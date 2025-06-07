Denny Hamlin Ready to Throw Away Mexico Outing and Michigan Race as Fiancée Jordan Still Awaits Newborn

Denny Hamlin may be a 3-time Daytona 500 champion and a perennial NASCAR title contender, but these days, his most important role might be unfolding far from the track. At 43, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is preparing for the arrival of his 3rd child with fiancée Jordan Fish. Known for his sharp precision on the track, Hamlin is channeling that same focus into timing hospital visits and family time. The couple, who have been together over a decade, already share two daughters— Taylor and Molly, and have often given fans heartwarming glimpses into their close-knit family through social media. From dance recitals to family getaways, the Hamlin family has never shied away from celebrating their love.

But this time, the stakes are high yet again. Last week, Hamlin had been wary of the arrival of the baby during the Nashville Superspeedway race, as the due date had been the 1st week of June. But that did not materialize, and Hamlin was able to participate in the Cracker Barrel 400. But this week is even more unpredictable. “Just patiently waiting. I thought we’d be almost a weekend by now,” said Hamlin. The JGR driver has been sticking close to home while still juggling pre-race commitments. This is a deeply personal moment for him, which is not just a race against time, but a balancing act between commitment and fatherhood.

While Hamlin prepares for the most meaningful start of the year, his #11 team is preparing for a very different kind of substitution altogether. With one baby already on board from Hamlin’s teammate Tyler Reddick’s family, Joe Gibbs Racing is ready to embrace another racing star. As the NASCAR Cup Series readies for its much-anticipated race in Michigan and the next in Mexico, Hamlin’s plan remains in limbo with a possible change in the structure.

Fatherhood may trump the finish line for Hamlin in Mexico

In an interview with NASCAR insider and reporter Bob Pockrass, Denny Hamlin opened up about a possible change in the lineup at Michigan in case of emergency calls. When asked if he would be leaving the garage and boardroom in case Jordan goes into labor, Hamlin replied, “Yeah, I’m going to wait to see kind of where her symptoms are at. I’ve got some meetings and what not here first, so just after that’s over, see where her symptom is at, and if she has any, then certainly we’ll go back (home).”

While any further delay may enhance the chances of disruption for his Mexico run, Hamlin did not hesitate before answering that he would leave the race if he were urgently needed at home. “I’m going to let her make the choice, and we’ve had that choice, and I think that we’ve chosen to kind of let things naturally happen whenever they do,” said Hamlin. Being the co-owner of 23XI Racing, a driver for JGR, and a soon-to-be father can be extremely challenging, but his team has replacements ready for the next race.

Joe Gibbs Racing is preparing for all scenarios this weekend. With the birth of their child imminent, Hamlin has made it clear that his family takes priority. To ensure the #11 team remains competitive regardless of circumstances, JGR has named Ryan Truex as the designated backup driver. “Ryan’s a backup. I’ve been talking with him. He’s been working on the sim to get acclimated,” said Hamlin. “I was worried about him reaching my pedals, first of all, but it sounds like he fits fine. If they had it overnight to adjust it, if that’s the case, if I get called tonight, they’ll be able to move the pedals back to make it all fit right for him, but overall, we’re basically the same kind of body size, so he’ll take over.” The pedal modifications and seating preferences would help the driver acclimatize to Hamlin’s car as and when needed, and therefore, the garage has been busy with their developments for the past 2 weeks.

While Hamlin continues to monitor Jordan’s symptoms closely, he also stated that the decision to leave will be entirely hers, and Truex will step in without hesitation, even if it means leaving during the Michigan race midway or skipping Mexico altogether. “Yeah, I mean, it just depends on the urgency of it, but I’m going to leave the call entirely up to her.”

Jordan also shared an update with her followers on Instagram about her overdue pregnancy. “For those wondering, I am 40 weeks and 4 days.” As they announced the baby boy’s gender reveal during Christmas last year, with the Beatles song, “Here Comes the Sun,” the family has been very excited about the arrival of their new member.

Although both races may be important for Hamlin, nothing comes before family. With Ryan Truex on standby and Joe Gibbs Racing fully prepared for any outcomes, the team is ready to support their driver, both professionally and personally. NASCAR may be all about timing, but for Denny Hamlin, the most important finish line this weekend may not be on the racetrack but beside his family.

Denny Hamlin embraces priorities amid backlash at Nashville

The JGR veteran has been no stranger to controversy, but even as he prepares to welcome a new member to his family, the boos haven’t slowed down. During a recent episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast with former NASCAR villain-turned-dad Kyle Busch, Hamlin admitted that he embraces his role. “It’s somewhat fun to me,” he said. Busch even chimed in, “I gave him the manual.” However, Hamlin was quick to point out how fans have softened their stance on Busch, largely due to his public image as a doting father to Brexton. “I think fans are seeing you — especially as a dad — for how you truly are,” Hamlin told Busch.

Unfortunately for Hamlin, fatherhood hasn’t brought about the same shift in public perception. As he awaits the birth of his first son, fans at a recent Driver Introductions ceremony still booed him as journalist Jeff Gluck reported on X. Despite stepping away from recent high-profile feuds and focusing more on his personal life, Hamlin continues to receive heat from the stands. “Denny Hamlin is still here and got big-time boos in driver intros,” Gluck posted, even as Hamlin made preparations to possibly miss the Nashville race for his child’s birth. “I can’t miss it. I’ve got to be there for her, and that’s the biggest priority. I just wish she could hang on a little bit longer…didn’t put a time on it. I think that there’s probably an eight-hour window that I don’t think it would be possible for me to do both,” said Hamlin.

But despite his affirmations, Ryan Truex is ready to back up Hamlin whenever needed. While Ross Chastain met with some of the loudest cheers at the same event, catering to his recent victory and long-standing tension with Hamlin, the JGR driver remains unshaken and is locked in on what truly matters.