Denny Hamlin Sends Blunt Message on Mexico Snoozer With Latest Verdict on Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Co.

Denny Hamlin rolled into Pocono Raceway full throttle, grabbing the pole for Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 with a blistering 172.599 mph lap. Cameras caught his grin, and microphones followed his every word. Yet before the engines ever fired, Hamlin was already sizing up more than just his competitors.

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver had spent the week off catching the NASCAR Mexico weekend action from home, and now he delivered his verdict on the men calling the shots in the booth and the quality of the race. Since we didn’t get his usual Actions Detrimental podcast episode last week, here’s what Denny had to say about NASCAR’s trip to Mexico City.

Denny Hamlin breaks down why Prime Video is winning the broadcast race

While Denny Hamlin didn’t turn a single lap in Mexico, he was very much tuned in. Sitting on his couch at home, Hamlin got to experience the NASCAR Cup Series the way millions of fans do: through the Amazon Prime Video broadcast. “It wasn’t weird on Sunday. Friday, I had bad FOMO (Fear of Missing Out),” said Denny Hamlin, summing up his experience. But it turns out, the crew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, and the Amazon Prime Video team passed the Denny Hamlin eye test.

“I thought it was really good, obviously from kind of a broadcast standpoint,” Hamlin said when asked for his verdict on the coverage. “I was entertained even when the racing wasn’t super entertaining… There were lulls, where maybe I got a little sleepy. That’s just part of it. Sometimes you have someone that wins by 16 seconds. That’s okay.” The Viva Mexico 250 wasn’t exactly a nail-biter. Shane van Gisbergen dominated from the pole, winning by 16 seconds over Christopher Bell, in what was the largest margin of victory in 16 years! Still, Denny Hamlin wasn’t bored. Why? Because the broadcast team found a way to keep him engaged.

“The broadcast gave you another story that they’re talking about. Their production is fantastic. The pre and post-race show…. It kept me engaged with the race longer,” Denny Hamlin explained. Well, the shows packed with driver interviews and deep analysis are giving fans the storytelling they’ve been craving. Along with a chat, Prime analyst Corey Lajoie also ranks the burnouts of each winning driver, before the crew sips a drink together. Usually a beer, but for Mexico, they brought out Margaritas for SVG, who didn’t shy away from mixing in some Red Bull. This is something that FOX had failed to deliver while being the primary broadcaster. But the secret sauce for Prime Video? The star-studded broadcast booth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, and Adam Alexander have given fans what they’ve been craving for so long. Real analysis from a racer’s perspective. Denny Hamlin echoed this sentiment, saying, “They have racers that are in the booth. If you look at the kind of cast of people they have, these guys know the sport in and out. Dale Jr. hosts a podcast and talks about it each and every week. Steve Letarte is one of the best at keeping you constantly engaged. The rapport that they have with each other is so good.”

As a driver, Dale Jr. even worked with Steve Letarte as his crew chief, further adding to their chemistry with the mic, and Letarte has been nailing his broadcasting gig ever since he got it. In 2014, Steve Letarte transitioned from championship-winning crew chief to one of NASCAR’s most respected analysts. Known for his technical expertise and candid commentary, Letarte brought a unique perspective to broadcasts.

In an era where race broadcasts can make or break the fan experience, Hamlin’s message is clear: Amazon and its booth of racers are setting the new standard. But as much as Hamlin praised the broadcast, it’s not all smooth sailing ahead. The Amazon Prime Video experiment was always meant to be short and sweet. Just five races in 2025, and now that stretch is coming to an end at Pocono.

Dale Jr.’s Prime Video stint comes to an end, but he’s not going anywhere

As the Amazon Prime Video broadcast stretch wraps up at Pocono, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is already feeling the weight of goodbye. It was only ever meant to be a five-race deal, but man, it flew by. “We’re coming up on the final race of the Amazon five-race package,” Dale Jr. said on the Dale Jr. Download podcast. “I knew it would be quick. It’s going to be…it’s bittersweet, because it’s been a great experience for me.”

If you’ve tuned in, you probably felt it too. This booth just clicked. Dale Jr. wasn’t the only one delivering the goods. Steve Letarte, Adam Alexander up beside him, along with Carl Edwards, and Corey LaJoie down at the racetrack, brought the perfect mix of energy, insight, and actual racing know-how. “The whole team, really, has been really good,” Dale Jr. added. “One race to go, and then us three will move on to TNT.”

The Prime Video broadcasts have been widely praised for their fresh approach, from in-depth pre- and post-race shows to innovative features and a more relaxed, conversational tone. Fans and industry insiders alike have noted the chemistry between the broadcasters and the depth of insight they bring, thanks to their collective experience as drivers, crew chiefs, and veteran analysts. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback, and I appreciate that,” Letarte added, referencing the team’s ability to keep viewers engaged even when the on-track action wasn’t at its peak. What happens next? That’s the big question.

Dale Jr.’s hoping they can carry the same momentum over to TNT. “It remains to be seen if they can reach the bar Prime Video has set,” he said. And he’s not wrong. This five-race stretch raised expectations across the board. One more race. Then it’s on to the next chapter. But no doubt about it, this Amazon run made a statement. What did you think of Prime Video’s coverage of NASCAR? Let us know in the comments!