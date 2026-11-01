Denny Hamlin Shuts Down Brad Keselowski-23XI Partnership Over ‘Intellectual Property’ Fears

A part-time seat could cost 23XI Racing more than it gains. Denny Hamlin sees a risk in bringing Brad Keselowski into the team’s operation, particularly when there may be no long-term commitment to keep him there. The concern is not whether the former Cup champion can still compete, but what he could learn before moving on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With Keselowski now free to explore his options for 2027, the possibility of a 23XI partnership raises a question that goes beyond finding him a car: how much of its internal operation is the team willing to expose?

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re definitely the old guys in the group,” Hamlin said at his media availability in Martinsville, uploaded to YouTube by Noah Lewis. “I don’t know. I think that what’s probably difficult truthfully about that is that I don’t think there’s a long-term play for us. So then do you let someone into your part-time program and see all the things and then goes and does something else? That probably would be the challenge for us.”

Hamlin’s hesitation is rooted in what 23XI could be giving away. A part-time arrangement would offer Keselowski more than a seat for the Daytona 500. It could expose him to the team’s preparation, engineering processes, technical information, and operational methods. For a driver who has spent five years helping build RFK Racing, that knowledge could prove valuable elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is the intellectual-property concern behind Hamlin’s comments, even though he did not use that specific term. A team competing against established Cup organizations cannot treat access to its internal operations casually, particularly if there is no long-term commitment attached.

The concern also reflects 23XI’s own position. The organization has expanded beyond its original two-car structure, but adding entries brings additional demands on personnel, equipment, and sponsorship. President Steve Lauletta said earlier this year that the team had no plans to run a fourth car full-time in 2027 unless the right sponsorship opportunity emerged. He also acknowledged that expanding the operation had been more difficult than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

That makes a one-off Daytona entry a different proposition from a longer partnership. Keselowski could bring immediate value, particularly at a track where drafting experience and race management matter. But Hamlin would also have to weigh what the team gains against what it might lose when the arrangement ends.

His second comment, however, made clear that the reservations were not about Keselowski’s ability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that he’ll land somewhere good and certainly has got enough knowledge and skills still left in him that I think he can still be successful,” Hamlin said.

There is little reason to question that assessment. Keselowski has 36 Cup victories, a 2012 championship, and an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title (known as NASCAR Nationwide Series then). He has also spent years working beyond the driver’s seat, first at Team Penske and then as a co-owner and competition leader at RFK. His contribution to the organization’s revival gives him a combination of racing experience and management knowledge that few available drivers can match.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of Hamlin’s comments is significant. RFK and Keselowski announced in September that they would part ways after the season, ending his five-year driving arrangement with the team. The split left questions over whether he would continue racing or move into another role.

At Martinsville, those questions became easier to answer when Keselowski revealed that he had reached a verbal agreement with RFK allowing him to pursue opportunities with other teams and manufacturers for 2027. He will also sell his 20 percent stake and relinquish his board and competition roles, although he is expected to remain a passive investor in the short term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keselowski has said he has several Cup opportunities in front of him but has not identified the teams involved. He remains open to every manufacturer, including Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, and Dodge.

Although his 2012 championship came with Dodge, he stressed that he has not had meaningful discussions with the manufacturer or its Ram brand. A return to the Craftsman Truck Series is also possible, though Cup remains his preferred destination.

A revival of Brad Keselowski Racing could offer another route, but that remains an option rather than a confirmed plan. Nor is there evidence of a deal with Kaulig Racing. Team president Chris Rice has denied having discussions with Keselowski about driving for the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also history between Hamlin and Keselowski that makes the latest exchange more interesting. When Keselowski was preparing to leave Team Penske in 2021, Hamlin approached him about joining 23XI. Hamlin later recalled that the two differed over compensation and ownership expectations.

Keselowski confirmed that an offer had been made, explaining that RFK’s predecessor, Roush Fenway Racing, already had a contract ready and that he had offered 23XI an opportunity to match it. The discussions went no further.

Five years later, Keselowski is again weighing what comes next, but the circumstances have changed. He is no longer a driver looking to join a young organization. He is a former champion and team owner looking for a competitive opportunity after helping rebuild an established one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamlin’s comments do not amount to a definitive rejection. They do, however, show why a 23XI partnership may be difficult to structure. Keselowski still has the experience to make an immediate impact, but for Hamlin, the value of bringing him in has to be measured against the knowledge the team could be handing over.