Fact Check: Is Michael Jordan’s Estimated $120M NASCAR Lawsuit Going to Be Televised?

“I look forward to going down firing. If I have to fight this to the end, for the betterment of the sport, I will,” Michael Jordan said during an August hearing, and he is standing by his words. With no settlement in sight, the lawsuit is heading towards the December 1 trial in Charlotte.

But as the lawsuit, which is worth an estimated $120 million (two charters from each of 23XI and Front Row Motorsports, and each charter costs around $40 million), is about to begin in a few days, one burning question lingers: will the drama beam into living rooms or stay locked behind courtroom doors? The answer might surprise you, but first, let’s unpack the rules steering this spectacle.

Will the trial be televised?

Federal courts keep things tight with no cameras allowed inside the courtrooms. This rule was introduced in 1946 under Rule 53 to shield proceedings from media glare and protect witnesses. This ban stems from worries over jury bias and trial disruptions, as seen in past high-profile cases where broadcasts created problems in the courtrooms.

And the same rule will apply for the 23XI and Front Row lawsuit against NASCAR; that means no live feeds, no streaming, leaving the estimated $120 million charter fight out of sight for most. Bob Pockrass, a veteran NASCAR reporter, laid it out plain.

“No cameras in federal court, so no streaming of trial. And for those in the gallery (reporters, members of the public, etc.), that includes phones. So updates during the trial likely will come at breaks (or if a reporter is willing to leave while court is in session to provide an update).”

However, as the courtroom session ends after the trial or even in a break, lawyers like Jeffrey Kessler or any other officials might drop hints or updates about what happened inside the courtroom on charter valuations or antitrust wins.

For example, in August, Michael Jordan himself updated the reporters outside the courtroom, where he said:

“When we first started this whole process, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to fight for the betterment of the sport. Even though they tried to point out that we made money, that we had a successful business. That’s not the point. The point is that the sport itself needs to change for the fans and teams, as well as for NASCAR too. I feel like we made a good statement today about that.”

This mirrors how fans followed earlier hearings, piecing together texts and filings that exposed negotiation breakdowns. And while this lawsuit came under Bell’s watch, another racing legal tangle just landed in his lap.

Bell’s busy schedule

As Judge Kenneth Bell presides over the December trial, he’s juggling another racing rift: Kyle Busch‘s $8.58 million insurance fight against Pacific Life. The lawsuit, alleging misleading policy details, was filed on October 14 in a North Carolina state court, and it was moved to federal court last week, putting Busch’s $10.4 million investment at risk after unexpected premiums increased.

Busch caught the snag mid-season. “I was like, wait a second, what am I getting a sixth-year premium payment for?” he said on November 1 at Phoenix Raceway. The policy promised five-year payments with market-linked growth for later withdrawals, like $800,000 a year once Busch turned 52.

Instead, Busch was told his money was going to the insurance company’s account instead of being invested in the market. Pacific Life fired back: “For nearly 160 years, we have committed ourselves to fairness, integrity, and acting in the best interests of our clients—and we continue to take this responsibility very seriously.”

Bell’s dual role raises questions like, could insights from one case bleed into the other? The NASCAR lawsuit totally contrasts Busch’s personal loss, yet both lawsuits got linked together as the same judge, Kenneth Bell, will decide their fate.

With eyes on these lawsuit battles, fans thought after the Phoenix finale, the off-season would be boring, but chin up, fans; it’s just getting started.