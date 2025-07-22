Denny Hamlin Spills the Beans as He Embraces Fatherhood While Juggling NASCAR Duties

Denny Hamlin’s still got it. The 44-year-old rolled into Dover like he owned the joint and left with yet another trophy in hand, marking his second consecutive win at the Monster Mile. Rain delays, overtime chaos, teammates breathing down his neck? None of it fazed him. Just another Sunday masterclass from the No. 11 camp.

But while Hamlin was cool and calculated on the track, things at home were a bit more chaotic. And not because of racing. Let’s just say while Denny was busy outsmarting the field, his newest role back home involves a little less horsepower and a lot more… diaper duty. Yep, the real story isn’t just what Hamlin did on the track. Instead, it’s how he’s been juggling victory lane with bedtime routines.

Denny Hamlin balances victory with fatherhood

When 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin welcomed his son, Jameson Drew Hamlin, on June 11, 2025, it wasn’t just a personal milestone. It shook up the NASCAR calendar. Hamlin missed the Mexico City race, the first-ever international points-paying race in decades, to be home for his fiancée, Jordan Fish, and their newborn. “My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family for the next few days,” he said after NASCAR granted him a paternity waiver.

Now, after a win at Dover, his first since the birth of his son, Hamlin was asked by Kevin Harvick on the Happy Hour podcast how fatherhood was treating him. “My main focus is making sure the other two kids are taken care of, their dinners made, and just getting them dressed, getting their teeth brushed, doing all the things that they need to do,” Hamlin revealed.

We know about his kids, including daughters Taylor (born 2013) and Molly (born 2017), who are already part of the family dynamic, with Hamlin being an active part of it. Remember Hamlin sharing photos from Taylor’s first day at school on Facebook? And now, daddy duties have officially begun with Jameson on board. Hamlin’s primary goal? Making sure Jordan has all the time she needs with their newborn. “Give her [fiancee Jordan Fish] the time that she needs with Jameson. That’s primarily my thing.”

When the conversation turned to diaper duty, Denny Hamlin didn’t shy away. “No, I definitely change,” he confirmed. Moreover, he’s painfully aware that boys can “give you a little fountain” mid-change. Now, that requires the same level of reflexes needed on NASCAR tracks to avoid an even bigger mess. “But the boys, oh no, you got to cover up the cat there and make sure you don’t make a bigger mess than what they started with,” he revealed.

So as the Joe Gibbs Racing #11 adds yet another Dover trophy to his collection, the bigger story might just be this. Off the track, Denny Hamlin is shifting into a whole new role. From team owner and driver to full-on boy dad, the balancing act is real. And while he’s always delivered performance behind the wheel, he’s now showing that home life demands just as much precision and heart.

Denny Hamlin’s mom hits the jackpot

While Denny Hamlin was busy notching a win at Dover, it turns out another Hamlin was hitting it big. But not on the track. During a lighthearted moment in the conversation, Kevin Harvick joked about Hamlin’s well-known luck at the casino, as the latter boasted about his winnings after NASCAR’s trip to Las Vegas earlier this year. “Did we step in the casino this weekend?” Harvick asked. “I didn’t see any spectacular post.” Hamlin laughed, confessing, “No, I didn’t. My mom took over the gambling in the casino for this week.”

And Hamlin’s mother delivered. “She actually did play penny slot and won 1,800 bucks,” Hamlin said with a grin. “That’s all she plays. So yeah, that’s fun.” What made it even better? “I’ve been thinking about it like, man, if I were playing my increments, man, that would have been a big win.” Hamlin himself has some solid gambling credentials. During the Las Vegas race weekend, he walked into a casino and walked out with a $126,150 jackpot from a slot machine. That wild win made headlines across motorsports media and sparked plenty of friendly jealousy from the garage. But this time around, it was Mom’s turn. And she did it the Hamlin way: cool, quiet, and clutch.

No flashy Instagram posts, no group selfie with a novelty check. Just a 1,800 penny slot win, probably followed by a shrug and a smile. Classic mom energy. And for a family that’s had a lot to celebrate lately, it’s yet another storybook moment in a month already packed with milestones. Whether it’s on the track or in front of a slot machine, the Hamlin family is clearly on a hot streak. And from the looks of it, those winning vibes are running deep through the bloodline.