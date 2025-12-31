Denny Hamlin Offers First Words Since Losing Beloved Father in Anniversary Fire

2025 was far from an easy season for Denny Hamlin. Not only was he fighting a lawsuit that his co-owned, 23XI Racing, filed against NASCAR, but also battling for his long-awaited Cup Series title, a goal he’s chasing for over 20 years. Though the lawsuit reached a settlement, he lost what was his best shot at the title so far. And to top it all, with the recent fire tragedy at his Gaston County property, he lost the very reason he was doing it all for — his father.

Dennis Hamlin, along with his wife Mary Lou Hamlin, were the unfortunate victims of the fire that broke out on the very same night they had their anniversary. While Mary Lou survived and is undergoing treatment, Dennis, unfortunately, did not survive the incident. As many came out praying for Denny, he chose to remain silent. Now, he’s finally spoken out on social media.

Denny Hamlin thanks everyone for their support

Back on Sunday, the 27th of December, residents of Gaston County in North Carolina reported a massive housefire that had gone out at around 6 pm. Authorities got down to put the fire out within no time, yet most of the property was destroyed. Reports later claimed that the house belonged to Hamlin’s parents, Dennis and Mary, and that there was one fatality in the incident. After a lot of speculation, it was later confirmed that it was Hamlin’s father who had succumbed to the injuries.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with condolences on my father’s passing. My mother continues to improve, and our family truly appreciates the outpouring of support and the respect for our privacy during this time,” he wrote on his X account.

This was understandably a terrible time for the JGR driver. Many NASCAR drivers, including his championship rival Kyle Larson, came out to pray for the family.

Without a doubt, this was a tragic hit for Hamlin and his family. More so with the fact that his parents had celebrated their marriage anniversary earlier that day.

And for Denny Hamlin, this year can’t get any worse.

What made Hamlin’s 2025 so hard?

The season did not start with a lot of hope for Hamlin. He, along with 23XI’s co-owner Michael Jordan, was already battling the legal fight against NASCAR after their disagreement over the new Charter Agreement for this year. While he went through that mental pressure, Denny Hamlin also had the Cup Series title to worry about.

Ever since his debut close to two decades ago, he has gotten closer to the title many times; however, has never managed to win it, despite his competitive performance on the track.

2025 seemed to be the year for him as Hamlin collected six race wins and locked himself in the Championship 4 at the Phoenix Raceway. In fact, he also managed to lead a large part of the race, making fans believe that he would end up winning the title.

However, luck didn’t seem to be on his side, as a late caution saw Kyle Larson getting the perfect launch, taking the lead, and winning the race. With it, the latter won his second Cup Series title, while Hamlin was left empty-handed.

With seemingly no time to overcome this trauma, Denny Hamlin had to get back to his professional life as his antitrust lawsuit went into trial. The trial seemed to be the only positive thing to come out of 2025 for him.

The arguments kept leaning towards the teams, and in the end, NASCAR had to make a settlement with the teams. This not only included making the current charters permanent, but also increasing the overall media revenue share, and reinstating 23XI’s three charters for the 2025 season.

After losing the title, Hamlin did say he “never wants to race a car ever again.” And now, with this heartbreaking tragedy, it won’t be surprising if he permanently decides to hit the brakes.