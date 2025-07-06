Denny Hamlin Lets Out His Devastation as NASCAR Leaves Behind $320B Worth Partners’ Playground

In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, where every race is a spectacle and every off-track decision shapes a team’s future, Denny Hamlin wears two hats: driver and team owner. This season, Hamlin has been a force, clinching three wins at Martinsville, Darlington, and Michigan, and holding a fourth place in the driver standings, poised for a strong playoff run. Yet, as co-owner of 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, his focus extends beyond the track.

His driver’s Tyler Reddick in sixth and Bubba Wallace, are fighting for a playoff spot. And rookie Riley Herbst in 35th relies on strategic markets to boost their visibility. As NASCAR leans into road and street courses. The Chicago Street Race, known as the Grant Park 165, has become a highlight. Set against Chicago’s skyline and Lake Michigan, the 2.2-mile, 12-turn course has revolutionized NASCAR racing.

The race, in its third year, is in its final contracted season, and its future is uncertain. NASCAR’s shift from traditional ovals to street courses has sparked debate. Purists long for speedways like Chicagoland, while younger fans embrace the urban spectacle. For 23XI Racing, Chicago is a key market for partners like McDonald’s and Jordan Brand. The city is a hub for sponsor activations, making the race vital for the team’s business strategy. With the Chicago deal ending in 2025, Hamlin has strong opinions on its importance for Jordan, 23XI, and NASCAR’s future. And he expressed his view that a move away from Windy City wouldn’t be in his team’s best interests.

Denny Hamlin didn’t hold back when asked about the Chicago Street Race’s significance for 23XI Racing. Speaking to Bob Pockrass, he said, “Yeah, probably. I mean, I think that, you know, we do a lot of activation here in this city as a race team, independent, you know, from, you know, NASCAR ties. We have our partner kind of celebration over at the yacht club here later this afternoon. Jordan Brand’s going to have their event downtown.” He added, “This is a big spot for McDonald’s, obviously a really big spot for the Jordan brand, and several other ones that you know, this is a big market for them that they like to be included in.”

Chicago’s importance to 23XI Racing is tied to its cultural and economic weight. As the home of the Chicago Bulls, where Michael Jordan became a legend. The city is a natural fit for Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike. Which has a market cap of around $113 billion. McDonald’s, headquartered in Chicago with a market cap of $210 billion, also sees the city as a key market.

Together, these partners represent a $322.75 billion “playground” for activations, from yacht club events to downtown showcases. That strengthens 23XI’s brand and fan engagement. Hamlin even witnessed a drag show before he jumped into his car for the practice session. The potential loss of the Chicago Street Race is a blow for Hamlin. The event’s contract with the city ends in 2025, and high costs are $3.5 million in 2023 and $2.15 million in 2024 for construction and police overtime.

With the reports about a street race in San Diego, NASCAR might shift their street racing hub to a new metropolitan. But, the Windy City is reported to be making efforts to retain the event, and Hamlin is all in for that idea.

Denny Hamlin’s vision for NASCAR’s Chicago future

Hamlin is not ready to let the Chicago Street Race fade away. He has been vocal about its value, stating, “I personally would like to see them do everything they can to keep it here.” He acknowledges the race’s challenges. Particularly weather issues in 2023 and 2024, but believes its strengths outweigh the drawbacks. “The track has been good; it’s been racy and has passing zones, and the scenery is fantastic,” he noted.

To address the logistical hurdles, Hamlin has proposed a bold idea. A “street oval.” He explained, “A wild thought is a street oval. If all you need is flat pavement to make a racetrack. We run a flat Clash, and it’s at a flat track. There’s so many things to that.” This concept blends the excitement of street racing with NASCAR’s oval heritage, potentially reducing costs while maintaining the urban appeal.

Hamlin’s vision reflects his commitment to NASCAR’s evolution. While some suggest moving the race to a different weekend to ease the burden on the city administration and resources. Hamlin’s street oval idea is a creative attempt to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation. His advocacy underscores the race’s importance to 23XI Racing and NASCAR’s broader goal of reaching new audiences.