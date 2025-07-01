Denny Hamlin Gives Up on NASCAR’s $7.7B Broadcast Deal Amidst Confusion

NASCAR’s groundbreaking 2025 media rights deal, totaling an eye-popping $7.7 billion, ushered in a seismic shift in how races are broadcast. Gone are the days of a single network; the season is now split across FOX, NBC, TNT Sports, Amazon Prime Video, and TruTV/Max. With FOX handling 14 races, NBC another 14, Amazon and TNT each taking 5, and practice/qualifying split between Prime’s first half and TruTV/Max in the second, what was meant to expand reach instead introduced a labyrinthine broadcast grid. While the deal promised increased viewership, it also brought more confusion to viewers and insiders alike.

Each broadcaster has responded with beefed-up production teams to smooth the transition. Amazon hired former TNT play-by-play voice Adam Alexander and analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., and made their debut with crisp visuals and extended pre-race shows. Meanwhile, TNT rebuilt its on-air roster around host Shannon Spake, Jamie McMurray, and Parker Kligerman, promising I-Season Tournament Altcasts with expert breakdowns. But at the trackside, several drivers have expressed unease amid the broadcasting shuffle, similar to the core fans who find it hard to navigate through the changing NASCAR scenarios, and one such driver is the co-owner of 23XI Racing and the Joe Gibbs Racing star, Denny Hamlin himself.

How NASCAR’s media maze is testing Denny Hamlin’s patience

In the recent episode of his podcast, ‘Actions Detrimental,’ Hamlin seemed to be extremely confused navigating through different channels, just to find the highlights of the qualifying race. While his co-hosts, Jared Allen and Producer Travis Rockhold, have been fairly accustomed to the transitions, Hamlin was left all alone, finding his way through the broadcasting maze. “Can I just say? I was looking for practicing qualifying this week in Atlanta, and I could not find it. And I realized, oh, it’s not on Prime. It’s on TNT,” said Hamlin, only to be proved wrong once again.

As his co-hosts corrected him, Hamlin didn’t seem to accept his confusion at first. “No, it was on Tru. Just check the family networks. It’s not that hard, guys. It’s really not,” said Rockhold. As the new broadcast model has split coverage of practice and qualifying across multiple platforms, Hamlin is not the only one confused about the shifting landscapes. But he sure was the only one in his podcast booth.

“You say it’s not, but I’m in the freaking sport, and I couldn’t find practicing qualifying,” continued Hamlin, defending his confusion. “I thought all of practice, qualifying was on Prime. For the whole year. Okay. Even if you do a public service announcement, then. Is after these five races with TNT over, does it go back to Prime? But you know how I find out? I can check the app. That’s the whole point. I can check the app and figure it out.” While the pre- and post-race host Danielle Trotta had initially posted a guide on X, on how to search up the race highlights on the app, now that Amazon Prime’s tenure for NASCAR races has ended, it has become confusing once again both for veteran fans and drivers to navigate through the different race-streaming platforms.

But Rockhold knew that the app service would not be beneficial for those who simply are not tech-savvy enough or are accustomed to watching the race live on TV. But for Denny Hamlin, who himself drives in NASCAR, it came as a bit of a shock. “I can’t find it,” said Hamlin. “Travis, I drive in the NASCAR Cup Series, and I, for 20 minutes, could not find practice, qualifying. Practice qualifying has been on Prime the entire year. I didn’t know that once we switched to TNT, it now is going to be on TruTV. That is difficult.”

But apparently, Hamlin can be a little forgetful, since Rockhold reminded the former that the broadcasting schedule had been announced on their podcast itself. “We literally said on the podcast last week where it was going to be,” said the co-host, to which Hamlin regretfully replied, “I didn’t listen.”

While Allen was already up on his phone searching for the schedule, Hamlin informed that get would rather trust NASCAR insiders more than any website or app may inform him about. “Can’t do it. You gotta follow Bob Pockrass,” said Hamlin. “By the way, that whole what you’re on right now is not user-friendly. I can tell you that. And it works half the time. I’m telling you, it’s. We got to do better. All right, well, what’s it on? Practice? It’s on TVD. Go look it up.”

Finally, the confirmation for the next NASCAR Cup Series is officially given, as Allen announced on the podcast after thoroughly looking through verified sites, “The race will be on TNT on Sunday at 2 p.m. Eastern.” But the fact still remains the same. In an era where streaming is supposed to simplify access, NASCAR’s new model has done the opposite. Confusing websites and inconsistent navigation only add to the frustration. Without a unified digital hub or clearer public guidance, engagement risks stalling. NASCAR may be facing forward, but its fans are stuck buffering.

Denny Hamlin calls out NASCAR’s point confusion

While NASCAR has seen success this year in several areas, it has also faced a consistent backlash from within its own community, particularly around the NextGen car and the points system. Denny Hamlin found himself at the center of a scoring controversy after the chaotic wreck in Atlanta. On his podcast, Allen asked, “I have a question about this full field wreck — how are drivers scored after you all get taken out in the same wreck?” Hamlin appreciated the question, calling it ‘great,’ before diving into his confusion, “I’m in the garage and they said, ‘Hey, you can pass the 24 [William Byron], the 22 [Joey Logano], and on…’ And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. I was ahead of them when we all crashed. We were all on the hook. We all rolled to DVP. So, how were they scored ahead of me?”

Hamlin also detailed the effort his team put into repairing the car, only to realize it didn’t add up in terms of final scoring. “Maybe Mike Ford could help us out with this,” he said, referring to the NASCAR official. “He has a lot of questions to be answered because he cheated Corey Heim out of his perfect race in the Truck Series.” However, Hamlin quickly walked it back with a smile, “I know it’s not Mike Ford’s fault, by the way, but it’s just funny.” Still, the frustration was clear. He questioned whether drivers who were behind him at the moment of the wreck somehow leapfrogged him in the results, which, in his words, “doesn’t seem like it would make sense.”

Trying to reason through the logic of NASCAR’s scoring, Hamlin added, “Let’s just pretend I started this wreck. I’m at the front of the field and they’re at the back. I don’t know how they ended up leapfrogging me, unless they got towed from the other direction and crossed the start finish line.” Ultimately, Hamlin moved from 37th to 31st and took a moment to appreciate his crew in the end. Hamlin’s questioning reveals a much deeper problem: without clearer explanations, credibility in the points system may continue to erode, as the process seems to have already begun.