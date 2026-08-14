Denny Hamlin Reacts as Historic Hometown Track Honors Mom Mary Lou and Late Father’s NASCAR Dedication

Richmond Raceway has been part of Denny Hamlin’s life longer than his NASCAR career has. He grew up in Chesterfield, Virginia, 30 minutes from the track. Long before he was a three-time Daytona 500 champion, he sat in those grandstands with his parents on race weekends. This weekend, ahead of the Cook Out 400, the track gave the Hamlin family something permanent.

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“Mom and Dad spent years at these seats. Commonwealth, Sec H, Row 11, Seats 10-11. The seats read: In Honor of the Hamlin Family. Forever Rooted in Virginia.” Hamlin shared the update on Instagram.

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Richmond Raceway replaced the original grandstand seats with a custom commemorative bench and plaque. The exact spot, Section H, Row 11, Seats 10 and 11, is now permanently preserved.

No other ticket holder will ever sit there. His mother, Mary Lou, was there in person for the reveal. She cut the ribbon, accepted the plaque, and sat on the bench built in her and her late husband’s name. The tribute is very special enough in itself, but the sentiment it is tethered to makes it all the more beautiful.

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Denny Hamlin did not come from money. His father, Dennis, maxed out credit cards and took out multiple mortgages on the family home to fund his son’s early racing career. He sold his own classic cars just to cover parts, tires, and fuel. The family came close to losing their house more than once.

When Hamlin eventually signed with Joe Gibbs Racing, he drove to his parents’ house with a surprise. He handed his father the keys to a brand-new home in Charlotte and told both of them they were retired.

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Then, on December 28, 2025, a house fire broke out at their home in North Carolina. Dennis Hamlin passed away at 75 from injuries he sustained in the fire. Mary Lou survived but suffered severe injuries.

Two months before the fire, Denny had won his 60th Cup Series race at Las Vegas. He dedicated it to his father in the post-race press conference. Over the radio as he crossed the line, his team told him: “We all know you earned that one for your dad.”

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Richmond Raceway knew all of this. And they made sure it showed. Dennis and Mary Lou sat in Section H for years, watching their son race through the local late-model ranks before he ever made it to Cup. The track wanted to make sure that starting point was never forgotten.

Denny Hamlin is also one of Richmond’s most successful drivers. This weekend’s Cook Out 400 runs Saturday night under the lights, first Cup event of the season to host a Saturday race. For Hamlin, it is a homecoming that has a heavier, but prouder meaning. All pinched together with nostalgia.