Denny Hamlin Makes Surprising AI Claim After Emotional Tributes Confession

“Born June 11th • 8 lbs 4 oz • 22 ¾ inches. The road to meeting him wasn’t easy… but he’s home, he’s perfect, and his sisters can’t get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full. Introducing our son… Jameson Drew Hamlin 🤎.” Denny Hamlin took to Instagram to share this heartfelt milestone, introducing the world to his newborn son, Jameson Drew Hamlin. But buried beneath the emotional post and touching tributes was something fans didn’t see coming.

Alongside stories of legacy, family, and the meaning behind his son’s name, Hamlin casually dropped a modern twist that sparked curiosity across NASCAR circles. Known for his sharp instincts on the track, the veteran driver surprised many with his off-track approach to something deeply personal. And while his thought process did carry emotional significance, an AI tool played a huge role in his decision.

Denny Hamlin’s AI-assisted baby naming surprise

Denny Hamlin, NASCAR veteran and new father, has revealed a surprising modern twist in the process of naming his newborn son, Jameson Drew Hamlin. Well, out of all tools, artificial intelligence played a central role! In a candid behind-the-scenes recount, Hamlin explained how technology and family collaboration shaped the selection of his son’s name.

“We came up with 12 names that we liked,” Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast. “My niece actually helped with this. So she took those 12 names. She took a picture of the piece of paper, of our 12 names that we liked, went to ChatGPT and said, “Create a spreadsheet with all the combinations of these names.’” Then, ChatGPT did what it does best. It crunched the data and instantly generated hundreds of possible name combinations.

Now, Denny Hamlin had hundreds and thousands of name combinations generated by the AI agent. A lot of work to narrow down on a single name, right? Well, Denny Hamlin took the help of ChatGPT again to go from thousands to a handful of names. “So then we tell ChatGPT, ‘Okay, take out you know any combinations with this name as a first name, because I like it only as a middle name.’ So then it narrows it down. It keeps shrinking it and keeps shrinking it. And then finally it gets to the final, like 38 names or so,” Denny Hamlin explained.

At this point, Hamlin’s fiancée, Jordan Fish, already exhausted from the delivery, has had enough. She, then, trusts Hamlin to choose the baby’s name. “Then Jordan’s like, ‘Okay, I can’t decide. You’re just going to have to decide’,” Hamlin revealed. Hamlin originally wanted to name his son James Drew Miller Hamlin. But he found out someone in his circle had the same middle name. Eventually, Hamlin named his son Jameson, James being Hamlin’s official first name. “I’m James, that’s James’ son, Jameson,” Hamlin explained the logic. Hamlin also wanted to keep JD in the name as a tribute to JD Gibbs and James Dean, two personalities who have played a huge part in Denny Hamlin’s life.

JD Gibbs, co-founder of Joe Gibbs Racing and son of legendary coach Joe Gibbs, played a pivotal role in recruiting Denny Hamlin and guiding his early NASCAR career before his tragic passing in 2019. James Dean, a late model car owner, gave Hamlin his big break, helping him catch JD Gibbs’ attention and launch his professional journey. An emotional tribute with a hint of technology to assist.

What about Drew? Well, Denny Hamlin kept it without any particular reason. “I bounced around a bunch of different D names, and Drew just felt best to me. There’s no rhyme or reason behind that,” Hamlin explained. In the end, what began as a deeply personal decision turned into a unique blend of memory, meaning, and modern technology. For a driver known for mastering speed and precision, it’s fitting that even naming his child followed a process both methodical and full of heart. AI-assisted, but entirely human at its core.

Denny Hamlin shares how Molly has embraced her role

Molly Hamlin, Denny Hamlin’s second daughter, has always charmed fans with her lively personality and close bond with her dad. She has often made appearances in lighthearted videos and race-day moments. But now, at just 7 years old, Molly’s taken on a brand-new role: big sister to baby Jameson Drew Hamlin. And according to Hamlin, she’s taking it very seriously.

In a clip shared to Instagram from his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny couldn’t help but smile as he described how Molly is adjusting to life with her new baby brother. “Gosh, I mean, you know how she carries around the fake baby dolls. She’s doing that now with a real baby doll,” Hamlin explained. For a child who’s always been fond of pretend play and dolls, having a real-life baby sibling to care for is a dream come true. Denny shared that she’s been walking around the house, gently cradling and carrying Jameson like one of her toys. But with way more care and love.

“I mean, just toting this thing all around the house, and we’re kind of like… we would know that she would sacrifice her body if she tripped before hurting that child.” Hamlin’s words struck a chord with parents everywhere. It’s the kind of sibling love that feels pure, instinctive, and entirely unscripted. While many older siblings take time to warm up to a new baby in the house, Molly seems to have stepped right into her new role, with heart-melting dedication.

As fans continue to send warm wishes to the Hamlins, it’s clear that Jameson isn’t just surrounded by love from his parents. But also, fiercely protected by his big sister.