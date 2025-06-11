Denny Hamlin Names His True Heir in NASCAR’s Up & Coming Star as Retirement Comes Close

Denny Hamlin’s days behind the wheel are winding down. After nearly 20 years in NASCAR’s Cup Series, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran is starting to see the finish line of his career, and he’s not leaving without naming the driver he believes will carry his legacy forward. This isn’t just a casual nod. It’s a deliberate choice of an up-and-coming star who’s already turning heads with speed and grit. Hamlin’s journey started back in 2005 with JGR, where he quickly made a name for himself, racking up 57 wins, three of them at the Daytona 500. Who can forget the buzz around his 2016 Daytona win, a photo finish with just 0.010 seconds over Martin Truex Jr., making it the closest finish in the history of the race (since 1959) that had fans on their feet. Or the sting of 2010 when he led the points all year, only to watch the championship slip away at Homestead?

Through the ups and downs, Hamlin’s been a force, a guy who’s never shied away from pushing the limit. Now, at 44, he can count his years as an active racer on his fingers. How long can he go? We saw Mark Martin stretch his career until he was 54, and Kevin Harvick retired at 47. So, at best, three to four years of racing that Hamlin has left in him. But after he’s gone, he will leave a big void, which might be tough to fill in. Fans won’t have a driver they can boo during the intros are flip him off as he goes by every lap. All of a sudden, NASCAR won’t have that villain figure. Moreover, one of the top contenders who makes the sport competitive and thrilling every year.

However, the veteran driver seems to have identified one talented driver who could take his spot once he hangs up his boots. Be it in terms of the antagonist or leading talent in the Cup Series garage.

Denny Hamlin endorses Carson Hocevar’s talent

At a recent media appearance, Hamlin spoke unreservedly about Hocevar. “You can’t run as fast as he’s running, being up front as much as he’s up front, without eventually winning. And I know that panic sometimes can set in. It’s like, God, we lost this opportunity. But he’s with the team that’s on the rise. He is on the rise.” That’s high praise from a guy who’s seen it all, and it’s not just hot air; Carson Hocevar’s numbers back it up.

In his sophomore Cup season, he’s notched 2 top-5s, 3 top-10s, and led 70 laps, proving he’s not just here to fill a seat. From Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville and Michigan, he’s been competing for the wins. Hamlin’s been around long enough to know talent when he sees it, and he’s betting on Hocevar to break through soon. “His team is on the rise, he is on the rise. It’s just a matter of time,” Hamlin said, pointing to Spire’s upward trajectory and Hocevar’s place in it. Last year, they were struggling to find any joy on the track with Corey LaJoie leading the team. Meanwhile, Justin Haley is yet to click this year in the #7 Chevy.

The sky’s the limit for @CarsonHocevar.

Just ask @dennyhamlin. pic.twitter.com/13NKvCtYfJ

— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 9, 2025

But it’s not just about speed. Hamlin sees something deeper in Hocevar, a spark he recognizes from his own career. “I certainly give him his fair share of s–t on Mondays on my podcast, but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect his talent. Absolutely. It’s just a superstar when it comes to actual raw talent. When he figures out how to harness that and pick and choose the moments where he is aggressive, he’s going to put it all together and just, you know, be the next whoever,” Hamlin added.

Hamlin claimed that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was going to wreck Carson Hocevar after their incident in Nashville. He even threatened to retaliate if the young driver was looking to pull off similar antics against him. Yet, behind the warnings and the policing, he sees a young talent driver who needs the right guidance and mentorship. Think back to Hamlin’s rookie year in 2006. He won at Pocono, upsetting the field as a 25-year-old. Hocevar’s on a similar path. Born in Michigan, he cut his teeth in short tracks before tearing up the Truck Series, where he won four races in 2023. Now, in the Cup Series, he’s already showing he belongs.

Not just Hamlin, even Dale Earnhardt Jr. has backed the young driver, despite his antics and aggressive style on the racetrack.

Dale Jr. doesn’t want Hocevar to change his racing style

The 22-year-old has ruffled the feathers of several drivers in the Cup Series garage. Kyle Busch radioed his team that he would wreck the entire field if the driver of the #77 car kept racing him aggressively. The likes of Josh Berry and Ryan Blaney have also expressed their concerns surrounding Hocevar. The Nashville crash, where Hocevar shipped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the fence, was a boiling point, and there was a lot of chatter around his racing style. Alongside Hamlin, Kevin Harvick also advised him to steer clear and step his foot off the gas a little.

But, Dale Jr. doesn’t want Hocevar to change at all, even comparing him to his dad, Dale Earnhardt. “I think that guy reminds me of a 1979 Dale Earnhardt. Fast, not scared to use his front bumper, don’t care if somebody gets mad about it and on the verge of becoming a star… And I say that to maybe encourage Carson to continue what he’s doing because Dale Earnhardt ended up becoming a seven-time champion. That aggressive style was something that endeared him a lot of people. You can see a lot of people enjoy that as well, out of Carson.”

At 22, Hocevar has the time to nurture and grow into one of the greatest drivers of his generation. The question is, will he be able to compete for wins and championships at Spire, or is a move to a top team like Hendrick Motorsports imminent?