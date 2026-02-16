Denny Hamlin Reveals Secret Formula Behind 23XI’s Emerging Star After Daytona Glory

After his forgettable stint with Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick has been a hero for Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing. From 2024’s championship bid to 2026’s Crown Jewel glory, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin‘s partnership has only grown stronger with time. In his post-race interview, Hamlin did not shy away from singling out the formula behind their success.

Denny Hamlin reveals the secret to Tyler Reddick’s success

“He’s got the racecraft and, like Riley, is very humble. He’s not afraid to come up and ask a lot of questions, even though he’s been in the sport now for a little bit of time. So, I just try to do my best to give him all the knowledge I have. Some of the stuff he probably needs to think twice about implementing.

“But it’s just my job to try to give him all the information and then let him do with it what he wants to. And that’s what I love about my job—that I’m able to come in on Monday, listen to what these drivers talk about, get out of their race cars on Monday, and can relate because I was just on the racetrack, too. So, it allows me then to be able to allocate the resources to the right areas that I see fit.”

As the most successful driver on track without a championship, Hamlin has a lot in store for Tyler Reddick. Hamlin has been insanely successful in the Cup Series, but at the same time, he has also been the subject of criticism owing to his attitude. While mentoring Reddick, Hamlin is being careful about his assistance and letting Reddick decide what’s best for himself.

Moreover, Denny Hamlin is more than happy with the progress that Tyler Reddick has made with 23XI Racing. For Hamlin, he is already at the level where he is ready to fight for championship titles. Reddick and his racecraft are the only proof that Hamlin needs in order to support his talent.

“I just know his ability to get the most out of a car, to get speed out of it. Certainly, at times, he can’t get it out of cars. It might be just for a lap, but he’ll get speed out of it. So once you find someone that can do that with raw talent, then you start to give them a little bit of racecraft and give them a little bit of 20-year-old wisdom from mistakes I’ve made in the past. Next thing, you’ve really created a driver there that has got all the pieces that can win a championship.

“Road course racing has been a big part of the NASCAR schedule over the last few years. While it’s reduced this year, he’s no slouch there. He can go compete. So, he’s really good other than probably short tracks. That’s the last little step for him to get a little bit better at. He’s there.”

Reddick’s team boss is more than happy with his NASCAR career so far. The 2026 season brings forth a significant challenge for both Reddick and Denny Hamlin at 23XI Racing. Hamlin’s team still comes up short compared to the competitors.

As far as Reddick goes, he needs to work on his consistency so that the team can keep its hopes alive in the championship. The end of the ‘win-and-in’ format is a significant drawback that the duo needs to conquer together.

In case you were wondering about the motivation that led Reddick to win the Great American Race, the answer is simple yet profound.

Tyler Reddick reveals his own X-factor behind the win

There were multiple moments during the race where it felt like Reddick would lose out. He was not leading the race at any point during the three stages. There were multiple wrecks ahead of him that threatened to end his run. However, despite the odds that were against him, Reddick stayed calm and let his patience play out the win for him. But the biggest motivation that led him to his victory came from his family’s most excited member.

“Honestly the best part is my son asked before the race, ‘Are you finally going to win this race?’ And something about today just felt right.”

It looks like those words worked like a lucky charm for Tyler Reddick. In the end, the doubts he had were crushed to fuel his No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE to the finish line. But he knows that it’s not the end; he still has to make sure that he stands up to the expectations of the team that he drives for.

“Last year was really hard for all of us. Hard for me. When you’re a Cup driver and get to this level and drive for Michael Jordan, it’s expected you win every single year. For us to go on that drought that we did made us look really hard in the mirror. Just really proud of everyone on our Chumba Casino Toyota Camry. Worked really, really hard in the offseason.”

Both Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick are heading into the 2026 season with renewed energy. Their off-season was not the best, and their 2025 did not end the way they wanted. Yet, both Reddick and Hamlin were able to turn over a new leaf at Daytona. All that remains is for them to continue with the momentum.