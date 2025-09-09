Denny Hamlin Sounds Alarm Over Bristol Tire Mystery With Bold ‘Machine Shredding’ Claims

Denny Hamlin has been riding high after his Gateway win, a statement performance that reminded everyone why he’s still a force in the NASCAR Playoffs. But there’s no time to soak it in. The Round of 16 is heading to its final stop at Bristol, the place where championships can be made or lost in the blink of an eye.

Bristol has always had its own brand of chaos, but this year, it’s carrying an extra layer of mystery that has drivers and fans buzzing. Hamlin, never shy about sharing what he’s heard in the garage, recently dropped a bold story that’s equal parts hilarious and concerning. And if what he says is even half true, the Bristol night race might be unlike anything we’ve seen in years.

Denny Hamlin’s Bristol warnings

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs roll into Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, promising high drama on a track infamous for quick tempers and unpredictable tire wear. Drivers and teams prepared for America’s Night Race with revised strategies and mounting apprehension. Especially after Goodyear announced a softer right-side tire was incoming to boost tread wear, grip, and passing opportunities at Bristol’s demanding concrete oval.

Denny Hamlin, renowned for his tire-saving prowess, sounded the alarm. “I don’t know what we’re going to get,” he confessed on the Actions Detrimental Podcast. As event officials hope for a sequel to the legendary 2024 tire-management battle, uncertainty looms large in the garage. Why?

Well, according to chatter online and within his podcast, Hamlin revealed, “Apparently, they put on the Bristol right side tire and it shredded into the machine immediately.” The anecdote refers to Goodyear’s tire-testing process, where a newly-molded tire was mounted on a mechanical sandbelt to simulate abrasive wear.

And as it so happened, the new compound led the machine (which typically is built for such stress) to tear apart the rubber instantaneously, raising red flags. While some theorized the issue stemmed from an uncured tire or the testing rig itself, others worried about the broader implications. What would happen when dozens of cars ran these tires for real, at race pace?

Hamlin’s concern intensified: “I love that there’s no tire test or anything happened. We need to change something to fix this, you know, the passing at this track and we’re going to do something about it.” The lack of a pre-race tire test at Bristol leaves teams guessing on setups and tire management. This raises the stakes and the potential for disaster as the green flag approaches.

Hamlin’s warnings have placed tire management at the center of this weekend’s story. As NASCAR, Goodyear, and teams scramble for solutions, all eyes are on the concrete, the rubber, and the race’s first pit stops. But one thing is certain: Bristol won’t be short on drama.

Denny Hamlin drops a major retirement hint

The speculation around Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR retirement picked up serious momentum after Gateway. Hamlin candidly addressed his future and sent shockwaves through the fanbase and paddock alike. The 44-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing standout driver openly discussed the next chapter and how he wants to exit on his own terms and at the top of his game.

Fresh from playoff victory and top-tier performances, Hamlin shared, “I’m just not going to leave this sport on my deathbed, you know, just leaking oil, running in the back of the pack. I have way too much pride for that. I’m way too cocky for that. There’s just no way. I want to be able to win my last race.” He’s made it clear: a fading, prolonged farewell isn’t in his playbook.

Despite recently signing a multi-year extension to continue with Joe Gibbs Racing through 2027, Hamlin has signaled this could be his final full-time contract. “Who knows what the future holds three years from now? I want to ensure that I give Joe Gibbs Racing the appropriate commitment, not just for one year but for several,” Hamlin explained.

He further said, “I want to be at my best in my last season, and I don’t want to face a decline over three years.” For Hamlin, racing is about pride and results. His last run won’t be a slow sunset, but a high-speed chase to finish with his legacy intact. Adding fuel to the speculation, Hamlin acknowledged key “bucket list” targets. “I haven’t won the freaking Brickyard…There are certain races that I do have countdowns for. Championships isn’t one of ’em.

As Hamlin eyes his final laps, the garage and fans wait to see if he’ll capture the elusive title or check off his legendary bucket list before hanging up the helmet. Regardless of when the checkered flag falls on his career, there’s no doubt Hamlin will go out as one of NASCAR’s most fiercely competitive and influential stars.