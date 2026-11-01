Denny Hamlin Risks Delaying Crucial Surgery With Firm Retirement Timeline: “Done With All Of This”

For Denny Hamlin, the question of how long he wants to keep racing is now sitting alongside another uncomfortable decision: what to do about his injured shoulder. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver remains on course to leave full-time Cup competition after the 2027 season, but he is considering whether he can manage the injury for one more year before having it treated.

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Hamlin re-tore the shoulder, which was operated on after the 2023 season, in a fall at his parents’ home after a December fire, he told reporters in February. Surgery would have cost him three to four months of racing, so he chose to race through 2026 and have it repaired in the offseason, adding that the tear is partly intact and activity can worsen it. He has not scheduled surgery now. He plans to scan the shoulder after the season and decide next steps, and at Martinsville he said the pain has been manageable in the car, though harder to tolerate late in the season.

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The physical decision comes amid a separate admission about how much the Cup Series grind has worn him down. In a conversation with Matt Weaver, Hamlin spoke candidly about reaching a point where he feels he has had enough. “There’s been many weeks, certainly over the last five or six, where I’ve just been done. Done with it. Done with all of this.”

Turning back to the injury, he was direct. “I don’t have it scheduled right now. The plan was to scan right after the season to see where it stood,” Hamlin said in a clip shared by Bob Pockrass. “The pain tolerance has been okay. Obviously, late in the season, everything just gets worse.”

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He then raised the possibility of waiting another year. “Generally, I have been able to manage it inside the race car. So, you know, if I can just, maybe if I can nurse it for just one more year and then do it after that.”

That is an option, not a confirmed treatment plan. Hamlin has said previously that the injury needs surgery, and when the playoffs began he said he needed to get it fixed. What is new is the possibility of pushing it back another year. He has not committed to racing through another season before having it. The scan will help determine whether the injury has progressed. His stated condition for waiting is that it has not, and he has not said what his doctors advise about a longer delay. But the possibility of delaying a procedure now overlaps with the retirement timeline he has been discussing for months.

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Hamlin’s latest comments to Weaver did not suggest a change of plan. He still expects to step away after the 2027 season, although he admitted that the demands of the sport have increasingly tested his patience. He wants to win his final Cup start and believes he will still be capable of doing so.

“I’m content because obviously I want to be able to win the last start, you know, whatever that is,” Hamlin said. “And so, you know, right now I know when it is, and I feel like I still would be capable of doing that.”

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He said he intends to enjoy the remaining races rather than turn the end of his career into a weekly farewell. “I’m going to enjoy the last 39 races or wherever it is or something like that, and just play it by ear.”

The number was an estimate, but the message was clear: Hamlin knows the window is limited and wants to make the most of it.

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Hamlin also acknowledged that a good week can briefly restore his enthusiasm, although the feeling does not necessarily last. “If you have weeks like this, it kind of brings you back up, just for a day. And then tomorrow, like, go ahead and crush it back again.” He ended with a simple admission: “The grind is a really, really tough one.”

Those comments do not amount to a sudden retirement decision. Hamlin reiterated that he considers the current timeline a good one, while leaving room to reassess early next year. The emotional swings he described show why the endpoint matters: a strong weekend can rekindle the excitement, but it does not erase the demands of a Cup schedule.

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The timing is significant. Hamlin entered Martinsville 73 points behind Kyle Larson, leaving his championship hopes dependent on a major swing. Yet he gave himself an opportunity to make up ground by securing pole position for the race. His qualifying lap of 98.492 mph put the No. 11 Toyota at the front, with Larson starting third.

The Motorsport.com report highlighted how the pole gave Hamlin a boost, even if the points deficit remained substantial. Starting first meant he had an opportunity to control the opening stages and build the kind of result his title bid desperately needed. It also underlined that, despite the frustration and physical discomfort, Hamlin was still approaching the weekend as a contender looking to win.

That deficit should not be mistaken for the reason behind his retirement plan. Hamlin has discussed the end of 2027 well before this final stretch, and his latest comments were consistent with that position. Still, chasing a large points gap while managing an injury is another reminder of the physical and mental load he is describing.

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The shoulder remains the immediate question. Hamlin has been able to race through the discomfort, but he acknowledged that it has become more difficult as the season has progressed. If the scan suggests he can wait, he may choose to nurse it through another year. If it shows otherwise, he will have to weigh the options again. There is no surgery date, and no guarantee he will postpone treatment.

For now, Hamlin wants to finish the season, get the scan and continue toward the retirement date he believes gives him and Joe Gibbs Racing enough clarity. He is not promising that nothing will change; he has said he will play it by ear early next year. But the intention remains to make 2027 his final full-time season.