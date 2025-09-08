Denny Hamlin Rejects ‘Cursed’ Label After Urging Fans to Jump on Championship “Bandwagon”

Denny Hamlin has long lived under the shadow of a fate that feels both dramatic and poetic. Last year, exasperated by a string of playoff heartbreaks, he famously opined, “I am the black cat of death. I’m (f—g) cursed.” The remark echoed across racing circles, capturing the essence of years spent dominating races and leading laps, only for luck or circumstance to steal the limelight in the final moments. A perfect example came in the 2024 Martinsville playoff run, when a freak throttle malfunction mid-practice sent him careening into the wall, rewriting his championship trajectory in a split second. Fans saw him as both brilliant and ill-fated, a driver with talent in spades, haunted by the cruelest twists.

The narrative got a jolt of swagger this September at Gateway, though, when Hamlin turned his post-race mic into a rallying cry. After claiming his 5th win of the season, he didn’t shy away from controversy; he leaned into it: “Y’all can boo me, but you can either get on the bandwagon, or you can get run over by it.” Echoing like a dare to his critics, the line galvanized his base and set social feeds ablaze. Some saw it as pure bravado; others, as the bold response of a driver refusing to be defined by past misfortune. With that, Hamlin reframed his story, justifying how quickly tables can turn.

Denny Hamlin goes from “Black cat” to bold challenger

Hamlin offered reporters a refreshingly candid reflection in the post-race conference. When asked about him saying that his playoffs were potentially ‘cursed,’ he replied, “I didn’t say I’m cursed in the playoffs. I mean, you can finish your question, but my results every year in the playoffs are better than it is in the regular season. My average finish, all that stuff.” This came after a dominant performance, starting from the pole, leading a race-high 75 of 240 laps, and outpacing teammate Chase Briscoe to claim victory. This was his 59th career win and a milestone 200th win for Toyota in Cup Series competition. Despite fans’ narrative about playoff misfortune, Hamlin made it clear: his postseason resume is statistically stronger than his regular season.

In the same session, he leaned into the missed championship theme, saying, “It’s always better in the playoffs. It’s just we haven’t won that stupid freaking last race of the season that crowns the champion.” That frustration echoes across his career. Despite his 14 playoff wins, his name still lacks a Cup title. Just last year, he qualified well and ran strong in the postseason, only to fall short at the Final 4 in Phoenix. Yet, Saturday’s Gateway win felt like progress, another step closer to the elusive prize, even as the finals slipped just beyond his grasp.

When asked is this weekend felt like a bit of luck squeaked through, Hamlin answered honestly. “Every now and then, yes,” he said. “We only remember the crappy stuff that kind of happens to us and the negative and the times that you got wins taken away.” That reflection resonates with his past. For instance, in August 2024, NASCAR docked him 75 driver points and 10 playoff points due to a sealed-engine violation in Hamlin’s race-winning engine from Bristol Motor Speedway in March. At Gateway, fortune looked his way. While Briscoe fought a left-rear pit issue late, Hamlin seized his moment. As he put it afterward, “Some other guys had some issues and that allowed us to capitalize and win the race. That’s what NASCAR has become now; it’s such an execution race. … If you can do your job, like I did today then the wins will almost fall in your lap.”

He continued, “But I certainly feel as though my win percentage when having a good enough car to win is lower than most. But today was. It was a day where the guys that I thought were a little better than me had a few issues, and sometimes with themselves.” With 20 full seasons and over 700 Cup starts, Hamlin’s strength has been his ability to hang in the race until others falter, and this week exemplified that. His win wasn’t flashy; it was methodical endurance, ready for opportunity. “So this is what you got to do. You got to just stick around, hang around, hang around, and actually know it’s your time,” he said.

At 44, Hamlin is the oldest driver remaining in the Playoffs, yet he continues to thrive under pressure. For the 11th time in 12 years, he advanced past the Round of 16. When he says that everything is about staying around, that every crack matters, he is talking from a career built on resilience. At Gateway, he showed exactly why that approach still puts him in championship conversations.

Crew chief Gayle reveals Denny Hamlin’s relentless work ethic

At St. Louis, Denny Hamlin reminded everyone he still has the edge, pulling off a daring three-wide move on the final restart to win at WWT Raceway. The victory delivered a 1-2 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing, with teammate Chase Briscoe finishing second. For fans, it was another sign that Hamlin’s fire hasn’t faded, even this deep into his career.

The win capped what has already been a career-defining season. Hamlin, who made the playoffs for a record 19th time, is leading the standings with an unmatched focus. Crew chief Chris Gayle explained, “Some of it was probably his work ethic… I didn’t know how much he took pride in that.” He added that Hamlin doesn’t stop after the checkered flag, constantly digging into simulator runs and data reviews: “He feels like he wants to take advantage of any resource that’s there.”

Hamlin’s 2025 resume speaks volumes. 15 top-10s, 12 top-5s, and 642 laps led in 27 races, along with climbing to 11th on the all-time wins list. Yet, the one thing still missing is a championship. As Gayle noted, the JGR star now balances talent with disciplines and preparation, ensuring no detail is overlooked. For a driver already bound for the Hall of Fame, his relentless drive to improve underscores just how badly he wants that Cup title. And with the speed and consistency he has shown this year, this might be his best chance yet.