Denny Hamlin Left Gasping as Daughter’s Terrifying Victory Lane Moment Quietly Surfaces After Emotional Vegas Win

Denny Hamlin and his fans are busy enjoying his latest victory from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But Hamlin’s latest revelation has a spine-chilling story about his post-race celebrations. While talking about his victory celebrations with his daughters, Denny Hamlin was enjoying their reactions. However, he heard something that nearly took the life out of him.

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Hamlin was informed that Molly was about to fall. His co-host Jared Allen revealed the true details.

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“Brandon was putting her up on the roof, and she just like fell backwards into his arms.” Naturally, Hamlin was shell-shocked at this reveal. “Oh my gosh, that was horrible. Luckily that didn’t happen.”

While talking about the post-race celebrations, Hamlin was more than happy to ride with his daughters on the victory lap. However, he also took a subtle jab at NASCAR.

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In 2022, his car did not pass post-race technical inspection after winning at Pocono Raceway. Hence, Hamlin lost his victory. He was talking about the same while describing his daughters’ experience.

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“And that’s what I said in the post-race media. I said, ‘Taylor’s got to enjoy this. The one time she did they took the trophy from me five hours later.’

“Especially Molly, she hadn’t gotten to do it before, but it was so cool because, like, I didn’t tell her to hold the flag out. Like she just naturally did it. So it was very cool.”

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He also chuckled at their struggle due to the hot NASCAR cockpit and then when they were unexpectedly sprayed during the victory celebrations.

“When they got in, they were like, ‘Oh my god, it’s hot in here,’ and I was like, ‘Damn right it is.’”

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It was the perfect moment for Hamlin this Sunday. He has been through a lot in his life since 2025. After losing at Phoenix, his career goal was brutally shattered.

Not only that, but he also faced a tragedy, losing his father in a house fire. It was a tough mental battle that he managed to overcome and finally proved himself a worthy challenger for the 2026 title. The victory became even sweeter for him as he was joined by his family in the victory lane.

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But that’s not the only storyline coming from Las Vegas. After his recent victory, Hamlin was present with his team owner to attend the lawsuit hearing.

Denny Hamlin attends JGR lawsuit with Joe Gibbs

On Monday, Denny Hamlin was among the notable figures present to attend the hearing about the Chris Gabehart and JGR lawsuit.

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Monday was slightly better for Joe Gibbs Racing as the judge has extended Gabehart’s TRO by one week. She has also allowed Joe Gibbs to pursue expedited discovery while the latter is trying to pursue the issuance of a subpoena against multiple parties.

However, their actions draw sharp criticism from Jeff Dickerson, who blames Joe Gibbs for trying to erase competition and put down a rising NASCAR team.

“This lawsuit is an effort to stifle Spire as it attempts to build a team that, one day, could rack up the number of wins that JGR touts. Rather than allowing that competition to play out on the track, JGR has chosen to attack, disparage, and demean Spire.”

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With the expedited discovery currently, it is clear that the lawsuit is going to extend for a long period of time. Until then, it is too soon to decide the winners and losers. For now, JGR has the necessary permissions it needs to procure more evidence against Chris Gabehart.

Only time will tell if they find anything that makes the overseeing judge issue a subpoena or if they lose against Gabehart. A loss at this level will certainly hurt their reputation. But if they end up winning, Spire Motorsports will find itself dragged into huge trouble.