Denny Hamlin Pays Tribute to Former $54 Billion Sponsor After Falling Short at the Tricky Triangle

Denny Hamlin loves racing at Pocono Raceway. The Cup Series record holder for most victories at this track, with seven, was poised to take another one home. The Joe Gibbs Racing #11 dominated early by leading 32 laps and even topped the board in Stage 1. But it was fellow JGR driver, Chase Briscoe, who stole the show in stage 2 and beyond.

Briscoe won stage 2 and led a whopping 72 laps, edging Hamlin out at the finish for an impressive 1-2 sweep for JGR. Despite falling short of a victory, Hamlin’s runner-up performance carried a deeper significance. Points-wise, it reinforced JGR’s strength heading into the playoffs, with three cars locked in now. However, the biggest significance of this triumph was off the track.

Hamlin understood this and dedicated the effort to the owner of the former sponsor who departed, leaving a $54 billion void. And on that stage at Pocono, Hamlin reclaimed more than just stage points; he paid homage to a legacy of support that shaped much of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Denny Hamlin pays tribute to the late Fred Smith

Before settling for second at Pocono with 71 points in hand and posting the race’s fastest lap, Denny Hamlin joined Sports on Prime for a candid post-race chat. Hamlin underlined that his late race was driven by a last-ditch strategy gambit, extending fuel mileage and keeping pace with Chase Briscoe’s lead.

He reflected, saying, “Yeah, it’s kind of the best kind of option. It was definitely going to be really difficult. It was just the key moment when the 19 and, like three or four others pitted, and then that caution came out and it leaped them in front of us. At that point, you know, we knew it was going to be really hard to pass those guys back on the racetrack.” The No. 11 driver went on to explain that a key caution reset the field and left him chasing cars that had fitted, making it very tough to regain positions. His self-awareness captured both the optimism and the limitations of his push, which was aggressive but not reckless.

However, Hamlin knew this day meant something bigger than racing. The veteran added, “I do want to say our condolences are to the FedEx family and the Smith family for the loss of Fred Smith. He was such an integral part of Joe Gibbs Racing’s inception of this 11-car, my career. So, thank you to the FedEx family and Fred Smith’s family. And we’re thinking of them.”

Denny Hamlin offered condolences to both FedEx and the family of its founder, Fred Smith, who recently passed away at 80. Hamlin can never forget how FedEx and Fred Smith are responsible for his Cup Series rise. The words reflected gratitude for a partnership that was once worth $54 billion in brand value and helped stabilize JGR’s fortunes during its formative years before parting ways in 2024. Hamlin himself had remarked last year that he bleeds purple and will always remain a part of the FedEx family, which was his primary sponsor for 20 years through his rise to becoming a NASCAR legend.

The iconic FedEx–Joe Gibbs Racing partnership began in 2005, exactly when JGR expanded to include the No. 11 car driven by a young Denny Hamlin. Fred Smith, a former Marine and close friend of Joe Gibbs, stepped in to help build the brand of a young and talented Hamlin. Smith was at the races, not like your average sponsor, and cared immensely about the success of this race team.

FedEx’s purple-and-orange Takata livery across the Toyota marked a major milestone and will forever remain iconic. Over the next two decades, FedEx’s involvement swelled, running more than 30 races a season. In return, Hamlin delivered legendary performances. 50+ wins, including three Daytona 500s, and consistent championship runs that made the purple and orange livery one of the most recognizable combos in NASCAR.

When FedEx began pulling back in recent years, cutting its race count from over 30 to just a dozen, it signaled a shift not only for JGR’s sponsorship landscape but also for NASCAR’s broader ecosystem. And while FedEx and JGR parted ways, their bond with Fred Smith and his family will be cherished forever.

However, Joe Gibbs Racing is not the only team Hamlin is connected to in NASCAR. The Cup team he co-owns with Michael Jordan, 23XI Racing, had a tough outing at Pocono this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team suffers a major blow at Pocono

Pocono turned into a nightmare for 23XI Racing, as brake failures crippled all three of their entries. Riley Herbst’s race ended first when a brake rotor exploded entering Turn 1 on lap 43, sending him hard into the outside wall and relegating him to 37th place, which was a shocking upset after a clean early stage.

Just 12 laps later, Bubba Wallace suffered a nearly identical fate. Struggling with fading brakes, his rotor burst in Turn 2, launching him into the wall and out of contention. With no warning, Wallace is limited to a DNF, costing both points and momentum at a critical juncture in the season. Tyler Reddick’s car showed early signs of trouble, too. His team dialed back brake aggression to prevent a similar failure, but that precaution cost him track position. He spun into the garage around lap 76, dropping him a lap down, finally finishing 32nd after stalled recovery and late race issues.

Three cars down and one of NASCAR’s biggest teams reeling—23XI Racing faces a precarious road to the playoffs and the court hearings. Wallace, once firmly in position, is now just 29 points above the cut line, and Reddick battles similar pressure. With no wins this season and little margin for error, their brake woes at Pocono may be the critical turning point in their campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do you think 23XI Racing can turn their season around soon? Let us know in the comments!