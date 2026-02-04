Denny Hamlin Ignores Career-Threatening Injury as Old Wound Haunts After Tragic House Fire

Denny Hamlin’s struggles in the NASCAR off-season seem to be escalating with every passing day. He was under immense mental struggle shortly after the antitrust lawsuit settled. His parents’ home caught fire on their 40th wedding anniversary, claiming his father’s life and injuring his mother. If that wasn’t enough, Hamlin recently revealed another piece of damage the housefire did to him, which could be career-threatening and hamper his title chances in 2026.

Denny Hamlin is avoiding surgery throughout the 2026 Cup Series season

Speaking to the media ahead of NASCAR’s pre-season Clash, Denny Hamlin revealed that he had re-torn his shoulder muscle. While this is definitely a major blow and could affect his 2026 season, Hamlin has opted to forgo immediate surgery on the injury. This is because the recovery period could put a stop to his racing this season. While he will attempt to continue racing, Hamlin will have to keep himself strictly limited to the Cup Series races and take proper care of his shoulder.

“We’re going to get fixed again. Limiting, honestly, the things I love to do, I’m going to have to just, that’s not going to be a priority during the season, unfortunately. So I’m just going to miss out on a lot of the fun things,” he told the media.

This is understandably a very tough time for Hamlin. The 2026 season was set to be a major chance for him to win his first title, owing to the Chase format. His father’s passing affected him; they were close, and he was a cornerstone to building Hamlin’s career in racing. While the mental trauma was already enough to hamper his contention this year, the injury seems to be the final nail in the coffin. At the same time, he will also have to take care of his mother, who was injured in the fire. All in all, the 23XI Racing co-owner will have a lot on his plate in the upcoming season, and this torn shoulder will only hamper it further.

Hamlin was first treated for this injury back in 2023 after wrapping up a season with three race wins. It was one of his stronger performances. In fact, he also managed to win multiple races in the beginning of the 2024 season.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Qualifying Nov 1, 2025 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin 11 during qualifying at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251101_gav_sv5_006

However, the full effects of the injury could be seen as the season neared its end. Hamlin consistently kept falling to the back of the field, eventually losing his chances to win the title. Yet, he managed to have one of the strongest comebacks in 2025.

Hamlin had almost won the title, but on the final restart at Phoenix, he lost the lead, and Kyle Larson took home his second title, instead. But with the changing championship format for this season, Hamlin was expected to perform much better, perhaps also finally win the title. But the chances now seem slim. He will be heading back to the track in a matter of hours to compete in the pre-season Chase at the Bowman Gray Stadium, running his first race since the heartbreaking title finale at Phoenix in 2025.

What is the schedule for the 2026 NASCAR Clash?

After a series of delays, the 2026 NASCAR pre-season Clash, originally scheduled for the 1st of February, will be held on the 4th owing to the bad weather in the area. Winston-Salem was covered in snow for the better part of the last entire week, and so was Bowman Gray. The race was on the verge of getting canceled, which would have been the next step if it hadn’t for the improved weather.

Imago Bowman Gray Stadium (via NASCAR.com)

The Cook Out Clash is scheduled at 6 PM E.T. on the 4th of February. It will be preceded by the practice and qualifying sessions, beginning at 11 AM, with the LCQ scheduled at 04:30 PM. The Heat races, which many claim are the best part of the weekend, were scrapped earlier because of the bad weather. They were originally scheduled for the 31st of January.

Fans will be able to watch the Clash on FOX at 6 PM. Meanwhile, the practice and qualifying sessions will be televised on FS2.

AS mentioned, this would be the first time fans would see Denny Hamlin in action with Joe Gibbs Racing since the end of the 2025 Cup Series season. His performance in the Clash would also serve as an indicator of his mental and physical state as he prepares to take on the Cup Series challenge.