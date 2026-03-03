Denny Hamlin Reminded of Tony Stewart’s 4-Word Warning as He Teaches Carson Hocevar a Lesson

When he’s not strapped into his real NASCAR Cup Series ride, Carson Hocevar can be found glued to his racing rig, firing laps on iRacing for hours at a time. The 23-year-old is one of the sport’s most active sim racers, streaming his sessions on Twitch and sharpening his reactions in the virtual world. But that same hyper-reactive style may be bleeding into his on-track decisions, and Denny Hamlin thinks it’s time for a reality check. After Hocevar’s latest flare-up, Hamlin revisited a blunt four-word warning he once received from Tony Stewart, using it to teach the young driver a crucial lesson in composure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Denny Hamlin’s lesson to Carson Hocevar

“I think that when I came into the series, it was one of the things that, like Tony Stewart preached to me, and it was tough coming from Tony Stewart, but it was like you got to find a way to not lose your sh*t when someone barely makes contact with you.”

Denny Hamlin didn’t just quote Tony Stewart for effect. He quoted him because what he witnessed at COTA was the exact scenario Stewart warned him about nearly 20 years ago. And the driver at the center of it? Carson Hocevar, whose growing reputation as “Hurricane Hocevar” stems from emotional snap reactions, retaliatory instincts, and a tendency to escalate even the smallest of slights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Racing around both Hocevar and Jesse Love through much of Stage 1, Hamlin had a front-row seat to everything the garage has been talking about. Love pushed hard on the inside, working Hocevar for position. Hamlin himself threw a few moves at Hocevar. Just normal racing, nothing over the line. But Hocevar’s refusal to give an inch opened the door for Love to join the fight, and what followed told Hamlin everything he needed to know.

Imago @NASCARatCOTA/X

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Love attacked into Turn 1. Hocevar stayed firm. Love drifted slightly wide, and the two made minor contact. As Hamlin later emphasized, “It was so small, ”the kind of incidental rub that happens dozens of times at Martinsville, COTA, or Phoenix. Basically, anywhere cars race door-to-door. It didn’t move Hocevar, didn’t ruin his line, didn’t disrupt his race.

ADVERTISEMENT

But half a lap later, deep in the carousel, Hocevar retaliated. He drove Love completely off the track. It was exactly the overreaction Stewart warned Hamlin about years ago, and now Hamlin is trying to pass that same lesson down. NASCAR is full of heated moments. But according to Denny Hamlin, learning to stay composed isn’t just maturity, but survival. And until Hocevar figures that out, Hurricane Hocevar may keep making storms he doesn’t need to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamlin sees the pattern with Corey Day too

While Carson Hocevar’s reputation for emotional overreactions has dominated headlines, Corey Day is quickly becoming part of the same conversation. For the third straight week in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Day has found himself at the center of controversy. This time, it was for contact that derailed Connor Zilisch’s near-perfect run at COTA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zilisch had already staged the comeback of the afternoon, clawing his way from 29th to fourth in the final laps. With five laps remaining, he battled Hendrick Motorsports rookie Corey Day off Turn 2, holding the outside line. Day moved up behind him, slight contact followed, and Zilisch was sent spinning off course. His radio frustration was instant and raw, calling Day a “hack” as he scrambled to rejoin the field. The incident cost him over fifteen positions and left his Camaro with a battered nose, ultimately dropping him to 21st.

On Actions Detrimental, Hamlin didn’t mince words: “How long does the experiment continue to go? … You’ve seen more mistakes than you’ve seen great runs. And like when I say mistakes, like big ole blatant mistakes. And every weekend there’s some guys that are upset.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta was another example. Ryan Sieg was livid after being spun by Day on Lap 5. Again, it was an avoidable, unnecessary hit that veteran drivers expect rookies to grow out of before reaching NASCAR’s national level. Instead, incidents like these are becoming a trend.

The issue, as Hamlin frames it, isn’t talent. Both Hocevar and Day have plenty. It’s discipline. And until that improves, the spotlight around them won’t be for the reasons they want.