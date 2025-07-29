Denny Hamlin Spills the Secret of NASCAR’s Special Meeting as Championship Format Hangs in Limbo

The NASCAR Braveheart has spoken again! While the Brickyard 400 is not as merciful to Denny Hamlin, he surely did not shy away from making some shocking revelations and bold remarks that took the community by surprise. Right after the Brickyard 400, Denny Hamlin is on the hot seat, talking about big plans to change the NASCAR racing format.

Denny was set to create history and had a good chance at the winning spot. But it all came undone when he hit the wall at Turn 2, losing that chance. However, 23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace takes the win, becoming the first black person to win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But the loss was overshadowed as the veteran NASCAR driver shares his big plans for changing the NASCAR championship format, as he is set to spill all the beans, and he is not alone!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin goes all out, spilling all the NASCAR secrets, leaving everyone shocked

It is surely not a shock that Denny Hamlin always has something to say that will leave everyone shocked. In his recent podcast interview with Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, he gets strongly candid about his big plans to change the current NASCAR championship format, and he has an arsenal ready to back him up.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The NASCAR playoff committee was formed earlier this year, with the intention of changing the current NASCAR championship format. Denny Hamlin makes sure to point out the fact that he is a member of the committee alongside Jeff Gluck from The Athletic. He also shares that his stance on changing the format is backed by the other members, who believe in introducing a new and fair system that caters to the fans predominantly.

The existing championship format allows the drivers who crashed to finish outside the top 20 to take the contenders in the Championship 4 or even draw the caution flag, which significantly influences the winner of the championship race. Moreover, Hamlin goes on to suggest that the rule is unfair and has given undue advantage to a lot of past champions like Joey Logano. He even goes as far as to suggest that the committee unanimously feels that these champions are illegitimate. Team Penske is one of the prime examples that liberally misused the rule to their advantage at the Phoenix Raceway.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny says, “Not really. I don’t know. Again, there is a large group. You know, I thought it was a very, very productive time when we did them, you know, kind of in person there, talked it over. I thought they were all productive. Because you get to hear people’s points of view, I can only imagine, like the discussion that happens during a Hall of Fame inductee type thing. It feels like that’s what it would be. Well, this is better. No, here’s why this person might be better. I feel like that’s what it kind of is. But, there’s not a person in that room that I could point to who says keep what we have. So, in my opinion, whether the schedule comes out or not, it’s never too late to make the right decision. And the right decision is to do something different from what we’re doing right now.”

Denny Hamlin is in awe of Connor Zilisch’s winning streak

While Denny Hamlin’s ride to success was cut short after the hit at the Brickyard 400 race, Connor Zilisch took the win, marking his third win in a row. On his podcast, Denny Hamlin was quite vocal in showing his support for the young JR Motorsports prodigy, who is making waves with win after win at the oval courses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, Hamlin was also quick to call the young phenom one of the most impressive rookies he’s seen in NASCAR in decades. He says, “Might be the most impressive rookie I’ve seen in decades. What he’s doing on ovals, considering the amount of experience he has and the age that he is. Can’t say I’ve seen anything more impressive. I truthfully cannot. He’s already really good, he’s gonna be great.”