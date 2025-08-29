Denny Hamlin Puts His Championship Hopes on Age-Old NASCAR Trick

Denny Hamlin just doesn’t know how to miss the playoffs. Nineteen years in a row! Yeah, you read that right. The No. 11 car has been a fixture in NASCAR’s postseason picture since 2006. For a sport where one bad season can send even the best spiraling, Hamlin’s consistency is borderline legendary. But here’s the kicker.

Despite racking up 58 Cup Series wins, three Daytona 500 trophies, and enough runner-up heartbreaks to fill a highlight reel, that elusive championship still sits just out of reach. When asked why 2025 could finally be the year, Hamlin gave a brutally honest response: “For 20 years I’ve tried to give an explanation of why one year is different than another, but truthfully they’re not different.”

It’s a tough pill, considering his closest brush with glory came back in 2010, when he finished runner-up to Jimmie Johnson. Since then, it’s been near-misses, heartbreaks, and the kind of cruel twists only NASCAR can deliver.

But here’s the thing. This year, Hamlin has been every bit the contender. “We’re winning as many races as anyone in the series,” he reminded reporters. And he’s right. With four wins under his belt, tied with Shane van Gisbergen for most in the Cup Series, Hamlin closed out the regular season ranked third in the driver standings. That momentum carried him into the playoffs, sitting third in the cutline, well within striking distance.

Hamlin believes the key lies in execution, particularly at the traditional oval tracks. “And if we execute at the left turn tracks, we’re fast enough to go all the way,” he explained. That’s where his years of experience and Joe Gibbs Racing’s speed package could make the difference. The margin for error is razor-thin, but Hamlin’s consistency in 2025 has put him in as strong a position as ever.

Whether this season is “different” remains to be seen, but Hamlin has the speed, the numbers, and the hunger. Now it all comes down to execution, and who better to rely on than Chris Gayle?

Denny Hamlin leans on his crew chief

As the Cup Series playoffs loom, Denny Hamlin isn’t worried about legal distractions or outside drama. Instead, he’s focused on performance, and the man he trusts most to deliver is Chris Gayle. During Playoff Media Day, Hamlin made it crystal clear: “I have got full confidence in him, and as long as he maintains that level head and doesn’t change based off of the moment, I think we’ll be successful.”

The veteran driver emphasized that calm execution could be the difference-maker as the intensity escalates. “I just hope he maintains a level head and takes it as freely as I am. I’m not going to put any undue pressure on him,” Hamlin added, underscoring the mental fortitude required at this level.

Curiously, despite the ongoing lawsuit involving his co-owned 23XI Racing, Hamlin insists the distraction is negligible. “No. It just makes me angrier,” he said with unmistakable clarity. His focus isn’t elsewhere. His focus is on winning races, breaking the championship drought, and trusting his crew chief to navigate the biggest moments.

Execution is the throughline for Hamlin’s playoff game plan. His confidence in Gayle’s steady hand (amid pressure, uncertainty, and expectations) isn’t just based on words. Looking at Hamlin’s recent performances, particularly his dominant return to victory lane at Martinsville, it’s clear that the driver-crew chief bond is working.

As the playoffs begin, Hamlin is betting on a classic NASCAR principle. Keep your head, and the championship mind follows. If Gayle continues to guide strategy under pressure, Hamlin might finally be on the verge of unlocking the elusive title. That perfect forest beyond all the trees.