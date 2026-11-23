Denny Hamlin’s current contract runs through the 2027 Cup season, which is expected to be his final one. Not long ago, JGR president Dave Alpern joked that the organization might have to “tackle” him to stop him leaving, while promising to respect his decision.

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Hamlin’s recent comments to Dave Moody on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, in an interview excerpt shared by the network on X, show those conversations are underway, but they have not changed his thinking.

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Hamlin said he feels “very content” with his plan, although he wants to speak with recently retired drivers such as Kevin Harvick before making an irreversible decision. He still loves racing, but admitted it takes more out of him than it once did. He knows that once he says he is done, there is no turning back, and wants to weigh the pros and cons properly. One part of the decision, however, is settled.

“It’s definitely not going to be, you know, a money conversation or anything like that,” Hamlin said.

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He credited Gibbs for being “beyond fair” throughout his career and wants to ensure JGR has its next driver lined up. He will do what is best for the organization, but will not stay at the expense of his own performance.

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“I told him I just could not, if you tell me that I’ve got to go two, three more years, if I know that I’m not going to be able to win every single weekend, there’s just no way I could do it,” he explained.

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Hamlin feels he is at his best, but knows Father Time is undefeated. He can sense changes in everyday life and does not want them to catch him on track. Simply making laps is not how he wants to prolong his career.

JGR has a compelling reason to push for more time. Hamlin finished third in the 2026 standings after entering the Chase as the top seed, winning four races and extending his streak to eight consecutive seasons with multiple victories.

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His 64 Cup wins include three Daytona 500s. Alpern believes Hamlin can still win every week, and suggested the team could reassess the retirement plan once the 2027 season begins.

The succession question is already part of those discussions. Hamlin pointed to Brent Crews as a potential successor in the No. 11, saying in June that the 18-year-old would probably be ready by the end of 2027. JGR president Alpern has since described Crews as the team’s contingency plan, though no promotion has been announced. Crews was stunned when Hamlin first mentioned him.

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“I did not expect him to say that whatsoever,” he told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, recalling the “big ol’ smile” he had when he heard the endorsement earlier this year.

The connection is personal: Hamlin was his favorite driver growing up, partly because his favorite football player, Julio Jones, also wore No. 11. Crews called the possibility his dream, but said his focus remained on winning in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

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His latest reaction shows that the dream has not become an assumption.

“That would be a dream come true, truthfully, but nothing is promised,” Crews said.

He pointed to his 2026 record of 12 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes, admitting it was not enough to establish him as a Cup driver.

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He believes he must win more races, perform at a high level, and execute consistently. Crews finished 13th in the O’Reilly standings despite missing four races and earned Rookie of the Year honors.

Joe Gibbs has made his position clear: he is not ready to watch Denny Hamlin leave. The team owner has taken the conversation into the driver’s living room, dropping by around 8 or 9 p.m. to sit on the couch and discuss what comes next. The retirement question is personal, and Gibbs is trying to change the ending.

For now, the No. 11’s future depends on two timelines: Hamlin deciding when he has had enough, and Crews proving he is ready when that moment arrives. Gibbs can keep making late-night visits, but Hamlin will stay only while he believes he can still race to win.