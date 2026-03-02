Denny Hamlin Reminds ‘Who’s in Charge’ After Sacrificing NASCAR Spotlight for Michael Jordan’s Dream

The 2026 season is following the same script till now. Tyler Reddick grabs another trophy, the media crowds around, and suddenly it’s The Michael Jordan Show again: his reactions, his strategy takes, his aura, his brand. It’s not new. 23XI has always drawn cameras because MJ is, well… MJ. But it quietly pushes someone else into the background: 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin. The same Denny who once thrived on being the loudest, boldest, most spotlight-ready guy in the garage. Yet now, he’s reminding everyone who’s actually in charge behind the scenes and why he chose to step out of that spotlight for Jordan’s dream.

Denny Hamlin built the blueprint for 23XI Racing

“When the stars aligned and we were able to start this and I was able to get him as a partner, he was — I was just so appreciative of the fact that he says, okay, here’s my percent, here’s your percent, but you’re going to have to build it. You’re going to have to do the work. You’re the boots on the ground. That was what I wanted. Where I get the gratification is from building something from scratch.”

With that one quote, Denny Hamlin summed up what many fans (and even some in the industry) still misunderstand about 23XI Racing. Yes, Michael Jordan is the majority owner. Yes, his financial backing and global star power transformed the team into an immediate media magnet. But the day-to-day brain behind the operation?

The architect of the shop, the personnel, the culture, and the competitive climb? That’s none other than Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin, who owns 40% of the organization, carries two decades of NASCAR experience into every major decision. He personally led the recruitment of Tyler Reddick and crew chief Billy Scott, two moves that reshaped the team’s trajectory. He oversaw the 2024 opening of Airspeed, the team’s 114,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters in North Carolina, which is now one of NASCAR’s most advanced facilities.

And while still driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, he has been 23XI’s loudest and sharpest voice in industry matters, especially during the federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR that ultimately settled in December 2025. Even Jordan himself openly acknowledges who built the competitive backbone.

After Tyler Reddick’s COTA win, he said, “He’s the mastermind. I just put up the money. Denny’s done an incredible job building this team.” It’s a reminder that while Jordan’s presence draws the cameras, Denny Hamlin is the one drawing up the blueprint. And, most importantly, executing it too.

Hamlin sees a champion in the making

“When I’m looking from… where I restarted there, and he’s under attack those first few laps of restart, he just stayed absolutely disciplined and didn’t make any mistakes. So that’s what champions are made of, and he’s well on his way.”

Those were Denny Hamlin’s powerful words after watching Tyler Reddick secure his third straight victory at COTA to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. This is a feat no driver has achieved since the series began in 1949. And coming from Hamlin, a veteran still chasing his first championship, the praise hits even harder.

Reddick’s historic streak isn’t just about winning but about where he’s winning. He conquered the high-speed chess match of Daytona, the chaotic drafting war of Atlanta, and now the technical, punishing road course at COTA. Three wildly different tracks. Three completely different challenges. One driver rising to meet them all.

Hamlin admitted he may never witness a start like this again. “It’s unbelievable. I’m not going to see it again in my lifetime… what a dream start… all kinds of, you’ve got Atlanta and Daytona, and here it’s just different tracks.” But the 23XI co-owner also made it clear: the real test comes next week at Phoenix, a track that has historically been unkind to Reddick. If he wins there, Hamlin believes the rest of the field may need to start panicking.

What impresses Hamlin most, though, is Reddick’s discipline. Denny Hamlin believes it separates Reddick from other contenders. You don’t win a pole at COTA or survive a late-race restart without laser focus.

With 186 points, Reddick already has a commanding lead over teammate Bubba Wallace in second with 116. The season is long, but the trajectory is undeniable. If he maintains this form, Denny Hamlin may soon get to witness something else he’s never seen till now – one of his own drivers raising the Cup trophy.