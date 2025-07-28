Denny Hamlin Reveals 23XI’s Next Mission After Achieving Team’s Biggest Playoff Breakthrough Yet

Denny Hamlin, co-owner and driver for 23XI Racing, recently marked a defining moment for his team. After Bubba Wallace’s win at Indianapolis on Sunday, the team celebrated its biggest breakthrough so far with the likely entry of two cars into the NASCAR playoffs for the first time. This milestone reflects not just steady progress but also a significant evolution of 23XI since its founding. And now, Hamlin’s focus is shifting from past accomplishments toward setting and achieving new objectives that could shape the next chapter in the team’s competitive journey.

His reflections reveal a nuanced approach, balancing satisfaction with ambition and underscoring the critical importance of growth and continued innovation within the team. Hamlin’s perspective offers a unique window into the current mindset and strategic priorities for 23XI as the playoffs start getting closer.

Denny Hamlin is happy with the new milestone and eyes the next objective

For 23XI Racing, the 2025 NASCAR season is shaping up to be a pivotal chapter, and Denny Hamlin didn’t downplay the importance of what lies ahead. Following a weekend that all but secured Tyler Reddick’s place in the playoffs and with Bubba Wallace holding strong in points, the team now finds itself in a position to place two cars in the postseason for the very first time since its debut in 2021. Standing in front of reporters post-race, Hamlin acknowledged the importance of the moment but chose to frame it as both a celebratory milestone and a launching pad for what comes next.

“You don’t wanna be cocky and say, well, that’s what we’re supposed to do,” Hamlin admitted during a post-race interview. “It’s the first time for our team to have two cars… that are likely to get in. Um, that’s a milestone. It’s a milestone for us.” This recognition is particularly significant for a team that initially launched with just a single full-time entry for Wallace and has added a second car and competitive depth over just a few seasons. It’s not merely business as usual; it’s a sign of growth, validation of effort, and an upward trajectory within a fiercely competitive Cup Series field.

From the outset, 23XI has aimed to challenge veteran teams that come with decades of infrastructure and experience. Its expansion into a two-car operation with Reddick, who has already qualified this season, and its consistent growth in points standings speak volumes about its competitive maturity. In this context, securing two playoff berths is not just symbolic; it positions 23XI as more than a fringe contender — it’s a team capable of shaping postseason dynamics.

Yet, Hamlin’s tone was less focused on resting on laurels and more centered on future missions. The next priority, he said clearly, is giving Riley Herbst the tools and opportunity to secure his first Cup Series win. “Our next objective is getting a win with Riley,” Hamlin stated, shifting the conversation toward driver development and long-term investment strategies. He pointed to Daytona as Herbst’s best opportunity given the nature of superspeedway racing, combined with the unpredictability that often defines it. “He needs to be focused in on that. Watching all the things that he needs to watch, and somehow pull off a miracle there.”

Speaking about Wallace, Denny Hamlin’s belief in him isn’t without precedent. He recalled Wallace’s earlier run in the No. 45 car in 2022, back when he filled in for Kurt Busch during the playoffs. “He ended up tenth or something like that in points… he can do it. He can go on a deep run… and he did that before… he became the new Bubba that I know now. So, I think he’s even more dangerous than he was when he made that playoff run with the 45.”

When Hamlin references “the new Bubba,” he’s alluding to Wallace’s growth within the team. This reflection not only reflects Wallace’s proven potential under high-stakes circumstances but also subtly underscores the evolution and high-performance expectation now embedded within 23XI’s culture. The team’s goals are becoming clearer now: to validate 23XI’s program by winning with both experienced drivers like Reddick and helping the emerging talent in Herbst.

Bubba Wallace’s win amid 23XI’s legal challenges

Bubba Wallace’s recent victory at the Brickyard 400 holds deep significance beyond just the checkered flag. This win, earned dramatically through two overtime restarts and a late rain delay, ended a 100-race winless drought and secured his spot in the 2025 playoffs as well as 23XI Racing’s growing legacy. As the first black driver to win a major race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval, Wallace’s triumph symbolizes not only a personal comeback but a historic milestone for NASCAR and 23XI.

Importantly, this breakthrough comes amid ongoing legal challenges faced by 23XI Racing, adding layers of emotional and symbolic weight to the victory. While details of the lawsuit remain a point of contention within the NASCAR community, Wallace’s win serves as a unifying and morale-boosting moment for the team and its supporters. It underscores 23XI’s resilience and determination to thrive despite external pressures, reinforcing the team’s identity as one relentlessly pushing forward on and off the track.

When questioned about the evolving court rulings that could potentially strip 23XI of its valuable chartered status, Wallace responded straightforwardly: “No, honestly no,” emphasizing he isn’t deeply involved in the daily legal details. He elaborated, “Obviously, you just know the base layer of everything, but opportunities are in front of me. I’m going to keep showing up until the doors are locked or whatever, you know? So, for me, I just show up, have fun. Whatever happens, happens”. Wallace’s approach underlines a mindset focused on seizing on-track opportunities despite looming organizational uncertainty.

The victory highlights the contrasting dynamics of competition and controversy, where the team’s performance delivers a strong statement of focus and achievement even while navigating legal scrutiny. It anchors 23XI’s ongoing narrative of fighting for recognition, success, and legacy in a highly competitive sport. In essence, Wallace’s win amid these difficulties is not just a statistical achievement but a testament to the team’s spirit, making it a profoundly important and emotionally resonant moment in 23XI Racing’s journey.