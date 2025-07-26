Denny Hamlin ‘Not So Keen’ on Eyeing Jeff Gordon’s Milestone Achievement, Stays Humble at Brickyard

In August 1998, Jeff Gordon etched his name into NASCAR immortality. With a commanding victory at the Brickyard 400, he became the first driver to complete the NASCAR Grand Slam. He’d won the Daytona 500, Southern 500, Coca-Cola 600, and the Brickyard 400. This maiden achievement set the gold standard for greatness in the modern era. Even today, only a handful of drivers like Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, and Kevin Harvick have joined this club. Now, as NASCAR returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, another big name finds himself on the verge of joining that list. Denny Hamlin, already a winner of the other three jewels, has one last hurdle to clear. But judging by his latest remarks, Hamlin seems to be cool as a cucumber.

Currently, just a few active drivers sit one crown jewel shy of completing the Grand Slam. Denny Hamlin is the most notable among them. His resume boasts three Daytona 500 wins, three Southern 500 victories, and a triumph in the Coca-Cola 600. Brickyard 400, however, has remained just out of reach. Across 16 starts at the iconic venue, Hamlin has come painfully close. With the finish line nearly in sight, the track has delivered more frustration than fulfillment. His 2024 run ended with a mid-race spin and a P32 result. Statistically and sentimentally, tomorrow’s race presents both risk and opportunity. Yet despite the significance, Hamlin has made it clear. He is not obsessing over records or accolades going into Sunday’s contest.

Denny Hamlin stays unbothered ahead of the Brickyard opportunity.

When asked about what a Brickyard victory would mean to him, Hamlin responded with characteristic restraint. “It would certainly mean a lot to me. It would just be another feather in the cap. I don’t know what else it would bring to me other than that, just a little prestige,” he said. He remained focused more on execution than legacy. It wasn’t the case that Hamlin lacked motivation. He followed up by saying, “Highly motivated, just need things to go our way once.” His reference remained to his lack of luck up until now. But his framing of the milestone was less about chasing Gordon’s shadow and more about letting the moment come naturally, if at all.

He addressed his struggles at IMS up until now. “We’ve come close. I mean, we were just as close on the road course as we were at the Oval,” Hamlin noted. The road course Brickyard races between 2021 and 2023 were never formally deemed “crown jewels”. Hamlin’s remark shows how many variables have worked against him, regardless of the layout. His legacy is already cemented in terms of wins, consistency, and performance across NASCAR’s toughest events. He is chasing moments, not headlines. If Sunday unfolds in his favor, it may not change how he sees himself, but it will certainly change how history sees him.

As for his chances, this may be his best opportunity yet. The 2025 season has been a strong one for Hamlin. He has four wins already and a new synergy with crew chief Chris Gayle. Entering Indy after a win at Dover, Hamlin has every tool necessary to deliver. However, qualifying and execution remain critical at the Brickyard. In 2024, he started strong before an untimely spin cost him dearly. Track position, pit road discipline, and weather will all factor in once again. With the oval layout restored and prestige back on the line, Sunday’s race is set to be unpredictable. If Hamlin manages to stay clear of chaos, the final jewel may well fall into place, whether he is chasing it or not.

Hamlin says his new contract, ahead of the Brickyard 400, could be his last

Ahead of a weekend at IMS, one can’t ignore the last jewel missing from Denny Hamlin’s crown-jewel resume. Ahead of a big weekend, his team reinforced their faith in him. Two days ago, he signed a two-year extension with Joe Gibbs Racing through 2027. Yet, in a twist few expected, Hamlin indicated this may very well be the final contract extension he signs with JGR. This pact, while securing continuity, sets the stage for questions about the twilight of his career.

Only a select few drivers approach Hamlin’s level of headline-making longevity. 706 Cup starts, 58 victories, and a legacy built entirely with JGR over 20 years. Making him one of the sport’s most loyal and prolific. With four wins in 2025 alone and just two shy of the all-time top ten win list, his competitive fire remains undimmed. As he eyes that final jewel at Indy, Hamlin admits his latest deal “probably, most likely” marks the conclusion of his full-time era in Cup racing.

In a media session at Indianapolis, Hamlin addressed the length and significance of the contract. “I would say probably, most likely. Who knows, but most likely.” He insisted he opted for a two‑year timeline to ensure he’s at peak performance through the end of the deal. He further stated his reasons behind the decision. “If I were 26, I would take 10 years, but I just … want to make sure that I’m still at my peak form in my final year.” This reveals a deliberate, thoughtful approach to legacy over longevity.

At this juncture, Hamlin has been cool about adding crown jewels, not merely stats. The Brickyard 400 this Sunday may represent his best shot yet at completing the NASCAR Grand Slam. With four wins this year and playoff momentum strong, he’s still hungry to chase more prestige but on his terms.