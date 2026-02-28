Denny Hamlin Sheds NASCAR Loyalty to Betray Chris Gabehart Over Joe Gibbs’ $360M Deadlock

For five seasons, Denny Hamlin and Chris Gabehart formed one of NASCAR’s most formidable duos. The two launched their partnership with a storybook win in the 2019 Daytona 500, snapping Hamlin’s 47-race drought and igniting a dominant run that reshaped his late career. Together, they collected 22 victories, three Championship 4 appearances, and a reputation for extracting elite speed from every iteration of the Next Gen car. But now, the once-unbreakable alliance sits at the center of a tightening storm. Hamlin, amidst the JGR vs. Gabehart lawsuit, now finds himself forced into a stance that unintentionally undercuts Gabehart, setting up a rift no one expected.

Hamlin draws a line as JGR’s war deepens

“I’ve shared the thoughts I had on Monday on it, on why it’s really important for these teams to be able to protect their information because there’s honestly no going back. Yeah, if somehow your information gets out, there’s no going back until there’s another new car, and who knows when that will be.”

With those words, Denny Hamlin made it clear that when it comes to the ongoing data-protection battle surrounding Joe Gibbs Racing, he’s stepping firmly on the side of secrecy. Even if that stance puts him at odds with his former crew chief, Chris Gabehart. Hamlin isn’t just a JGR driver; he is also the co-owner of 23XI Racing, a team whose entire competitive foundation depends on its deep technical alliance with JGR. And that alliance runs far deeper than most fans realize.

Since 2020, when Michael Jordan and Hamlin launched 23XI, the team has operated as a satellite Toyota program, receiving engineering support, simulation data, and critical hardware from JGR. Court testimony from late 2025 revealed that 23XI pays around $8 million annually for access to that pipeline. This is an investment that has transformed the team into a weekly contender. With JGR-backed equipment, Tyler Reddick delivered multiple wins, including the opening pair of races in 2026, and captured the 2024 regular-season championship.

That’s the context behind Denny Hamlin’s blunt stance. If JGR’s proprietary information ever leaked (intentionally or not), it wouldn’t just hurt Joe Gibbs’ empire. It would cripple 23XI’s competitive identity, financial model, and long-term trajectory. In the end, Denny Hamlin isn’t choosing sides against Gabehart. He’s choosing survival for the organization he’s helping build.

Gabehart appears in Spire gear at St. Pete

Chris Gabehart made his first public appearance as a Spire Motorsports employee on Saturday. And he did it boldly, wearing Spire gear at the IndyCar race in St. Petersburg while the most contentious lawsuit in modern NASCAR hangs over his head. The former Joe Gibbs Racing competition director was seen inside the Andretti Autosport hospitality area even as lawyers for both sides scramble to reach a resolution before Monday’s court deadline.

“With all the momentum the sport currently has, coming off everything in the offseason, I think this is a very unfortunate spot for the sport to be in, in the public light,” Gabehart said. “This is something that could have been taken care of behind closed doors. I can respect the fact that we are working our way through it and will continue to do so as long as it takes.”

Gabehart spent 13 years with JGR, rising from engineer to one of the most successful figures in the organization before serving as competition director in 2025. But a dispute over his future role late last season fractured the long-standing relationship. Negotiations on a separation agreement collapsed, and Gabehart accepted a position with Spire as their chief motorsports officer. It was this move that triggered the legal action by JGR.

JGR is now seeking a restraining order to prevent Gabehart from working for Spire, accusing him of taking proprietary information. Spire, named as a co-defendant, has denied wrongdoing. All parties appeared in court Friday, where a federal judge ordered negotiations to continue through the weekend, or she will issue a ruling Monday regarding Gabehart’s ability to work.

For now, Gabehart is allowed to operate in his new role, and his appearance in Spire colors made one thing clear: he’s not hiding.