered: a storm of off-track drama. While the two wheelmen have been chasing speed and consistency, their team has been making headlines for reasons far removed from lap times.

Co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan are leading a high-profile lawsuit accusing NASCAR of running a monopoly, and even though the drivers aren’t directly involved, they have been forced into the conversation. And NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick sees it for what it is — an unwelcome distraction. Speaking on his Happy Hour podcast, the 2014 Cup champion said:

“I don’t know the conversations behind closed doors that they’re having, but they (Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace) don’t have the same motivation that Denny Hamlin has to fight this fight in the middle of everything with everything that’s going on. They want to do their job because they signed up, and they’re taking another year out of their career to go out and drive the car and try to perform and try to win a championship. I have to imagine it’s somewhat annoying, but when your cars run like they did this weekend, that’s all you care about.”

But if there is any frustration bubbling under the surface, Darlington didn’t show it. With that kind of pace, 23XI Racing looks primed for a long postseason push, legal noise or not.