Denny Hamlin Makes Disheartening Admission as Las Vegas Win Fails to Impress JGR Star

Winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway should’ve been a moment of pure celebration for Denny Hamlin. After all the emotional turbulence the man has been through in the last year, from missing out on the championship to losing his father due to a fire-related incident, Denny had even considered taking a break from racing this year before the season. But instead of basking in the result, Hamlin offered a surprisingly honest admission afterward. Despite the win, the JGR star revealed lingering frustration about how many Vegas opportunities he believes he has already let slip away.

The wins that weren’t for Denny Hamlin

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For Denny Hamlin, the victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was as satisfying as it was bittersweet. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has long been one of the fastest drivers at the Nevada oval, but converting that speed into victories hasn’t always come easily.

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“We’ve been really fast here many many years, and I’m letting more slip away than I’ve actually gotten in victories,” he told SiriusXM.

Denny Hamlin’s latest win didn’t come without adversity. Early in the race, he was hit with a pit-road speeding penalty at the end of Stage 1, a mistake that could have derailed his afternoon. Instead, the No. 11 team responded with a strong recovery, methodically working their way back through the field.

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Once back at the front, Hamlin looked nearly untouchable. He led a race-high 134 laps and ultimately held off the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets of Chase Elliott and William Byron, who finished second and third, respectively. The victory marked Hamlin’s 61st career win in the NASCAR Cup Series, placing him tenth on the sport’s all-time wins list.

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Yet the number could arguably be much higher.

Over the past year, Hamlin has endured several painful near-misses fueled by pit-road errors, strategy gambles, and late-race circumstances. The most devastating came in the 2025 Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway. Hamlin dominated the race, leading a record 208 laps, but a late caution flipped the script. His team opted for four tires while rivals took two, costing him the lead with just three laps remaining and handing the championship to Kyle Larson.

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While the Las Vegas win helped ease that lingering pain, it also served as a reminder of how many opportunities Denny Hamlin believes have slipped through his fingers.

Deeper meaning for Hamlin

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For Denny Hamlin, the victory at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway carried far more meaning than just another trophy. While the win marked the 61st triumph of his NASCAR Cup Series career, it was also deeply personal for the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran.

“This is a family sport, and my family obviously made so many sacrifices to help me get here. Mom gets to see us. I know dad’s still saying, that’s my boy,” Hamlin told Jamie Little after the race.

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Hamlin celebrated the victory with his wife, daughter, and mother in Victory Lane, sharing a moment that underscored how much family has always meant to his journey in NASCAR. But one important figure was noticeably absent: his father, Dennis Hamlin.

Hamlin’s offseason was overshadowed by the devastating loss of his father. Dennis Hamlin passed away on December 28, 2025, at the age of 75 after suffering injuries in a house fire at his home in Stanley, North Carolina. The loss deeply affected the driver, who has often credited his father as the driving force behind his racing career.

Dennis Hamlin sacrificed nearly everything to help his son chase the dream of becoming a NASCAR driver. He reportedly took out multiple mortgages on his Virginia home and maxed out credit cards to fund Denny’s early racing career, putting his own financial stability at risk to keep his son on track.

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One of Hamlin’s biggest motivations throughout his career was the hope that his father would one day see him lift a Cup Series championship trophy. While that dream may remain unfulfilled, the Las Vegas victory served as a powerful reminder that Dennis Hamlin’s belief (and sacrifice) helped shape one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers.