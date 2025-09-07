Denny Hamlin Hands Joe Gibbs a ‘Historic NASCAR Feat’ Urging Fans to Jump on Championship “Bandwagon”

Denny Hamlin made history at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on September 7, delivering Toyota’s 200th NASCAR victory and securing his 59th career win. Hamlin, celebrating his fifth win of the season, held off teammate Chase Briscoe, while top contenders Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Joey Logano fell short of the podium. The milestone not only underscores Hamlin’s skill but also cements Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota’s legacy in the sport.

The race began with Kyle Larson overtaking Hamlin for the early lead on lap 8. The first stage saw Josh Berry crash on lap 37 after contact with Chase Elliott. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick pitted for a loose wheel. Chase Briscoe captured Stage 1, and Bubba Wallace dominated Stage 2. They managed this despite cautions caused by Austin and Ty Dillon, and Shane van Gisbergen. Larson’s pit stop under caution on lap 159 pushed him to the back, reshaping the playoff dynamics.

The final laps were decisive. On lap 201, Chase Elliott pitted under green, allowing Hamlin and Briscoe to move to the front. By lap 217, Hamlin overtook Briscoe, holding the lead despite Ty Dillon’s late crash. “Hamlin takes the lead with teammate Chase Briscoe second and Ryan Blaney is fourth,” the live transcript noted. After the race, Hamlin responded to boos from the crowd in a very Hamlin fashion.

Reflecting on the boos, Hamlin said, “Y’all can boo me but you can either get on the bandwagon or get run over by it.” Hamlin further commented on the historic win, “It’s so big for everyone at Toyota. Joe Gibbs Racing… my dad’s not feeling well at home, so shout out to him. Whole family’s here. Fantastic day.”

Hamlin’s Gateway triumph strengthens his playoff position and showcases Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing’s dominance. On the fateful evening, he wasn’t the only winner for the JGR camp, though. His teammate, Chase Brisco, finished in 2nd place despite some car concerns.

JGR teammate reflects on a close loss to Denny Hamlin

Chase Briscoe secured a solid second-place finish at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, following teammate Denny Hamlin’s historic 200th win for Toyota. The result showcased Briscoe’s speed and consistency, reinforcing his reputation as a rising star in the playoffs. While victory eluded him, the performance highlighted his team’s ability to adapt under pressure and maintain competitiveness at key tracks.

Briscoe pointed to the team’s speed as a critical strength. “We had a really, really good, just fast for a shop’s Toyota,” he said, noting that the car consistently ran at the front despite challenges. However, he acknowledged mistakes that prevented a win, including minor driver errors and issues on pit road. Moreover, there was a left-rear tire concern that compromised the final push. The candid assessment highlighted the balance between raw performance and operational precision required at the playoff level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The driver praised crew chief James Small for implementing strategic adjustments that helped recover positions late in the race. Briscoe said, “James did an amazing job of just doing something different to kind of get us up there.” Despite finishing second behind Hamlin in Toyota’s milestone 200th win, he expressed pride in the team’s effort and the car’s performance, maintaining that upcoming tracks could bring him good fortune.

Briscoe noted that upcoming tracks like Bristol suit his driving style and team strengths. “A year ago, you would have told me I would have been disappointed with second… just today and how much speed we’ve had week in, week out has been a lot of fun,” he said, signaling confidence in the team’s continued playoff contention.