Denny Hamlin Reveals How He Set Up Rick Hendrick’s Man for Failure at Michigan

Hendrick Motorsports has long been one of NASCAR’s most dominant teams, but Michigan International Speedway has proven to be a stubborn exception in recent years. Since Jeff Gordon’s iconic win at the track in 2014, Hendrick’s cars have been fast, led laps, and come agonizingly close. Yet, victory has remained just out of reach. William Byron and Kyle Larson have both been at the forefront of this resurgence. But, despite their masterclasses, the checkered flag still continues to elude them.

Enter Denny Hamlin, whose own history at Michigan is filled with near-misses and frustration. But in 2025, Hamlin turned the tables. Not just by winning plainly. But by outmaneuvering Hendrick’s top contender in a dramatic showdown. As Hamlin dissected his strategy after the race, it became clear that his victory was more than just luck or speed. It was a ‘Denny Hamlin masterclass’ in psychological and aerodynamic warfare against one of NASCAR’s most powerful organizations. How did Hamlin set up William Byron for failure? The answer lies in the subtle art of surprise and the science of speed.

Denny Hamlin’s tactical masterclass at Michigan

Denny Hamlin’s win at the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 was a showcase of veteran racecraft, particularly in the closing laps against Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron. Hamlin’s post-race breakdown revealed the layers of strategy that went into toppling a team desperate to end its Michigan drought.

“Some guys were running, you know, less than a 100 percent up front until we got there,” Hamlin said, referencing how Byron and others were conserving fuel and not pushing flat-out as the laps wound down. Indeed, with the field short on fuel after their last stops around Lap 147, Byron and his team had to balance speed with conservation, while Hamlin’s crew confirmed on Lap 175 that he was good to go to the finish. He had about an extra half lap in the tank. This allowed Hamlin to attack at full pace while others hedged their bets.

As Hamlin made his move, the others finally kicked it into high gear. “Then they raised to 100 percent,” he noted. But by then, it was too late. Hamlin had already chipped away at the lead pack, picking them off one by one with relentless pressure. He also described the drivers using mirror driving tactics, something which almost put Hamlin out of the race when Kyle Larson made contact with him. “And with these mirrors in the cars nowadays, they could just kind of where…even if they guess wrong, they could just switch lanes in the middle of the racetrack and really hold you back,” Hamlin explained.

Denny Hamlin described his approach in the post-race interview. “I just got close enough to [William] Byron. I saw the part of the racetrack where he was most vulnerable, and so I just started setting up. ‘How could I get as close as I can to him during that vulnerable spot of the track, and then use aerodynamics to my advantage versus his?’ That allowed me to get up beside him, surprise him into turn 1, get him off the bottom and go side-by-side and take the lead,” he said.

By lap 175, Denny Hamlin was in fifth place behind Carson Hocevar, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Ty Gibbs. He passed Ty Gibbs on Lap 186. By lap 196, Hamlin was side-by-side with William Byron. He went on the inside of the Hendrick Motorsports driver, eventually grabbing the lead of the race after battling wheel to wheel for almost two laps, even allowing Ty Gibbs to close a sizeable gap on both drivers as they had to brake after going full throttle and side drafting each other.

Byron had to pit on lap 199 as he ran out of fuel. As a result, he finished in the 28th position. Denny Hamlin eventually won ahead of Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs, as his calculated pressure, fuel advantage, and ability to exploit Byron’s vulnerable moments were the difference. In a race where Hendrick’s best seemed poised to finally break through, Hamlin’s mastery ensured their Michigan drought would continue.

Denny Hamlin’s playful family apology

Denny Hamlin’s post-race celebrations are never short on personality. His victory at the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway was no exception. After clinching his 57th career Cup Series win and making history as just the 10th driver to win after 700 starts, Hamlin took a moment to blend family humor with classic showmanship.

During his interview with Prime Video on the frontstretch, Hamlin acknowledged both the magnitude of his achievement and the playful rivalry that exists within his household. Despite previously vowing to retire his famous catchphrase, after his father expressed he wasn’t a fan, Hamlin couldn’t resist the moment. Turning to the crowd, he delivered with a grin: “Daddy, I’m sorry, but I beat your favorite driver.” When the reporter asked who the favorite driver was, Hamlin replied with a smirk, “All of them.”

The crowd’s reaction was mixed, with a chorus of boos from some and cheers from others, reflecting Hamlin’s unique status in the sport. Once considered a NASCAR “heel,” Hamlin’s blend of confidence, humor, and transparency has gradually earned him a complex fan following. It’s part adversary, part favorite. His willingness to poke fun at both himself and his father’s ever-changing list of favorite drivers adds a relatable, human touch to his competitive edge.

His Michigan win was particularly special for Hamlin. Not only did it mark a milestone in his storied career, but it also allowed him to surpass Kyle Busch for the most wins in Joe Gibbs Racing history. By breaking out his iconic catchphrase once again, Hamlin reminded fans that NASCAR is as much about personality and family as it is about competition.

As Hamlin continues to rack up victories and memorable moments, his playful apologies and signature lines ensure he remains one of the sport’s most entertaining (and unpredictable) stars.