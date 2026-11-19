Denny Hamlin once viewed Kevin Harvick as a fierce rival, with their competitive relationship shaped by years of on-track battles and occasional tension. But time changed that dynamic. The two former opponents became friends who understood each other’s careers beyond the racetrack. Now, as Hamlin weighs his future, that friendship could shape one of his biggest decisions. With retirement looming after 2027, the veteran driver has some important conversations ahead before deciding when to walk away.

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“I think I need to have further conversations with current retired drivers. I’d love to talk to the Kevin Harvicks of the world and those guys because I know that once you say that’s it, there is no turning back. It is it. So I need to make sure of that. I do still love it. It does take its toll on me a little bit more than what it used to. I just have to weigh all the pros and the cons to it,” Denny Hamlin told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio recently.

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Hamlin’s latest Joe Gibbs Racing contract keeps him behind the wheel through the 2027 Cup Series season. He has repeatedly suggested that it will probably be his last. However, the 64-time race winner wants to understand what life after NASCAR looks like before committing to that timeline. Joe Gibbs has already begun discussing the matter with him, making late-evening visits to Hamlin’s home to talk about the future.

The decision is not about money or a lack of support from JGR. Hamlin has made it clear that Gibbs has treated him fairly throughout his career, and he wants to give the organization enough time to plan for its next driver. But he also refuses to stay simply to keep the No. 11 car occupied. If he cannot compete for victories, he does not see a reason to continue. That standard has shaped his retirement thinking for years.

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In September 2025, Hamlin explained that he did not want to remain in the sport until he was struggling to keep pace with younger drivers. He famously said he would not leave NASCAR on his deathbed, leaking oil and running at the back of the field. Instead, he wanted to win his final race and walk away while he could still compete at the highest level. His thoughts had not always been so settled, though. In June 2026, he revealed that he had considered retirement roughly eight years earlier, before his continued success gave him fresh reasons to stay.

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That makes Harvick an especially fitting person to consult. The two drivers were not always close. Hamlin admitted in a 2013 interview that they had clashed on the track and were not speaking to each other around the time of their 2010 Chase feud. Their relationship eventually changed as both became fathers and began communicating more regularly. Hamlin later described Harvick as a good friend, a shift that made their mutual respect more significant than their old rivalry.

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Harvick’s own retirement experience has already given Hamlin plenty to consider. During a March 2026 appearance on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the two discussed whether Hamlin would continue beyond 2027. Hamlin turned the question around, asking whether Harvick would have stayed if he had been driving for a top organization and still performing at an elite level. Harvick acknowledged that he probably would have considered continuing under those circumstances. His own situation was different: he retired after the 2023 season, with Stewart-Haas Racing approaching its eventual closure.

Hamlin’s current position makes that comparison particularly relevant. He remains one of the Cup Series’ leading competitors, collecting four victories during the 2026 season and continuing to challenge for the championship. Yet the demands of racing are becoming harder to ignore. He admitted that he felt burned out toward the end of the season and can sense the physical toll more clearly in everyday life. He plans to take more time away during the regular season, but knows that Father Time eventually catches every driver.

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There is still unfinished business, too. Hamlin has won the Daytona 500 three times and established himself among the sport’s most successful active drivers, but the Cup championship remains elusive. His near miss in 2025 only reinforced how much that title means to him.

He wants to give himself another opportunity without allowing the pursuit to turn into an endless extension of his career. Conversations with Harvick and other retired drivers may help him decide whether 2027 is the right endpoint. For now, Hamlin is weighing what he still wants from racing against what he wants his life beyond it to become.