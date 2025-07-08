Denny Hamlin Hints Trackhouse Might Use Daniel Suarez’s Exit to Exploit NASCAR’s Playoff Loophole

“This is not a sad moment, it’s just a change…This is not something new for me. I have known about this for a while.” Daniel Suárez said this after his split from Trackhouse Racing became official. The Mexican driver, who was with Trackhouse since 2021, finally saw the writing on the wall after months of speculation and, perhaps more telling, silence.

His departure clears the way for a new face to step into the No. 99 car in 2026, but it may not be just about the driver change. In typical NASCAR fashion, there’s a potential loophole lurking under the surface, and Denny Hamlin thinks Trackhouse might be ready to play the game better than anyone else.

Denny Hamlin warns of loophole play in NASCAR’s road course strategy

NASCAR’s current playoff system is built on a thrilling promise. ‘Win and you’re in.’ For drivers and teams alike, this format can offer salvation on a single Sunday, turning a tough season into a championship opportunity. But it’s also opened the door for teams to exploit specific strengths, especially on road courses. And with Daniel Suárez officially parting ways with Trackhouse Racing, Denny Hamlin believes the team is about to double down on that very tactic.

“Ray Charles probably saw this one coming,” Hamlin quipped on his Actions Detrimental podcast, referring to Suárez’s predictable exit. Trackhouse founder Justin Marks recently talked about the reason for the split. He said that having Suarez on the team didn’t align with the near-future goals of the organization, given his 2025 season performance, where he is winless and struggling for speed. Even last year, he managed just one win for the team. “Daniel’s been a huge part of this company for four and a half years now. But it was just time to move on,” he said.

So what’s next? Hamlin thinks the path is obvious. His podcast producer, Travis Rickhold, suggested, “You have to assume they’re going to go with the road course win method with his replacement.” To which Hamlin said, “I think it’s a cut and paste of SVG. Now you can go in there, and now you’ve got two bullets in the gun at every road course that are probably going to be one of your favorites. It’s a straight shot avenue to the playoffs, as long as the system doesn’t change.” If Trackhouse development driver Connor Zilisch indeed replaces Suárez in the No. 99, they would have two elite road racers, Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen. This increases their chances of having more than one driver in the playoffs, thanks to the controversial ‘win and you’re in’ rule.

Despite sitting 27th in the standings, SVG is virtually guaranteed a spot in the playoffs due to his wins. “You gotta make [other] races matter, not just the one race or so that you win,” Denny Hamlin warned. Well, you see, drivers like Ryan Preece or Kyle Busch may miss the cut despite outperforming SVG over the full season. Why? Because of a lack of wins. Hamlin did go on to warn that Trackhouse could go away from this road racing plan if the format is changed, and talks are ongoing.

Hamlin added, “There are internal conversations. There is a committee talking about how we’re gonna reshape these playoffs. Should someone 30th in points be in the playoffs? I think that is a unanimous probably ‘no’ from the committee… What is the cut-off?” The playoff format has been under scrutiny for nearly a decade now, and if NASCAR is to make a change before 2026, then expect Trackhouse to reconsider SVG on their roster.

Daniel Suárez finds strength amid future uncertainty

Daniel Suárez’s NASCAR future is clouded with uncertainty after a turbulent Chicago weekend, with him leaving Trackhouse at the end of the year. But the unwavering support from his wife, Julia Piquet, has become a rallying point for both the driver and his fans. Julia took to social media with a message that resonated far beyond the paddock. “Winners never quit and quitters never win.”

Suárez’s Chicago race epitomized his season’s struggles. Starting 18th, he was caught in a multi-car crash on Lap 4, and ultimately finished 29th, slipping further from playoff contention. The departing driver now sits 136 points below the cutline with just one top-five and one top-10 all year. Suárez faces the daunting task of salvaging his Cup Series career in the final seven races before the playoffs.

Despite the setbacks, Suárez remains a marketable and respected figure in the garage. Julia’s public show of faith underscores his resilience and determination to fight for his place at the sport’s top level. Whether his next chapter is in Cup or a return to Xfinity, Suárez’s journey is far from over. As the pressure mounts, the mantra “winners never quit” will be his guiding force. Do you think Daniel Suarez will return to the Cup Series in 2026? Let us know in the comments!