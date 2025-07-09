Denny Hamlin Lets Carson Hocevar Walks Free from Chicago Chaos with 5-Words

The Chicago Street Race promised a thrilling showcase of NASCAR’s bold venture into urban racing, but it quickly became a scene of chaos when Carson Hocevar’s early spin sent cars piling up like rush-hour traffic. The incident sparked heated reactions, with drivers like Austin Dillon unloading their frustration. “He’s the biggest dumba– in NASCAR,” Dillon vented, his words capturing the anger of those caught in the wreck.

Yet, amidst the finger-pointing, Denny Hamlin offered a perspective that cut through the noise, hinting at a deeper understanding of what went wrong. Navigating Chicago’s tight 2.2-mile street course is no easy feat. With sharp turns, concrete barriers, and spotters peering through a maze of trees and buildings, the margin for error is razor-thin.

Hocevar’s misstep wasn’t just a moment of drama. It was a test of how drivers, teams, and NASCAR itself handle the challenges of street racing. Hamlin, a veteran with a knack for seeing the bigger picture, shared his take, leaving fans curious about his stance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The incident unfolded on lap three of the Grant Park 165. Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet grazed the right-side wall at Turn 9-10, spinning him into the left-side barrier and triggering a chain reaction. The crash engulfed Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst, Daniel Suárez, and Will Brown. For Hocevar, Dillon, Keselowski, Gilliland, and Brown, the race ended there. While Herbst and Suárez limped on with damaged cars.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The stakes were high. The pileup dashed their hopes in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, a $1 million prize chase, with Hocevar officially eliminated by Tyler Reddick. Hamlin, who clawed his way to 4th place after starting 40th due to an engine change, offered a measured take. “At first glance, I was like, how in the world did he misjudge the corner that badly?” He admitted it on Action Decremental.

Echoing the disbelief of fans and drivers alike. But after studying the replay, he softened. “You look at the replay a little better… he clipped the right side first, and then that shot him into that area. It’s a mistake that can definitely happen. Many people cut the corners a little sharp. It’s just that’s a high-speed one. It was a mistake that cost him, he probably wishes he can do it all over again, but yeah not ideal because it stacked up a bunch.”

Hamlin is not known for his road course prowess, but still, he defied expectations in Chicago, navigating the tight street course to a top‑five finish despite it not being his forte. With the Cup Series now headed to Sonoma, he’ll look to carry that momentum into another challenging road race. Since the Next Gen car’s debut in 2022, Hamlin has had a hard time dealing with the twists and turns of road courses. This P4 finish in Chicago was just his second top 10 finish in the Next Gen era, so it is indeed a huge turnaround for the #11 team.

For once, Hamlin was able to avoid the chaos, get clean air and execute the strategy to bag a solid finish on a track he’s not expected to do well. Although he gave Hocevar the benefit of the doubt with his crash, the JGR driver turned against NASCAR and questioned their officiating call for not dropping the caution flag.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hamlin warns NASCAR’s cost-cutting risks safety

Hamlin’s analysis didn’t stop at Hocevar’s mistake. He used the incident to highlight a broader issue. NASCAR’s cost-cutting measures are compromising safety, especially on street courses. “The spotters’ stands are not great. There’s trees in the way, and it’s just not a good setup for them to be able to see everything,” Hamlin said. In Chicago, spotters were positioned on hotel rooftops, but trees and buildings obstructed their view of key sections, including Turn 9-10, where Hocevar spun.

This isn’t just a minor inconvenience; it’s a safety concern. “NASCAR is trying to save money wherever they can, and sometimes that comes at the expense of safety,” Hamlin warned. Spotters are critical for relaying real-time information, but in Chicago, their limited visibility left drivers like Hocevar vulnerable.

The 2025 season saw NASCAR implement cost-saving measures. Such as reducing practice time and streamlining event logistics to manage rising operational costs. Yet, as Hamlin pointed out, skimping on infrastructure like spotter stands can exacerbate risks on already challenging urban circuits. “If we’re going to do more street races, we need to make sure that we have the right resources in place to keep everyone safe,” Hamlin urged.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There was a controversy about the race finish as well, when NASCAR themselves weren’t able to see Cody Ware buried under the tires after a hard impact. It felt as if they wanted to get done with the race, with the weather turning foul, and didn’t want to re-rack the field for a restart. This approach needs to change as they head to another road course race in the Wine Country.