Denny Hamlin Reveals Recovery Timeline as Shoulder Injury Continues to Haunt JGR Star

On paper, Denny Hamlin‘s 2026 season is off to a flying start. But behind the visor, the Joe Gibbs Racing star is fighting a personal battle with a shoulder injury that is far from over. But how is the Joe Gibbs Racing star feeling now that he has finally locked in for the current season? Is his injury still a matter of concern to him?

“Truthfully, I can’t play the sports I like to play. That’s about it. But it’s holding up well for it to be at this point. You know, a lot of it too is that I’m really being cautious with all the other things to not aggravate.”

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So on paper, it might look like Hamlin’s recovery is complete, but he is still facing difficulty with his shoulder. He might not show it on or off track since it is all right, but Hamlin still ends up facing the strain every now and then. There were some weekends when he was unable to give his best due to his injury.

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For Hamlin, the recovery might end up taking the entire year or so. Hence, fans should not expect him to be at the top of his game for the entire 2026 season.

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“So when I come here on the weekend, I know that it’s like 100, it’s as good as it’s going to be. So it’s not too bad. Last week I got it. Last week wore me down pretty good. It’s been a while since I’ve been that worn down after a race. And certainly felt it in the shoulder, but I feel like if it stays at this pace, I’ll be fine for the end of the year.”

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The 37-race NASCAR schedule this year will put a lot of strain on his shoulders. Thus, it is not surprising that Hamlin feels worn down many times during a race weekend. Not every track is going to be perfect for his body, but he is still able to drive without any significant consequences to his racecraft.

Earlier this season, Hamlin said that he will have to wait until November to get an appointment for his shoulder surgery. Thus, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is trying to stay careful and keep himself out of harm’s way. In an interview before the Clash, it was clear that one wrong move could mean the end of his 2026 campaign.

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“Limiting, honestly, the things I love to do. That’s not going to be a priority during the season, unfortunately. So I’m just going to miss out on a lot of the fun things, but I can’t do some things I like to do, simply because that aggravates it, and it certainly causes the tear to get worse. It’s kind of hanging on. It’s torn, but it’s still got a few parts and pieces hanging on that I need to keep intact for the full year.”

While he is trying to manage a pretty nasty injury, it is not going to stop him from earning the spotlight. Denny Hamlin’s recent achievements are proof that he is still fast enough to challenge the young guns.

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Denny Hamlin breaks into another Cup achievement list

After claiming pole position at the Martinsville Speedway, Denny Hamlin finds his name on the list of NASCAR legends for having the most pole positions. Currently, Denny Hamlin is tied in the top 10 with Bobby Isaac. He has 49 pole positions to his name and is just behind Ryan Newman, who has 51.

The JGR star was rather elated to find his name on that list. “It’s pretty awesome,” Hamlin told the media after qualifying. “Really, with age, the hardest part is actually still having the fast time. You know what I mean?

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“It’s one thing to be able to kind of manage races and understand—use your experience to your advantage, but usually the first thing that goes is your all-out speed, and we’re still knocking off poles, which is really good.”

Now all that is left for him is to convert his pole position to yet another victory at Martinsville. There’s no doubt that he is among the best drivers at the ‘Paperclip.’ Hamlin currently leads the grid with six wins to his name at this track. Will he be able to make it seven today?